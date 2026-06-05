Where Pedro Acosta “made a huge difference” in Hungary MotoGP practice

MotoGP championship leader Marco Bezzecchi says Hungarian Grand Prix practice pacesetter Pedro Acosta “made a huge difference” in time attack trim.

KTM’s Pedro Acosta dominated Friday afternoon’s Practice session at Balaton Park, producing a 1m36.827s.

This put him over four tenths clear of the field, with VR46’s Fabio Di Giannantonio his nearest rival.

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Hungary MotoGP © Gold and Goose

Marco Bezzecchi safely secured a Q2 spot for Saturday morning’s qualifying, but was over six tenths off Acosta’s pace.

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Bezzecchi highlights “where I’m suffering the most”

Looking at the partial split data, Bezzecchi was fourth through sector one, fastest in sector two, but only 15th in the third split, before rallying to fourth in the final one.

He says sector three is where he is “suffering the most” and Acosta is stronger, but adds that the KTM is making the difference across the lap.

“Well, not only Acosta, a bit in general,” he said when asked if Acosta was only better in sector three.

“But it’s true that Acosta made a huge difference overall in the time attack.

“I don’t know in which sectors. For sure, the third sectors is the one where I am suffering the most.

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“But he’s been super quick, also in terms of pace, Acosta was good.

“Marc [Marquez] was also good. So, let’s say that the day was decent, but we must try to improve more.”

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Hungary MotoGP © Gold and Goose

Building on where he needs to improve, Bezzecchi says his sector three struggles are down ot a suboptimal set-up for braking.

“Well, I must improve in braking,” he added.

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“It’s true that there are places in the track where there are strong brakings where I feel a little bit better, but the third sector I’m suffering a bit more.

“I need to analyse everything and tomorrow I will let you know.”