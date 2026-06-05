2026 Hungary MotoGP: Which riders have made it into Q2?

The full list of riders who have made it directly into Q2 at the Hungarian Grand Prix

Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
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KTM and Pedro Acosta won the day on Friday at the 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix, as he eased into a direct Q2 place for MotoGP qualifying.

Acosta took over top spot with just over half an hour remaining in the session, and would progressively improve the reference lap time to a 1m36.827s late on.

He led VR46’s Fabio Di Giannantonio, who was the fastest Ducati, while Raul Fernandez was the top Aprilia in third.

Pedro Acosta, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
Pedro Acosta, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Fermin Aldeguer was fourth on the year-old Gresini Ducati, with Ai Ogura heading championship leader Marco Bezzecchi.

Marc Marquez was seventh, having topped FP1, on the factory team Ducati, while Diogo Moreira (LCR Honda), Jorge Martin (Aprilia) and Jack Miller (Pramac Yamaha) completed the top 10.

The big scalp at the end of Practice was Ducati’s Pecco Bagnaia who was only 14th at the chequered flag.

He must go through Q1 for a second successive year at Balaton Park.

2026 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix: Which riders are in Q2?

PosRiderNatTeam
1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)
2Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
3Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
4Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
5Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
6Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
7Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)
8Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
9Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
10Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)

2026 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix: Which riders are in Q1?

11Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
12Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
13Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
14Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)
15Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
16Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
17Iker LecuonaSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
18Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)
19Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
20Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
21Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
22Cal CrutchlowGBRCastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)

In this article

2026 Hungary MotoGP: Which riders have made it into Q2?
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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