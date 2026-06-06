2026 Hungarian Moto3 - Qualifying Results

Qualifying at Balaton Park for the Moto3 Hungarian Grand Prix was as much about cancelled laps and crashes as it was fast times, with David Almansa bouncing back from being removed at the top of the timesheets to return for pole.



The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider qualified on pole at the last round, and was due to be the first rider this season to repeat sitting on the top spot on the grid, before withdrawing with tonsil issues.

Fully recovered after a hospital stint, the KTM rider had been elevated to P1 early in the session as Maximo Quiles had his time removed, before later suffering the same fate after a shortcut on track - at one point the lap cancellations were so severe only six riders had recorded a run on the track.

The tile challenger returned for a solo lap which saw him return and stay in pole position, thanks to a 1m 45.686s best.

Winner from pole in Hungary last season, Maximo Quiles was fastest on Friday, before setting a new lap record as the pace picked up in the earlier FP2 session.

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A strange session where none of the riders really picked up the pace in the closing stages allowed the Aspar ride to stay second, with his lap that had previously led the way, 0.064s slower.

With his own DQ for a fuel irregularity in Catalunya, Mugello winner Brian Uriarte moved through Q1 after getting to grips with the Balaton Park track on his first visit, to set the third best time in Q2, but a big 0.637s slower for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Valentin Perrone was fourth quickest on the Tech3 bike, ahead of Jesus Rios, the Rivacold Snipers rookie also coming through Q1 on his way to fifth after an early huge turn 17 fall. Rios was also the top Honda rider in the session after stalking Joel Kelso to the chequered flag.

Another newcomer, Rico Salmela was sixth for Red Bull KTM Tech3, ahead of Marco Morelli on the second Aspar bike in seventh.

Adrian Cruces came through Q1 and kept his momentum running for eighth for CIP Green Power.

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After moving from last in FP1 to second in Practice, Veda Pratama lost ground, finishing ninth, the first rider a second off the pole time for Honda Team Asia.

Kelso was 16th to Rios’ then 17th and also improved despite providing a tow, completing the top ten for GRYD MLav.

Adrian Fernandez was determined to run as normal in the face of his six race disqualification after his team was deemed to have tampered with the engine seals on his Leopard. Currently down to two engines for the rest of the season if the sanction stands after challenge, the Spaniard could only manage a solo lap good enough for 11th.

Casey O’Gorman was the first rider to fall in Q2, but got back on track for 12th for the SIC58 Squadra Corse team.

Leopard’s Guido Pini (16th) also crashed in the session, as did David Munoz. The Dynavolt Rider saw his team put in an exceptionally quick repair job to get him back on track, but the time left on the clock was about the same as a lap of the track, with Munoz agonisingly just missing out, finishing with no time set.

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Alvaro Carpe was demoted behind his fellow countryman. In fourth, the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider was judged to have exceeded track limits at turn 17 on his best run, scratching off his only lap.



Official Hungarian Moto3 Records:

Fastest race lap: David Munoz (2025) 1m 45.700s

Old all time lap record: David Munoz (2025) 1m 45.700s

New all time lap record:Maximo Quiles (2026, FP2) 1m 45.148s

Old best Pole: Maximo Quiles (2025) 1m 46.060s

New best pole: David Almansa (2026, Q2) 1m 45.686s

Q1 - Brian Uriarte eases through, no progress for Mugello polesitter Hakim Danish.

Uriarte got in a strong early lap to head up the Q1 session, avoiding giving a tow in the final seconds to move to Q2 with the top time.

The rookie was joined by another class newcomer Jesus Rios, Cormac Buchanan(14th in Q2), who also had a small spill at turn one in the session, and Adrian Cruces, who launched into the top four after shadowing Joel Esteban.

Hakim Danish inherited pole at the last round in Italy in Almansa’s absence, but just one week later he was pushed back to fifth by Buchanan’s effort, leaving him 19th and just missing out on Q2.

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On a different timing after staying out with Cruces, Esteban misjudged his final run, hitting the chequered flag, leaving the Level Up - MTA rider sixth, for 20th on the grid.

Scott Ogden (22nd) and Danish had travelled around on their last lap together, but found a slow Ryusei Yamanaka ahead, stalling progress for the duo.

Fellow Brit Eddie O’Shea was also off the pace after his Mugello high, finishing Q1 in seventh (2ist) for Gryd MLav.



Full qualifying results can be found below.

2026 Hungarian Moto3 - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 David Almansa SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) 1m 45.686s 2 Maximo Quiles SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +0.064s 3 Brian Uriarte SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.637s 4 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.685s 5 Jesus Rios SPA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +0.724s 6 Rico Salmela FIN Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.798s 7 Marco Morelli ARG CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +0.855s 8 Adrian Cruces SPA CIP Green Power (KTM) +0.931s 9 Veda Pratama INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +1.159s 10 Joel Kelso AUS GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +1.176s 11 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +1.176s 12 Casey O'Gorman IRL SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.220s 13 Ruche Moodley RSA CODE Motorsports (KTM) +1.232s 14 Cormac Buchanan NZL CODE Motorsports (KTM) +1.473s 15 Matteo Bertelle ITA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM) +1.538s 16 Guido Pini ITA Leopard Racing (Honda) +1.567s 17 David Munoz SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) No Time 18 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) No Time Q1 19 Hakim Danish MAL AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 1m 46.977s 20 Joel Esteban SPA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM) 1m 47.087s 21 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) 1m 47.180 22 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) 1m 47.589 23 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 1m 47.639s 24 Zen Mitani JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) 1m 48.387s 25 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 1m 48.412s 26 Leo Rammerstorfer AUT SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 1m 48.888s

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