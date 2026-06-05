2026 Hungarian MotoGP, Balaton Park - Friday Practice Results

Marc Marquez - who dismissed his victory chances on Thursday - starts the Balaton Park MotoGP weekend on top of the timesheets in Free Practice 1.

Last year’s runner-up Pedro Acosta led the early stages before the defending winner moved ahead.

Ducati's reigning champion Marquez, recovering from shoulder surgery, finished with a 0.169s advantage over Trackhouse Aprilia’s Raul Fernandez with Acosta in third for KTM.

Marquez kept the same tyres throughout the 45 minutes.

Luca Marini was the top Honda in eighth, just ahead of world championship leader Marco Bezzecchi in ninth. Aprilia team-mate and title rival Jorge Martin was twelfth.

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Toprak Razgatlioglu clipped the back of Ai Ogura in the opening minutes, before rising as high as fourth at a track he enjoys after dominating in WorldSBK last season.

Razgatlioglu finished FP1 in tenth, as the top Yamaha rider.



Iker Lecuona, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Alex Marquez and Johann Zarco remain absent due to injuries sustained in Catalunya last month.

Despite retiring at half-distance with a muscle tear in Mugello, Cal Crutchlow is replacing Zarco for a second weekend at LCR Honda, while Gresini has called up WorldSBK rider Iker Lecuona for a Ducati MotoGP debut.

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Lecuona was a full-time MotoGP rider with Tech3 KTM in 2020 and 2021, taking a best result of sixth, but didn’t score during seven replacement MotoGP appearances for Honda.

Unlike Crutchlow, Lecuona knows the Balaton Park circuit from WorldSBK, where he is currently second to Aruba.it Ducati team-mate Nicolo Bulega.

Cal Crutchlow, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

2026 Hungarian MotoGP, Balaton Park - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 1'38.626s 12/19 297k 2 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.169s 17/19 293k 3 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.298s 12/18 295k 4 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +0.472s 17/17 297k 5 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.532s 17/20 298k 6 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.615s 15/17 298k 7 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +0.639s 17/19 298k 8 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.726s 16/20 299k 9 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.742s 17/19 298k 10 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +0.772s 18/19 290k 11 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.823s 19/19 289k 12 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.928s 19/19 298k 13 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +0.964s 18/18 295k 14 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.154s 20/22 295k 15 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.192s 15/18 297k 16 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +1.200s 17/17 293k 17 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.269s 14/18 298k 18 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.357s 17/17 298k 19 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.407s 16/18 292k 20 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.854s 12/17 291k 21 Iker Lecuona SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +2.036s 19/20 294k 22 Cal Crutchlow GBR Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +3.578s 17/18 293k

* Rookie

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Official Balaton Park MotoGP Records:

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