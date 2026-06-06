2026 Hungarian Moto3 - Qualifying Results
Results from Qualifying for round eight, the Hungarian Moto3 Grand Prix, where David Almansa secured back to back pole positions.
Qualifying at Balaton Park for the Moto3 Hungarian Grand Prix was as much about cancelled laps and crashes as it was fast times, with David Almansa bouncing back from being removed at the top of the timesheets to return for pole.
The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider qualified on pole at the last round, and was due to be the first rider this season to repeat sitting on the top spot on the grid, before withdrawing with tonsil issues.
Fully recovered after a hospital stint, the KTM rider had been elevated to P1 early in the session as Maximo Quiles had his time removed, before later suffering the same fate after a shortcut on track - at one point the lap cancellations were so severe only six riders had recorded a run on the track.
The tile challenger returned for a solo lap which saw him return and stay in pole position, thanks to a 1m 45.686s best.
Winner from pole in Hungary last season, Maximo Quiles was fastest on Friday, before setting a new lap record as the pace picked up in the earlier FP2 session.
A strange session where none of the riders really picked up the pace in the closing stages allowed the Aspar ride to stay second, with his lap that had previously led the way, 0.064s slower.
With his own DQ for a fuel irregularity in Catalunya, Mugello winner Brian Uriarte moved through Q1 after getting to grips with the Balaton Park track on his first visit, to set the third best time in Q2, but a big 0.637s slower for Red Bull KTM Ajo.
Valentin Perrone was fourth quickest on the Tech3 bike, ahead of Jesus Rios, the Rivacold Snipers rookie also coming through Q1 on his way to fifth after an early huge turn 17 fall. Rios was also the top Honda rider in the session after stalking Joel Kelso to the chequered flag.
Another newcomer, Rico Salmela was sixth for Red Bull KTM Tech3, ahead of Marco Morelli on the second Aspar bike in seventh.
Adrian Cruces came through Q1 and kept his momentum running for eighth for CIP Green Power.
After moving from last in FP1 to second in Practice, Veda Pratama lost ground, finishing ninth, the first rider a second off the pole time for Honda Team Asia.
Kelso was 16th to Rios’ then 17th and also improved despite providing a tow, completing the top ten for GRYD MLav.
Adrian Fernandez was determined to run as normal in the face of his six race disqualification after his team was deemed to have tampered with the engine seals on his Leopard. Currently down to two engines for the rest of the season if the sanction stands after challenge, the Spaniard could only manage a solo lap good enough for 11th.
Casey O’Gorman was the first rider to fall in Q2, but got back on track for 12th for the SIC58 Squadra Corse team.
Leopard’s Guido Pini (16th) also crashed in the session, as did David Munoz. The Dynavolt Rider saw his team put in an exceptionally quick repair job to get him back on track, but the time left on the clock was about the same as a lap of the track, with Munoz agonisingly just missing out, finishing with no time set.
Alvaro Carpe was demoted behind his fellow countryman. In fourth, the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider was judged to have exceeded track limits at turn 17 on his best run, scratching off his only lap.
Official Hungarian Moto3 Records:
Fastest race lap: David Munoz (2025) 1m 45.700s
Old all time lap record: David Munoz (2025) 1m 45.700s
New all time lap record:Maximo Quiles (2026, FP2) 1m 45.148s
Old best Pole: Maximo Quiles (2025) 1m 46.060s
New best pole: David Almansa (2026, Q2) 1m 45.686s
Q1 - Brian Uriarte eases through, no progress for Mugello polesitter Hakim Danish.
Uriarte got in a strong early lap to head up the Q1 session, avoiding giving a tow in the final seconds to move to Q2 with the top time.
The rookie was joined by another class newcomer Jesus Rios, Cormac Buchanan(14th in Q2), who also had a small spill at turn one in the session, and Adrian Cruces, who launched into the top four after shadowing Joel Esteban.
Hakim Danish inherited pole at the last round in Italy in Almansa’s absence, but just one week later he was pushed back to fifth by Buchanan’s effort, leaving him 19th and just missing out on Q2.
On a different timing after staying out with Cruces, Esteban misjudged his final run, hitting the chequered flag, leaving the Level Up - MTA rider sixth, for 20th on the grid.
Scott Ogden (22nd) and Danish had travelled around on their last lap together, but found a slow Ryusei Yamanaka ahead, stalling progress for the duo.
Fellow Brit Eddie O’Shea was also off the pace after his Mugello high, finishing Q1 in seventh (2ist) for Gryd MLav.
Full qualifying results can be found below.
2026 Hungarian Moto3 - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|1m 45.686s
|2
|Maximo Quiles
|SPA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|+0.064s
|3
|Brian Uriarte
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.637s
|4
|Valentin Perrone
|ARG
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+0.685s
|5
|Jesus Rios
|SPA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+0.724s
|6
|Rico Salmela
|FIN
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+0.798s
|7
|Marco Morelli
|ARG
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|+0.855s
|8
|Adrian Cruces
|SPA
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+0.931s
|9
|Veda Pratama
|INA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+1.159s
|10
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|+1.176s
|11
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+1.176s
|12
|Casey O'Gorman
|IRL
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+1.220s
|13
|Ruche Moodley
|RSA
|CODE Motorsports (KTM)
|+1.232s
|14
|Cormac Buchanan
|NZL
|CODE Motorsports (KTM)
|+1.473s
|15
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)
|+1.538s
|16
|Guido Pini
|ITA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+1.567s
|17
|David Munoz
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|No Time
|18
|Alvaro Carpe
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|No Time
Q1
|19
|Hakim Danish
|MAL
|AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|1m 46.977s
|20
|Joel Esteban
|SPA
|LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)
|1m 47.087s
|21
|Eddie O'Shea
|GBR
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|1m 47.180
|22
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|1m 47.589
|23
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|1m 47.639s
|24
|Zen Mitani
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|1m 48.387s
|25
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|1m 48.412s
|26
|Leo Rammerstorfer
|AUT
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|1m 48.888s