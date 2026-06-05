2026 Hungary MotoGP: Which riders have made it into Q2?
The full list of riders who have made it directly into Q2 at the Hungarian Grand Prix
KTM and Pedro Acosta won the day on Friday at the 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix, as he eased into a direct Q2 place for MotoGP qualifying.
Acosta took over top spot with just over half an hour remaining in the session, and would progressively improve the reference lap time to a 1m36.827s late on.
He led VR46’s Fabio Di Giannantonio, who was the fastest Ducati, while Raul Fernandez was the top Aprilia in third.
Fermin Aldeguer was fourth on the year-old Gresini Ducati, with Ai Ogura heading championship leader Marco Bezzecchi.
Marc Marquez was seventh, having topped FP1, on the factory team Ducati, while Diogo Moreira (LCR Honda), Jorge Martin (Aprilia) and Jack Miller (Pramac Yamaha) completed the top 10.
The big scalp at the end of Practice was Ducati’s Pecco Bagnaia who was only 14th at the chequered flag.
He must go through Q1 for a second successive year at Balaton Park.
2026 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix: Which riders are in Q2?
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|2
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|3
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|4
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|5
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|6
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|7
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|8
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|9
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|10
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
2026 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix: Which riders are in Q1?
|11
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|12
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|13
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|14
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|15
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|16
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|17
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|18
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|19
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|20
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|21
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|22
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)