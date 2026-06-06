Balaton Park Sprint, Hungary: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings

Marco Bezzecchi extends his MotoGP world championship lead to 20-points with a return to the Sprint podium at Balaton Park on Saturday.

The Aprilia rider had to settle for third behind Marc Marquez and Pedro Acosta, but finished three places ahead of team-mate and nearest title rival Jorge Martin.

Meanwhile, top Ducati rider Fabio di Giannantonio failed to score, costing him further ground to both Aprilias.

Marc Marquez, Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez's first win since his latest shoulder surgery puts the reigning champion equal on points with Ducati Lenovo team-mate Pecco Bagnaia, in seventh.

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The Spaniard is 97 points from Bezzecchi.

Raul Fernandez has moved back above his Trackhouse Aprilia team-mate Ai Ogura for fifth...

Raul Fernandez, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Balaton Park Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 180 2 = Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 160 (-20) 3 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) 134 (-46) 4 = Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 112 (-68) 5 ^1 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 93 (-87) 6 ˅1 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 92 (-88) 7 ^1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 83 (-97) 8 ˅1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 83 (-97) 9 = Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 67 (-113) 10 = Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) 64 (-116) 11 = Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 46 (-134) 12 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 42 (-138) 13 = Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 41 (-139) 14 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 38 (-142) 15 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 37 (-143) 16 = Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 34 (-146) 17 = Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* 26 (-154) 18 = Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 15 (-165) 19 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 9 (-171) 20 = Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 5 (-175) 21 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) 4 (-176) 22 = Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* 4 (-176) 23 = Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 3 (-177)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie



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