2026 Hungarian Moto3  - Practice Results

Friday’s opening Moto3 action at Balaton Park saw Maximo Quiles dominate the timed session to lead the riders going directly to Q2 after Practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Aspar rider looked determined after showing his frustration in getting stuck in the pace at the last race in Mugello, channelling that into track performance to finish with a best lap of 1m 46.296 on his KTM.

It was a rookie, new to the track who came closest to matching the pace of the Spaniard, with Veda Pratama, who had been last in FP1, now taking his Honda Team Asia bike around just 0.361s slower.

After missing the Mugello race with tonsilitis after securing pole, David Almansa topped that FP1 session and was a solid third for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP - a late improver to climb form sixth to sit just ahead of team-mate David Munoz in fourth, who was the last rider within Quiles benchmark lap.

Joel Kelso was fifth quickest for Gryd MLav Racing as the team continue to show improvements, his team-mate Eddie O’Shea was equally quick, but struggled with track limits as the duo circulate together, his flurry of cancelled laps leaving the British rider down in 20th.

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Rookie Casey O’Gorman put in hard work on his own to learn the track, which paid off as he took the SIC58 Squadra Corse bike from 18th to fifth heading into the final five minutes, only losing one place at the chequered flag.

The sessions were dominated by news of disqualifications from previous races.

Adrian Fernandez has been hit with a series of DQ’s on arrival in Hungary, his Leopard team’s technical breach, relating to the engine sticker seals, saw his removed from the first six GPs of the 2026 season.

The Spanish rider seemed determined to continue with business as usual, running solo to finish the session seventh.

Similarly, now disqualified from the Catalan result for an oil infringement, Brian Uriarte, who then at the next round took his first Moto3 race win in Mugello, continued his roller-coaster week with 18th, unable to answer in the same way as Fernandez.

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Back on track, rookie Rico Salmela was an impressive eighth for Red Bull KTM Tech3 just ahead of Leopard’s Guido Pini in ninth with Marco Morelli completing the top 10 on the second Aspar bike.

The remaining progression slots went to Valentin Perrone in 11th on the second Tech3 machine, Matteo Bertelle in 12th for Level Up - MTA, Alvaro Carpe - the first Moto3 rider to crash in Hungary with his Practice spill in 13th for the Ajo squad and Ruche Moodley in 14th for Code Motorsports.

Their second rider Cormac Buchanan (19th) was also a faller in the second session, so will head to Q1, along with Hakim Danish(17th), who inherited Mugello pole, race winner Uriarte and the fastest rider on Friday in Italy, Scott Ogden, who was 21st a week later.

Moto3 Practice times:

2026 Hungarian Moto3 - Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Maximo Quiles SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) 1m 46.296s 2 Veda Pratama INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +0.361s 3 David Almansa SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.393s 4 David Munoz SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.477s 5 Joel Kelso AUS GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +0.536s 6 Casey O'Gorman IRL SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +0.597s 7 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.619s 8 Rico Salmela FIN Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.639s 9 Guido Pini ITA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.651s 10 Marco Morelli ARG CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +0.691s 11 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.708s 12 Matteo Bertelle ITA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM) +0.713s 13 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.726s 14 Ruche Moodley RSA CODE Motorsports (KTM) 0.852s 15 Jesus Rios SPA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +0.923s 16 Joel Esteban SPA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM) +0.929s 17 Hakim Danish MAL AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +1.055s 18 Brian Uriarte SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +1.091s 19 Cormac Buchanan NZL CODE Motorsports (KTM) +1.167s 20 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +1.206s 21 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) +1.466s 22 Adrian Cruces SPA CIP Green Power (KTM) +1.512s 23 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.767s 24 Leo Rammerstorfer AUT SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.949s 25 Zen Mitani JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +2.141s 26 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +2.470s

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Official Hungarian Moto3 Records:

Fastest race lap: David Munoz (2025) 1m 45.700s

All time lap record: David Munoz (2025) 1m 45.700s

Best Pole: Maximo Quiles (2025) 1m 46.060s

Free Practice 1

Almansa bounced straight back from his illness absence. With a statement of intent, topping the first session.

It was a team 1-2 for much of the session swapping with team-mate Munoz, but he slipped back to third as Carpe found his groove late on for a series of personal best laps, leading to second.

Fourth went to a late improvement from Moodley for Code Motorsports, with Kelso completing the top five, the best Honda rider and the last person within half a second of Almansa’s best effort.

Championship leader Quiles got his day started with eighth, while Salmela was the best rookie in 10th.

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FP1 times can be found below.

Moto3 FP1 times:

