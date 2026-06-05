2026 Hungarian MotoGP, Balaton Park - Friday Practice Results
Friday practice results from the 2026 Hungarian MotoGP at Balaton Park, round 8 of 22.
Marc Marquez - who dismissed his victory chances on Thursday - starts the Balaton Park MotoGP weekend on top of the timesheets in Free Practice 1.
Last year’s runner-up Pedro Acosta led the early stages before the defending winner moved ahead.
Ducati's reigning champion Marquez, recovering from shoulder surgery, finished with a 0.169s advantage over Trackhouse Aprilia’s Raul Fernandez with Acosta in third for KTM.
Marquez kept the same tyres throughout the 45 minutes.
Luca Marini was the top Honda in eighth, just ahead of world championship leader Marco Bezzecchi in ninth. Aprilia team-mate and title rival Jorge Martin was twelfth.
Toprak Razgatlioglu clipped the back of Ai Ogura in the opening minutes, before rising as high as fourth at a track he enjoys after dominating in WorldSBK last season.
Razgatlioglu finished FP1 in tenth, as the top Yamaha rider.
Alex Marquez and Johann Zarco remain absent due to injuries sustained in Catalunya last month.
Despite retiring at half-distance with a muscle tear in Mugello, Cal Crutchlow is replacing Zarco for a second weekend at LCR Honda, while Gresini has called up WorldSBK rider Iker Lecuona for a Ducati MotoGP debut.
Lecuona was a full-time MotoGP rider with Tech3 KTM in 2020 and 2021, taking a best result of sixth, but didn’t score during seven replacement MotoGP appearances for Honda.
Unlike Crutchlow, Lecuona knows the Balaton Park circuit from WorldSBK, where he is currently second to Aruba.it Ducati team-mate Nicolo Bulega.
2026 Hungarian MotoGP, Balaton Park - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|1'38.626s
|12/19
|297k
|2
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.169s
|17/19
|293k
|3
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.298s
|12/18
|295k
|4
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|+0.472s
|17/17
|297k
|5
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+0.532s
|17/20
|298k
|6
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.615s
|15/17
|298k
|7
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+0.639s
|17/19
|298k
|8
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.726s
|16/20
|299k
|9
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.742s
|17/19
|298k
|10
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|+0.772s
|18/19
|290k
|11
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.823s
|19/19
|289k
|12
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.928s
|19/19
|298k
|13
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+0.964s
|18/18
|295k
|14
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.154s
|20/22
|295k
|15
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.192s
|15/18
|297k
|16
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+1.200s
|17/17
|293k
|17
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.269s
|14/18
|298k
|18
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.357s
|17/17
|298k
|19
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.407s
|16/18
|292k
|20
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.854s
|12/17
|291k
|21
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+2.036s
|19/20
|294k
|22
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+3.578s
|17/18
|293k
* Rookie
Official Balaton Park MotoGP Records:
- Best lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 36.518s (2025)
- Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 37.699s (2025)