2026 Hungarian Moto3 - Practice Results

Results from the Friday Practice sessions for Moto3 ahead of round eight, the Hungarian Grand Prix, where Maximo Quiles was fastest.

Maximo Quiles, Moto3, 2026
Maximo Quiles, Moto3, 2026
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Friday’s opening Moto3 action at Balaton Park saw Maximo Quiles dominate the timed session to lead the riders going directly to Q2 after Practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Aspar rider looked determined after showing his frustration in getting stuck in the pace at the last race in Mugello, channelling that into track performance to finish with a best lap of 1m 46.296 on his KTM.

It was a rookie, new to the track who came closest to matching the pace of the Spaniard, with Veda Pratama, who had been last in FP1, now taking his Honda Team Asia bike around just 0.361s slower.

After missing the Mugello race with tonsilitis after securing pole, David Almansa topped that FP1 session and was a solid third for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP - a late improver to climb form sixth to sit just ahead of team-mate David Munoz in fourth, who was the last rider within Quiles benchmark lap.

Joel Kelso was fifth quickest for Gryd MLav Racing as the team continue to show improvements, his team-mate Eddie O’Shea was equally quick, but struggled with track limits as the duo circulate together, his flurry of cancelled laps leaving the British rider down in 20th.

Rookie Casey O’Gorman put in hard work on his own to learn the track, which paid off as he took the SIC58 Squadra Corse bike from 18th to fifth heading into the final five minutes, only losing one place at the chequered flag.

The sessions were dominated by news of disqualifications from previous races.

Adrian Fernandez has been hit with a series of DQ’s on arrival in Hungary, his Leopard team’s technical breach, relating to the engine sticker seals, saw his removed from the first six GPs of the 2026 season.

The Spanish rider seemed determined to continue with business as usual, running solo to finish the session seventh.

Similarly, now disqualified from the Catalan result for an oil infringement, Brian Uriarte, who then at the next round took his first Moto3 race win in Mugello, continued his roller-coaster week with 18th, unable to answer in the same way as Fernandez.

Back on track, rookie Rico Salmela was an impressive eighth for Red Bull KTM Tech3 just ahead of  Leopard’s Guido Pini in ninth with Marco Morelli completing the top 10 on the second Aspar bike.

The remaining progression slots went to Valentin Perrone in 11th on the second Tech3 machine, Matteo Bertelle in 12th for Level Up - MTA, Alvaro Carpe - the first Moto3 rider to crash in Hungary with his Practice spill in 13th for the Ajo squad and Ruche Moodley in 14th for Code Motorsports.

Their second rider Cormac Buchanan (19th)  was also a faller in the second session, so will head to Q1, along with Hakim Danish(17th), who inherited Mugello pole, race winner Uriarte and the fastest rider on Friday in Italy, Scott Ogden, who was 21st a week later.

Moto3 Practice times:

 

2026 Hungarian Moto3  - Practice Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Maximo QuilesSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)1m 46.296s
2Veda PratamaINAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+0.361s
3David AlmansaSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.393s
4David MunozSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.477s
5Joel KelsoAUSGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+0.536s
6Casey O'GormanIRLSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.597s
7Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.619s
8Rico SalmelaFINRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.639s
9Guido PiniITALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.651s
10Marco MorelliARGCFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.691s
11Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.708s
12Matteo BertelleITALEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+0.713s
13Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.726s
14Ruche MoodleyRSACODE Motorsports (KTM)0.852s
15Jesus RiosSPARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+0.923s
16Joel EstebanSPALEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+0.929s
17Hakim DanishMALAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.055s
18Brian UriarteSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+1.091s
19Cormac BuchananNZLCODE Motorsports (KTM)+1.167s
20Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+1.206s
21Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+1.466s
22Adrian CrucesSPACIP Green Power (KTM)+1.512s
23Nicola CarraroITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+1.767s
24Leo RammerstorferAUTSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.949s
25Zen MitaniJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+2.141s
26Ryusei YamanakaJPNAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+2.470s

Official Hungarian Moto3 Records:
Fastest race lap: David Munoz (2025) 1m 45.700s
All time lap record: David Munoz (2025)  1m 45.700s
Best Pole: Maximo Quiles (2025) 1m 46.060s

Free Practice 1

Almansa bounced straight back from his illness absence. With a statement of intent, topping the first session.

It was a team 1-2 for much of the session swapping with team-mate Munoz, but he slipped back to third as  Carpe found his groove late on for a series of personal best laps, leading to second.

Fourth went to a late improvement from Moodley for Code Motorsports, with Kelso completing the top five, the best Honda rider and the last person within half a second of Almansa’s best effort.

Championship leader Quiles got his day started with eighth, while Salmela was the best rookie in 10th.

FP1 times can be found below.

Moto3 FP1 times:
 

2026 Hungarian Moto3  - Free Practice (1) Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1David AlmansaSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)1m 46.956s
2Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.107s
3David MunozSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)++0.300s
4Ruche MoodleyRSACODE Motorsports (KTM)+0.386s
5Joel KelsoAUSGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+0.538s
6Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.615s
7Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+0.655s
8Maximo QuilesSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.666s
9Guido PiniITALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.714s
10Rico SalmelaFINRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.794s
11Ryusei YamanakaJPNAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.837s
12Marco MorelliARGCFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.867s
13Jesus RiosSPARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+0.910s
14Brian UriarteSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.961s
15Hakim DanishMALAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.024s
16Casey O'GormanIRLSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.064s
17Adrian CrucesSPACIP Green Power (KTM)+1.153s
18Cormac BuchananNZLCODE Motorsports (KTM)+1.206s
19Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+1.223s
20Joel EstebanSPALEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+1.272s
21Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+1.425s
22Nicola CarraroITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+1.612s
23Matteo BertelleITALEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+1.670s
24Zen MitaniJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+2.110s
25Leo RammerstorferAUTSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+2.176s
26Veda PratamaINAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+2.223s

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