2026 Hungary MotoGP: Which riders have made it into Q2?

KTM and Pedro Acosta won the day on Friday at the 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix, as he eased into a direct Q2 place for MotoGP qualifying.

Acosta took over top spot with just over half an hour remaining in the session, and would progressively improve the reference lap time to a 1m36.827s late on.

He led VR46’s Fabio Di Giannantonio, who was the fastest Ducati, while Raul Fernandez was the top Aprilia in third.

Pedro Acosta, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Fermin Aldeguer was fourth on the year-old Gresini Ducati, with Ai Ogura heading championship leader Marco Bezzecchi.

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Marc Marquez was seventh, having topped FP1, on the factory team Ducati, while Diogo Moreira (LCR Honda), Jorge Martin (Aprilia) and Jack Miller (Pramac Yamaha) completed the top 10.

The big scalp at the end of Practice was Ducati’s Pecco Bagnaia who was only 14th at the chequered flag.

He must go through Q1 for a second successive year at Balaton Park.

2026 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix: Which riders are in Q2?

Pos Rider Nat Team 1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 2 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) 3 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 4 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) 5 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 6 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 7 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 8 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* 9 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 10 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)

2026 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix: Which riders are in Q1?

11 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 12 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* 13 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 14 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 15 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 16 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 17 Iker Lecuona SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 18 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 19 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 20 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 21 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 22 Cal Crutchlow GBR Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)

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