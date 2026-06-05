Mugello MotoGP Sprint winner plans tyre tactic repeat in Hungary

Raul Fernandez wants to repeat the medium rear tyre gamble that delivered his Mugello MotoGP Sprint victory.

Raul Fernandez, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
Raul Fernandez, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
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Raul Fernandez is considering repeating the tyre strategy that delivered his MotoGP Sprint victory at Mugello last weekend, after a strong start in Hungary.

The Trackhouse Aprilia rider finished third in Friday practice at Balaton Park, behind only Pedro Acosta's KTM and Fabio di Giannantonio's Ducati.

Fernandez's priorities for Saturday are now to reduce the four-tenths gap to Acosta and confirm whether the medium rear tyre can again be used in the Sprint.

Raul Fernandez, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
Raul Fernandez, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

"Why not use it again in the Sprint?”

Fernandez was the only rider to go to the Sprint grid with the medium rear in Italy.

Fellow Aprilia rider Jorge Martin then switched on the grid, and the pair went on to secure first and second places.

“I felt super good since this morning with the bike,” said Fernandez, who finished Friday behind only Acosta’s KTM and Fabio di Giannantonio’s Ducati.

“We know that with the soft, we are always a little bit uncomfortable. I cannot ride like I want.

“So for tomorrow, for sure, we will have to try the medium again, and I am thinking, if everything is working well, why not use it again in the Sprint?”

Raul Fernandez, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
Raul Fernandez, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

"Pedro is making the difference"

Fernandez added: “This morning with the medium super used, I was making ‘37s, so I'm happy with that.

“I think the medium will work, for sure. But I think this weekend we have a very strong rider, like Pedro, he's making the difference, especially in the third sector.

“So for tomorrow we have two important things: Try to improve the third sector, because we are losing almost four tenths to him. And the other thing is trying to understand if we can use the medium for the Sprint.”

Team-mate Ai Ogura was the next best Aprilia rider, in fifth.

Mugello MotoGP Sprint winner plans tyre tactic repeat in Hungary
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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