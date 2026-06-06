Joan Mir brands Balaton MotoGP Sprint “very boring”

Joan Mir branded Saturday's Balaton Park MotoGP Sprint as “boring” after vibration problems left him unable to attack.

Overtaking opportunities were already limited around the tight Hungarian circuit, with the top three positions unchanged from Turn 1 to the chequered flag,

Starting 13th on the grid, Mir spent most of the race trapped behind rivals, running wide whenever he tried to overtake.

Mir eventually took the chequered flag in 15th, in the middle of a six-rider group led by Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Joan Mir, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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"We saw a very boring race"

“The start was good, but then Brad [Binder] decided to brake… and could not stop, so I lost the opportunity to overtake,” said Mir.

“I made up a couple of positions, but then I was not able to stop the bike.

“And here, if you are not able to stop the bike, you cannot overtake.

“We saw a very boring race.

“I've been bored also, because I don't have the chance to attack.

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“I just stay behind because I cannot ride how I want. It was a tough sprint.”

Jack Miller, Joan Mir, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

The former MotoGP champion said his RCV felt very different to the bike that he took to second place at the chequered flag in Catalunya.

“Normally we have vibrations where we have a lot of grip, but in this case we don't have grip and we have a lot of vibrations,” he said.

“But different vibrations, because it's in braking. And I cannot brake how I want.

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“Then the grip is something that we don't have and we will not have.

“I think that there's a big room for improvement because how I was riding today, I have big problems with the bike.

“This is not the bike that I made the first races of the year, and two races ago I was on the podium.

“So we have to understand, really, what is happening to be able to get back a good feeling and be able to enjoy riding. That actually I'm not.”

Rookie Diogo Moreira was the leading Honda rider in seventh with Mir’s team-mate Luca Marini in twelfth.

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