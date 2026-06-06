2026 MotoGP Hungary, Balaton Park - Sprint Results

Full Sprint race results from the 2026 Hungarian MotoGP at Balaton Park, round 8 of 22.

Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta, Sprint, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta, Sprint, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
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Marc Marquez dominates the 2026 Balaton Park MotoGP Sprint race for his first victory since returning from shoulder surgery.

Despite insisting he wasn’t fit enough to fight for a podium, the reigning champion converted pole into the early lead, then quickly pulled away from KTM’s Pedro Acosta.

Aprilia’s title leader Marco Bezzecchi bolted from sixth to third at Turn 1, then was hounded by front-row qualifier Fermin Aldeguer - until the Gresini rider ran wide.

That mistake handed fourth to Trackhouse Aprilia’s Raul Fernandez.

Bezzecchi’s team-mate and title rival Jorge Martin straight-lined a chicane while trying to pass Diogo Moreira on his way to sixth.

Unlike at Mugello last weekend, where Fernandez and Martin chose a medium rear tyre for a one-two finish, all riders chose the soft rear.

2026 Hungarian MotoGP, Balaton Park - Sprint Race Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)13 laps
2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.548s
3Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+2.722s
4Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+3.973s
5Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+4.366s
6Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+5.708s
7Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+6.285s
8Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+7.587s
9Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+8.237s
10Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+8.469s
11Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+11.609s
12Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+12.07s
13Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+14.173s
14Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+15.799s
15Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+15.961s
16Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+16.376s
17Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+17.07s
18Iker LecuonaSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+17.381s
19Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+19.49s
20Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+20.662s
21Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+24.063s
22Cal CrutchlowGBRCastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+30.947s

 

 

* Rookie

Qualifying:

Marc Marquez, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez overcomes an early fall to storm to pole position in qualifying for the 2026 Hungarian MotoGP at Balaton Park.

KTM's Pedro Acosta pulled 0.354s clear of the field heading into the final minutes, but it wasn’t enough to keep him out of reach of Marquez.

Gresini's Fermin Aldeguer completes the front row.

Pedro Acosta, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
Pedro Acosta, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Qualifying began with drama for Ducati as Marc Marquez and then Fabio di Giannantonio fell in synchronised accidents at the slippery, resurfaced Turn 1.

Pecco Bagnaia and Luca Marini reached Q2 via Qualifying 1, when Brad Binder fell for the second time this weekend.

Bagnaia went on to claim fifth, between di Giannantonio and Aprilia title leader Marco Bezzecchi.

The 13-lap Sprint starts at 3pm local time (2pm UK).

2026 Hungarian MotoGP, Balaton Park - Full Qualifying Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)1'36.785s8/8298k
2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.053s7/8300k
3Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+0.340s7/8295k
4Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+0.447s7/9298k
5Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.532s7/8298k
6Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.643s7/8301k
7Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.763s4/9297k
8Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.789s6/8300k
9Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.820s7/8300k
10Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.844s7/8300k
11Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+1.065s7/8298k
12Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.456s6/8294k
 Qualifying 1:     
13Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)1'37.756s6/8298k
14Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)1'37.815s3/8301k
15Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'37.965s8/8292k
16Iker LecuonaSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)1'38.024s3/8298k
17Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)1'38.068s6/6300k
18Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*1'38.074s2/8291k
19Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)1'38.234s7/7298k
20Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'38.469s8/8293k
21Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)1'38.469s3/7295k
22Cal CrutchlowGBRCastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)1'39.284s6/8298k

* Rookie

Official Balaton Park MotoGP Records:

  • Best lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 36.518s (2025)
  • Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 37.699s (2025)

Final Practice:

Marc Marquez, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez returns to the top during final practice for the 2026 Hungarian MotoGP at Balaton Park.

The FP1 leader and defending Balaton Park winner was fastest for most of the half-hour session, retaliating after being briefly demoted by fellow Ducati rider Fabio di Giannantonio.

Like most riders, Marquez used a soft rear tyre, in preparation for this afternoon’s Sprint.

However, the Aprilias of Raul Fernandez, Marco Bezzecchi, Jorge Martin and Ai Ogura began on the medium - clearly weighing-up a repeat of the Fernandez/Martin Mugello choice, which ended in a one-two finish - before later trying the soft.

Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday afternoon, including Pecco Bagnaia, will now begin.

2026 Hungarian MotoGP, Balaton Park - Saturday Free Practice Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)1'37.436s
2Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+0.136s
3Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.202s
4Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.277s
5Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+0.380s
6Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.485s
7Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.508s
8Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.584s
9Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.716s
10Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.834s
11Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+0.875s
12Iker LecuonaSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+0.924s
13Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.930s
14Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.013s
15Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+1.099s
16Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.107s
17Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.181s
18Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.271s
19Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+1.337s
20Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.573s
21Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.575s
22Cal CrutchlowGBRCastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+2.891s

* Rookie

Official Balaton Park MotoGP Records:

  • Best lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 36.518s (2025)
  • Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 37.699s (2025)

Alex Marquez and Johann Zarco remain absent due to injuries sustained in Catalunya last month.

Despite retiring at half-distance with a muscle tear in Mugello, Cal Crutchlow is replacing Zarco for a second weekend at LCR Honda, while Gresini has called up WorldSBK rider Iker Lecuona for a Ducati MotoGP debut.

Lecuona was a full-time MotoGP rider with Tech3 KTM in 2020 and 2021, taking a best result of sixth, but didn’t score during seven replacement MotoGP appearances for Honda.

Unlike Crutchlow, Lecuona knows the Balaton Park circuit from WorldSBK, where he is currently second to Aruba.it Ducati team-mate Nicolo Bulega.
 

2026 MotoGP Hungary, Balaton Park - Sprint Results
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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