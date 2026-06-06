Balaton Park Sprint, Hungary: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Hungarian Sprint race at Balaton Park, round 8 of 22.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
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Marco Bezzecchi extends his MotoGP world championship lead to 20-points with a return to the Sprint podium at Balaton Park on Saturday.

The Aprilia rider had to settle for third behind Marc Marquez and Pedro Acosta, but finished three places ahead of team-mate and nearest title rival Jorge Martin.

Meanwhile, top Ducati rider Fabio di Giannantonio failed to score, costing him further ground to both Aprilias.

Marc Marquez, Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez's first win since his latest shoulder surgery puts the reigning champion equal on points with Ducati Lenovo team-mate Pecco Bagnaia, in seventh.

The Spaniard is 97 points from Bezzecchi.

Raul Fernandez has moved back above his Trackhouse Aprilia team-mate Ai Ogura for fifth...

Raul Fernandez, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
Raul Fernandez, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Balaton Park Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)180 
2=Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)160(-20)
3=Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)134(-46)
4=Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)112(-68)
5^1Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)93(-87)
6˅1Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)92(-88)
7^1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)83(-97)
8˅1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)83(-97)
9=Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)67(-113)
10=Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)64(-116)
11=Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)46(-134)
12=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)42(-138)
13=Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)41(-139)
14=Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)38(-142)
15=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)37(-143)
16=Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)34(-146)
17=Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*26(-154)
18=Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)15(-165)
19=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)9(-171)
20=Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)5(-175)
21=Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)4(-176)
22=Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*4(-176)
23=Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)3(-177)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

Balaton Park Sprint, Hungary: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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