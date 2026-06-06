2026 MotoGP Hungary, Balaton Park - Sprint Results

Marc Marquez dominates the 2026 Balaton Park MotoGP Sprint race for his first victory since returning from shoulder surgery.

Despite insisting he wasn’t fit enough to fight for a podium, the reigning champion converted pole into the early lead, then quickly pulled away from KTM’s Pedro Acosta.

Aprilia’s title leader Marco Bezzecchi bolted from sixth to third at Turn 1, then was hounded by front-row qualifier Fermin Aldeguer - until the Gresini rider ran wide.

That mistake handed fourth to Trackhouse Aprilia’s Raul Fernandez.

Bezzecchi’s team-mate and title rival Jorge Martin straight-lined a chicane while trying to pass Diogo Moreira on his way to sixth.

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Unlike at Mugello last weekend, where Fernandez and Martin chose a medium rear tyre for a one-two finish, all riders chose the soft rear.

2026 Hungarian MotoGP, Balaton Park - Sprint Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 13 laps 2 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.548s 3 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +2.722s 4 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +3.973s 5 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +4.366s 6 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +5.708s 7 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +6.285s 8 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +7.587s 9 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +8.237s 10 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +8.469s 11 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +11.609s 12 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +12.07s 13 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +14.173s 14 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +15.799s 15 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +15.961s 16 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +16.376s 17 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +17.07s 18 Iker Lecuona SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +17.381s 19 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +19.49s 20 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +20.662s 21 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +24.063s 22 Cal Crutchlow GBR Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +30.947s

* Rookie

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Qualifying:

Marc Marquez, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez overcomes an early fall to storm to pole position in qualifying for the 2026 Hungarian MotoGP at Balaton Park.

KTM's Pedro Acosta pulled 0.354s clear of the field heading into the final minutes, but it wasn’t enough to keep him out of reach of Marquez.

Gresini's Fermin Aldeguer completes the front row.

Pedro Acosta, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Qualifying began with drama for Ducati as Marc Marquez and then Fabio di Giannantonio fell in synchronised accidents at the slippery, resurfaced Turn 1.

Pecco Bagnaia and Luca Marini reached Q2 via Qualifying 1, when Brad Binder fell for the second time this weekend.

Bagnaia went on to claim fifth, between di Giannantonio and Aprilia title leader Marco Bezzecchi.

The 13-lap Sprint starts at 3pm local time (2pm UK).

2026 Hungarian MotoGP, Balaton Park - Full Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 1'36.785s 8/8 298k 2 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.053s 7/8 300k 3 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +0.340s 7/8 295k 4 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.447s 7/9 298k 5 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.532s 7/8 298k 6 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.643s 7/8 301k 7 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.763s 4/9 297k 8 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.789s 6/8 300k 9 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.820s 7/8 300k 10 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.844s 7/8 300k 11 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +1.065s 7/8 298k 12 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.456s 6/8 294k Qualifying 1: 13 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 1'37.756s 6/8 298k 14 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 1'37.815s 3/8 301k 15 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'37.965s 8/8 292k 16 Iker Lecuona SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 1'38.024s 3/8 298k 17 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1'38.068s 6/6 300k 18 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* 1'38.074s 2/8 291k 19 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 1'38.234s 7/7 298k 20 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'38.469s 8/8 293k 21 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 1'38.469s 3/7 295k 22 Cal Crutchlow GBR Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 1'39.284s 6/8 298k

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* Rookie

Official Balaton Park MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 36.518s (2025)

Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 36.518s (2025) Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 37.699s (2025)

Final Practice:

Marc Marquez, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez returns to the top during final practice for the 2026 Hungarian MotoGP at Balaton Park.

The FP1 leader and defending Balaton Park winner was fastest for most of the half-hour session, retaliating after being briefly demoted by fellow Ducati rider Fabio di Giannantonio.

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Like most riders, Marquez used a soft rear tyre, in preparation for this afternoon’s Sprint.

However, the Aprilias of Raul Fernandez, Marco Bezzecchi, Jorge Martin and Ai Ogura began on the medium - clearly weighing-up a repeat of the Fernandez/Martin Mugello choice, which ended in a one-two finish - before later trying the soft.

Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday afternoon, including Pecco Bagnaia, will now begin.

2026 Hungarian MotoGP, Balaton Park - Saturday Free Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 1'37.436s 2 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.136s 3 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.202s 4 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.277s 5 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +0.380s 6 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.485s 7 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.508s 8 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.584s 9 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.716s 10 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.834s 11 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +0.875s 12 Iker Lecuona SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +0.924s 13 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.930s 14 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.013s 15 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +1.099s 16 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.107s 17 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.181s 18 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.271s 19 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +1.337s 20 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.573s 21 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.575s 22 Cal Crutchlow GBR Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +2.891s

* Rookie

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Official Balaton Park MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 36.518s (2025)

Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 36.518s (2025) Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 37.699s (2025)

Alex Marquez and Johann Zarco remain absent due to injuries sustained in Catalunya last month.

Despite retiring at half-distance with a muscle tear in Mugello, Cal Crutchlow is replacing Zarco for a second weekend at LCR Honda, while Gresini has called up WorldSBK rider Iker Lecuona for a Ducati MotoGP debut.

Lecuona was a full-time MotoGP rider with Tech3 KTM in 2020 and 2021, taking a best result of sixth, but didn’t score during seven replacement MotoGP appearances for Honda.

Unlike Crutchlow, Lecuona knows the Balaton Park circuit from WorldSBK, where he is currently second to Aruba.it Ducati team-mate Nicolo Bulega.



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