Balaton Park Sprint, Hungary: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Hungarian Sprint race at Balaton Park, round 8 of 22.
Marco Bezzecchi extends his MotoGP world championship lead to 20-points with a return to the Sprint podium at Balaton Park on Saturday.
The Aprilia rider had to settle for third behind Marc Marquez and Pedro Acosta, but finished three places ahead of team-mate and nearest title rival Jorge Martin.
Meanwhile, top Ducati rider Fabio di Giannantonio failed to score, costing him further ground to both Aprilias.
Marc Marquez's first win since his latest shoulder surgery puts the reigning champion equal on points with Ducati Lenovo team-mate Pecco Bagnaia, in seventh.
The Spaniard is 97 points from Bezzecchi.
Raul Fernandez has moved back above his Trackhouse Aprilia team-mate Ai Ogura for fifth...
Balaton Park Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|180
|2
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|160
|(-20)
|3
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|134
|(-46)
|4
|=
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|112
|(-68)
|5
|^1
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|93
|(-87)
|6
|˅1
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|92
|(-88)
|7
|^1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|83
|(-97)
|8
|˅1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|83
|(-97)
|9
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|67
|(-113)
|10
|=
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|64
|(-116)
|11
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|46
|(-134)
|12
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|42
|(-138)
|13
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|41
|(-139)
|14
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|38
|(-142)
|15
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|37
|(-143)
|16
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|34
|(-146)
|17
|=
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|26
|(-154)
|18
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|15
|(-165)
|19
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|9
|(-171)
|20
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|5
|(-175)
|21
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|4
|(-176)
|22
|=
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|4
|(-176)
|23
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|3
|(-177)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie