2026 MotoGP Hungary, Balaton Park - Sprint Results
Full Sprint race results from the 2026 Hungarian MotoGP at Balaton Park, round 8 of 22.
Marc Marquez dominates the 2026 Balaton Park MotoGP Sprint race for his first victory since returning from shoulder surgery.
Despite insisting he wasn’t fit enough to fight for a podium, the reigning champion converted pole into the early lead, then quickly pulled away from KTM’s Pedro Acosta.
Aprilia’s title leader Marco Bezzecchi bolted from sixth to third at Turn 1, then was hounded by front-row qualifier Fermin Aldeguer - until the Gresini rider ran wide.
That mistake handed fourth to Trackhouse Aprilia’s Raul Fernandez.
Bezzecchi’s team-mate and title rival Jorge Martin straight-lined a chicane while trying to pass Diogo Moreira on his way to sixth.
Unlike at Mugello last weekend, where Fernandez and Martin chose a medium rear tyre for a one-two finish, all riders chose the soft rear.
2026 Hungarian MotoGP, Balaton Park - Sprint Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|13 laps
|2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.548s
|3
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+2.722s
|4
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+3.973s
|5
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|+4.366s
|6
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+5.708s
|7
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+6.285s
|8
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+7.587s
|9
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+8.237s
|10
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+8.469s
|11
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+11.609s
|12
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+12.07s
|13
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|+14.173s
|14
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+15.799s
|15
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+15.961s
|16
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+16.376s
|17
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+17.07s
|18
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+17.381s
|19
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+19.49s
|20
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+20.662s
|21
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+24.063s
|22
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+30.947s
* Rookie
Qualifying:
Marc Marquez overcomes an early fall to storm to pole position in qualifying for the 2026 Hungarian MotoGP at Balaton Park.
KTM's Pedro Acosta pulled 0.354s clear of the field heading into the final minutes, but it wasn’t enough to keep him out of reach of Marquez.
Gresini's Fermin Aldeguer completes the front row.
Qualifying began with drama for Ducati as Marc Marquez and then Fabio di Giannantonio fell in synchronised accidents at the slippery, resurfaced Turn 1.
Pecco Bagnaia and Luca Marini reached Q2 via Qualifying 1, when Brad Binder fell for the second time this weekend.
Bagnaia went on to claim fifth, between di Giannantonio and Aprilia title leader Marco Bezzecchi.
The 13-lap Sprint starts at 3pm local time (2pm UK).
2026 Hungarian MotoGP, Balaton Park - Full Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|1'36.785s
|8/8
|298k
|2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.053s
|7/8
|300k
|3
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|+0.340s
|7/8
|295k
|4
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+0.447s
|7/9
|298k
|5
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.532s
|7/8
|298k
|6
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.643s
|7/8
|301k
|7
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.763s
|4/9
|297k
|8
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.789s
|6/8
|300k
|9
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.820s
|7/8
|300k
|10
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.844s
|7/8
|300k
|11
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+1.065s
|7/8
|298k
|12
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.456s
|6/8
|294k
|Qualifying 1:
|13
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|1'37.756s
|6/8
|298k
|14
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|1'37.815s
|3/8
|301k
|15
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'37.965s
|8/8
|292k
|16
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|1'38.024s
|3/8
|298k
|17
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|1'38.068s
|6/6
|300k
|18
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|1'38.074s
|2/8
|291k
|19
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|1'38.234s
|7/7
|298k
|20
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'38.469s
|8/8
|293k
|21
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|1'38.469s
|3/7
|295k
|22
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|1'39.284s
|6/8
|298k
* Rookie
Official Balaton Park MotoGP Records:
- Best lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 36.518s (2025)
- Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 37.699s (2025)
Final Practice:
Marc Marquez returns to the top during final practice for the 2026 Hungarian MotoGP at Balaton Park.
The FP1 leader and defending Balaton Park winner was fastest for most of the half-hour session, retaliating after being briefly demoted by fellow Ducati rider Fabio di Giannantonio.
Like most riders, Marquez used a soft rear tyre, in preparation for this afternoon’s Sprint.
However, the Aprilias of Raul Fernandez, Marco Bezzecchi, Jorge Martin and Ai Ogura began on the medium - clearly weighing-up a repeat of the Fernandez/Martin Mugello choice, which ended in a one-two finish - before later trying the soft.
Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday afternoon, including Pecco Bagnaia, will now begin.
2026 Hungarian MotoGP, Balaton Park - Saturday Free Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|1'37.436s
|2
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+0.136s
|3
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.202s
|4
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.277s
|5
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|+0.380s
|6
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.485s
|7
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.508s
|8
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.584s
|9
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.716s
|10
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.834s
|11
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|+0.875s
|12
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+0.924s
|13
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.930s
|14
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.013s
|15
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+1.099s
|16
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.107s
|17
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.181s
|18
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.271s
|19
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+1.337s
|20
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.573s
|21
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.575s
|22
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+2.891s
* Rookie
Official Balaton Park MotoGP Records:
- Best lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 36.518s (2025)
- Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 37.699s (2025)
Alex Marquez and Johann Zarco remain absent due to injuries sustained in Catalunya last month.
Despite retiring at half-distance with a muscle tear in Mugello, Cal Crutchlow is replacing Zarco for a second weekend at LCR Honda, while Gresini has called up WorldSBK rider Iker Lecuona for a Ducati MotoGP debut.
Lecuona was a full-time MotoGP rider with Tech3 KTM in 2020 and 2021, taking a best result of sixth, but didn’t score during seven replacement MotoGP appearances for Honda.
Unlike Crutchlow, Lecuona knows the Balaton Park circuit from WorldSBK, where he is currently second to Aruba.it Ducati team-mate Nicolo Bulega.