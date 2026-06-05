Big eight minutes coming for Bagnaia. He's down in 20th right now.
MotoGP Hungary LIVE: Friday practice updates from Balaton Park
Live coverage from Friday's practice sessions at the 2026 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix
KEY MOMENTS
- MotoGP Hungary Practice is underway
- Marquez fastest in FP1
- Bezzecchi leads the championship
The 2026 MotoGP season continues this weekend with round eight at the Hungarian Grand Prix.
Just seven days on from the last race at Mugello, the paddock has headed to Balaton Park as the title battle continues to rage.
This marks the second visit to Balaton Park, following its debut on the calendar last year as it staged MotoGP's first Hungarian Grand Prix since 1992.
Aprilia comes into the seventh round of the season off the back of a 1-2 on home soil at Mugello, with Marco Bezzecchi leading Jorge Martin.
Bezzecchi has extended his championship lead to 17 points over Martin coming to Hungary, as this title battle continues to look like being an all-Aprilia affair.
Bezzecchi was on the podium at Balaton Park last year, while Martin enjoyed his best result of a troubled season with a ride to fourth.
Marc Marquez was the winner in Hungary last year, and remains the favourite for some coming into this weekend. However, he has ruled this out as he continues to rebuild his strength following surgery on his shoulder.
KTM will be hoping to replicate its podium form from last year, while the shorter, stop-and-go nature of the track, should keep the field tight throughout the weekend.
Cal Crutchlow returns as Johann Zarco's stand-in at LCR Honda, while former Tech3 KTM rider Iker Lecuona has been called up to replace Alex Marquez at Gresini.
2026 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix: Friday schedule
FP1 - 9:45am BST
Practice - 2pm BST
Acosta has just set a new reference lap of 1m37.401s.
Top 10 with 10 minutes to go:
- Acosta
- Aldeguer
- Marquez
- Martin
- Bezzecchi
- Fernandez
- DiGia
- Binder
- Moreira
- Lecuona
Martin has responded and is up to fourth.
Martin has been pushed down to 11th by Binder.
Big lap from Lecuona. He's up to eighth!
Marquez improves but stays third.
Aldeguer is now up to second again. Strong day for the Spaniard on that GP25.
Marquez goes up to second, 0.4s behind Acosta.
Davide Tardozzi did tell the world feed a few moments ago that Marquez was looking to avoid crashing. So, will we see him really go for it. 13 minutes to find out.
Marquez is now on a new soft rear tyre. Let's see what the world champion has got.
Vinales makes a big move to sixth, which knocks Lecuona out of the top 10 for now.
Standings with 20 minutes to go:
- Acosta
- Marquez
- Bezzecchi
- Di Giannantonio
- Moreira
- Aldeguer
- Martin
- Ogura
- Marini
- Lecuona
Another good session for Diogo Moreira on the LCR Honda. He's up to fifth. The Honda does go well here at Balaton Park.
A first look at Ducati's new rear aero on Marquez's bike.
DiGia is now on fresh soft rear rubber and is up to fourth.
Impressive lap from Marquez to go second with a 1m37.9s on an 11-lap-old medium rear.
Standings after 30 minutes:
- Acosta
- Bezzecchi
- Aldeguer
- Marquez
- Ogura
- Marini
- Fernandez
- Binder
- Martin
- Bagnaia
The clouds do look threatening. But also, this is such a tight circuit that yellow flags are going to be an issue later in the session. So, getting a banker in now is not a bad idea at all.
Acosta has also gone early on a new soft and produces a 1m37.741s to go fastest.
Ogura has gone early on a soft tyre and has jumped from 16th to fourth.
Raul Fernandez has just improved to fifth.
Most riders are back in the pits now. So, the initial fresh tyre running is over. Time for some race prep.
Bezzecchi chalks off another lap and stays second, but just 0.013s from Aldeguer's time.
Bez has cut Aldeguer's advantage down to 0.134s, from 0.4s, on a slightly harder tyre. So, that's still a great lap.
Bezzecchi moves up to second. He's rapid in the first two sectors of the lap, but is struggling in the last splits.