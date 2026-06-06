2026 MotoGP Hungary LIVE: Reaction from Balaton after Marquez wins Sprint

Live coverage of the Sprint at the 2026 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix from Balaton Park. The Sprint is coming up this afternoon at 15:00 local time.

Key Moments

Marquez dominates Balaton Sprint

Victory ties Martin for all-time Sprint wins

Acosta, Bezzecchi complete the podium

Marquez starts from pole ahead of Acosta, Aldeguer

Pedro Acosta came into Saturday having been comfortably the fastest rider yesterday and the only rider to lap in the 1m36s bracket. His advantage over the field was over 0.4 seconds in Practice, enough to impress championship leader Marco Bezzecchi. Last year, his weekend unravelled in qualifying when he crashed at turn eight, but this time he qualified on the front row in second.

Fabio Di Giannantonio was the fastest rider behind Acosta and continued to assert himself as Ducati's strongest rider in 2026, at least while Marc Marquez is recovering his physical condition. Di Giannantonio and Marquez were among only three Ducati riders to finish Practice in the top-10, Marquez finishing seventh after topping FP1, to his surprise. The other was Fermin Aldeguer in fourth.

Both Marquez and Aldeguer start from the front row today, Marquez on pole and Aldeguer from third, while Di Giannantonio will start fourth.

Championship leader Marco Bezzecchi in sixth on the grid today. His chief title rival, Jorge Martin, will start from row three in eighth.

Francesco Bagnaia did not make the top-10 in Practice and had to come through Q1 this morning to qualify fifth. He is also concerned about the race start due to track grip in turn one.