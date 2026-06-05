MotoGP Hungary LIVE: Friday practice updates from Balaton Park

KEY MOMENTS

MotoGP Hungary Practice is underway

Marquez fastest in FP1

Bezzecchi leads the championship

The 2026 MotoGP season continues this weekend with round eight at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Just seven days on from the last race at Mugello, the paddock has headed to Balaton Park as the title battle continues to rage.

This marks the second visit to Balaton Park, following its debut on the calendar last year as it staged MotoGP's first Hungarian Grand Prix since 1992.

Aprilia comes into the seventh round of the season off the back of a 1-2 on home soil at Mugello, with Marco Bezzecchi leading Jorge Martin.

Bezzecchi has extended his championship lead to 17 points over Martin coming to Hungary, as this title battle continues to look like being an all-Aprilia affair.

Bezzecchi was on the podium at Balaton Park last year, while Martin enjoyed his best result of a troubled season with a ride to fourth.

Marc Marquez was the winner in Hungary last year, and remains the favourite for some coming into this weekend. However, he has ruled this out as he continues to rebuild his strength following surgery on his shoulder.

KTM will be hoping to replicate its podium form from last year, while the shorter, stop-and-go nature of the track, should keep the field tight throughout the weekend.

Cal Crutchlow returns as Johann Zarco's stand-in at LCR Honda, while former Tech3 KTM rider Iker Lecuona has been called up to replace Alex Marquez at Gresini.

2026 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix: Friday schedule

FP1 - 9:45am BST

Practice - 2pm BST