2026 Hungarian MotoGP, Balaton Park - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the 2026 Hungarian MotoGP at Balaton Park, round 8 of 22.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
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Marc Marquez - who dismissed his victory chances on Thursday - starts the Balaton Park MotoGP weekend on top of the timesheets in Free Practice 1.

Last year’s runner-up Pedro Acosta led the early stages before the defending winner moved ahead.

Ducati's reigning champion Marquez, recovering from shoulder surgery, finished with a 0.169s advantage over Trackhouse Aprilia’s Raul Fernandez with Acosta in third for KTM.

Marquez kept the same tyres throughout the 45 minutes.

Luca Marini was the top Honda in eighth, just ahead of world championship leader Marco Bezzecchi in ninth. Aprilia team-mate and title rival Jorge Martin was twelfth.

Toprak Razgatlioglu clipped the back of Ai Ogura in the opening minutes, before rising as high as fourth at a track he enjoys after dominating in WorldSBK last season. 

Razgatlioglu finished FP1 in tenth, as the top Yamaha rider.
 

Iker Lecuona, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
Iker Lecuona, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Alex Marquez and Johann Zarco remain absent due to injuries sustained in Catalunya last month.

Despite retiring at half-distance with a muscle tear in Mugello, Cal Crutchlow is replacing Zarco for a second weekend at LCR Honda, while Gresini has called up WorldSBK rider Iker Lecuona for a Ducati MotoGP debut.

Lecuona was a full-time MotoGP rider with Tech3 KTM in 2020 and 2021, taking a best result of sixth, but didn’t score during seven replacement MotoGP appearances for Honda.

Unlike Crutchlow, Lecuona knows the Balaton Park circuit from WorldSBK, where he is currently second to Aruba.it Ducati team-mate Nicolo Bulega.

Cal Crutchlow, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
Cal Crutchlow, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

2026 Hungarian MotoGP, Balaton Park - Free Practice (1) Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)1'38.626s12/19297k
2Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.169s17/19293k
3Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.298s12/18295k
4Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+0.472s17/17297k
5Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+0.532s17/20298k
6Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.615s15/17298k
7Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+0.639s17/19298k
8Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.726s16/20299k
9Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.742s17/19298k
10Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+0.772s18/19290k
11Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.823s19/19289k
12Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.928s19/19298k
13Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+0.964s18/18295k
14Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.154s20/22295k
15Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.192s15/18297k
16Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+1.200s17/17293k
17Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.269s14/18298k
18Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.357s17/17298k
19Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.407s16/18292k
20Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.854s12/17291k
21Iker LecuonaSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+2.036s19/20294k
22Cal CrutchlowGBRCastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+3.578s17/18293k

* Rookie

Official Balaton Park MotoGP Records:

  • Best lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 36.518s (2025)
  • Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 37.699s (2025)
2026 Hungarian MotoGP, Balaton Park - Friday Practice Results
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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