That win for Marquez ties him with Jorge Martin for all-time Sprint wins on 18.
2026 MotoGP Hungary LIVE: Reaction from Balaton after Marquez wins Sprint
Live updates from the Sprint race at the 2026 Hungarian MotoGP at Balaton Park.
Live coverage of the Sprint at the 2026 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix from Balaton Park. The Sprint is coming up this afternoon at 15:00 local time.
Key Moments
- Marquez dominates Balaton Sprint
- Victory ties Martin for all-time Sprint wins
- Acosta, Bezzecchi complete the podium
- Marquez starts from pole ahead of Acosta, Aldeguer
Pedro Acosta came into Saturday having been comfortably the fastest rider yesterday and the only rider to lap in the 1m36s bracket. His advantage over the field was over 0.4 seconds in Practice, enough to impress championship leader Marco Bezzecchi. Last year, his weekend unravelled in qualifying when he crashed at turn eight, but this time he qualified on the front row in second.
Fabio Di Giannantonio was the fastest rider behind Acosta and continued to assert himself as Ducati's strongest rider in 2026, at least while Marc Marquez is recovering his physical condition. Di Giannantonio and Marquez were among only three Ducati riders to finish Practice in the top-10, Marquez finishing seventh after topping FP1, to his surprise. The other was Fermin Aldeguer in fourth.
Both Marquez and Aldeguer start from the front row today, Marquez on pole and Aldeguer from third, while Di Giannantonio will start fourth.
Championship leader Marco Bezzecchi in sixth on the grid today. His chief title rival, Jorge Martin, will start from row three in eighth.
Francesco Bagnaia did not make the top-10 in Practice and had to come through Q1 this morning to qualify fifth. He is also concerned about the race start due to track grip in turn one.
Raul Fernandez won the Mugello Sprint last week with an excellent alternative tyre strategy. He went with the majority today and finished fourth, so why did he not repeat his winning strategy from a week ago?
Full story here.
Pedro Acosta has highlighted why Marc Marquez was so strong in the Hungary MotoGP sprint
Marc Marquez scored a third sprint win of the season in dominant fashion at Balaton Park
Marc Marquez cruises to Hungary MotoGP sprint win over Pedro Acosta
Marc Marquez takes the Balaton Sprint win, a commanding performance in the end.
Acosta keeps second ahead of Bezzecchi, a second Sprint podium of 2026 for him.
Fernandez fourth ahead of Aldeguer, Martin, Moreira, Bastianini, and Bagnaia who takes the final point ahead of Di Giannantonio.
Another mistake from Aldeguer, he runs in deep at turn five on the last lap and that's his challenge for P4 gone.
Marquez's gap now up to 2.5s. His unbeaten Balaton record looks set to continue.
Bezzecchi has Acosta coming closer in front of him, but also Fernandez and Aldeguer closing from behind. You feel Fernandez won't risk much, but if Aldeguer clears the Trackhouse rider it could be more tricky for Bezzecchi to hold onto that P3.
Marquez maintaining that 2s lead comfortably. Bezzecchi staying 1.3 or so behind Acosta.
Further back, an all-Ducati battle for the final point between Bagnaia and Di Giannantonio, who are both being out-classed by not only Marquez but Aldeguer as well.
Moreira, by the way, is hanging onto Martin having been passed by the 2024 champion.
Marquez's gap came down slightly on that lap but it's still 2s.
Aldeguer has regrouped after his front slide earlier and is getting back onto the back of Fernandez.
Marquez now over 2s clear at the front. Bezzecchi 1.5s behind Acosta.
Martin has passed Moreira for sixth.
Aldeguer had a huge save at turn nine, lost a lot of time in that and position to Fernandez.
Marquez now two seconds out front.
Aldeguer so much faster than Bezzecchi, but it's just so hard to pass here. It must be coming, though.
Marquez now 1.4s clear at the front.
Marquez leading by a second already as Bezzecchi comes under increasing pressure from Aldeguer in the battle for third.
Fernandez then behind in fifth ahead of Moreira. Moreira was passed by Martin on lap two but Martin ran through the chicane.
It's lights out in Balaton and the Sprint is underway.
Holeshot for Marquez, good start for Bezzecchi in third. Acosta holds second.
The riders are off on their warm-up lap ahead of this 13-lap Balaton Park Sprint.
Confirmation that everyone has medium-soft tyre combination.
24C air temperature and 43C track temperature ahead of this 13-lap Sprint.
Everyone with the medium front and soft rear combination, no medium rear defectors like Raul Fernandez and Jorge Martin last week.
Here's the full starting order for today.
|1
|Marc Marquez
|ESP
|Ducati Lenovo Team
|Ducati GP26
|2
|Pedro Acosta
|ESP
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|KTM RC16
|3
|Fermin Aldeguer
|ESP
|Gresini Racing
|Ducati GP25
|4
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina Enduro VR46
|Ducati GP26
|5
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo Team
|Ducati GP26
|6
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing
|Aprilia RS-GP
|7
|Raul Fernandez
|ESP
|Trackhouse Racing
|Aprilia RS-GP
|8
|Jorge Martin
|ESP
|Aprilia Racing
|Aprilia RS-GP
|9
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol
|Honda RC213V
|10
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Racing
|Aprilia RS-GP
|11
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR
|Honda RC213V
|12
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Prima Alpine Pramac Yamaha
|Yamaha YZR-M1
|13
|Joan Mir
|ESP
|Honda HRC Castrol
|Honda RC213V
|14
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|KTM RC16
|15
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Energy Yamaha
|Yamaha YZR-M1
|16
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Gresini Racing
|Ducati GP26
|17
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|KTM RC16
|18
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Prima Alpine Pramac Yamaha
|Yamaha YZR-M1
|19
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina Enduro VR46
|Ducati GP25
|20
|Alex Rins
|ESP
|Monster Energy Yamaha
|Yamaha YZR-M1
|21
|Maverick Vinales
|ESP
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|KTM RC16
|22
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|LCR Honda Castrol
|Honda RC213V
If Marquez is on pole today it's not for a lack of competition. He and Pedro Acosta have been more or less a step ahead of the field in terms of speed all weekend and Acosta, starting second, is sure to be Marquez's closest challenger today.
The KTM rider may have a stronger chance over a full race tomorrow, as he did last week when Marquez tired towards the end in Mugello, but Acosta's only MotoGP win so far came in the Sprint format when he took the victory in the controversial Buriram Sprint back in February.
Pit lane is open at Balaton ahead of the Sprint, which is now just 20 minutes away.
Marc Marquez starts from pole position today after securing his second pole of the season this morning, the previous one coming at Jerez in April.
Marquez is yet to win a grand prix yet this year, but has taken two Sprint wins, the last of those also coming in Jerez.
The reigning champion enters this weekend 102 points behind in the standings, but with Marco Bezzecchi down in sixth on the grid and Jorge Martin two places further back, there is an opportunity for Marquez to make up ground this weekend, even if the margin is likely to still be substantial by the end of the weekend.
Fitness is still a question mark for Marquez, after his two surgeries after the French Grand Prix. A full-distance race could still prove difficult for the Ducati rider, but a half-distance Sprint might be less problematic.
Moto2 Q2 has just come to an end. Izan Guevara takes pole, while Manuel Gonzalez qualifies only fourth after topping all three practices. David Alonso was second yesterday afternoon and again this morning, but could only manage ninth in Q2.
MotoGP Sprint up next in just under 40 minutes.
Welcome back to live coverage of today's MotoGP action from Balaton Park. The Sprint is due to start in just under an hour at 15:00 local time.