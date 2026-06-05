Marc Marquez leads opening practice at Hungary MotoGP

Reigning MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez was fastest on Friday morning in first practice at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The factory Ducati rider won last year when the Hungarian Grand Prix returned to the calendar, but ruled out a repeat on Thursday as he continues to rebuild strength in his right shoulder following recent surgery.

Despite his caution over his pace, Marc Marquez looked comfortable in the 45-minute FP1 on Friday morning.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

He led the way with a 1m38.626s, staying on the one set of medium tyres, as he headed Trackhouse Aprilia’s Raul Fernandez.

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Championship leader Marco Bezzecchi was only ninth on the factory team Aprilia, while team-mate Jorge Martin was 12th.

Pecco Bagnaia set the initial pace in FP1 on the sister factory Ducati with a 1m40.8s, before KTM’s Pedro Acosta took over with a 1m39.798s.

The Spaniard improved on this to a 1m39.005 with just over half an hour to go, which would stand as the benchmark for around 10 minutes.

Marquez deposed him with 19 minutes remaining, as the seven-time world champion produced a 1m39.003s.

He improved to a 1m38.626s on his follow-up tour, which would ultimately stand as the time to beat through to the chequered flag.

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A late 1m38.795s put Fernandez up to second on the leading Aprilia, while Acosta held onto third place on the factory KTM.

Fermin Aldeguer was fourth on the Gresini Ducati, with VR46 Ducati’s Fabio Di Giannantonio shadowing him in fifth.

Bagnaia was sixth at the chequered flag ahead of Trackhouse’s Ai Ogura, who was the first rider on fresh medium rubber in seventh.

Honda’s Luca Marini also fitted a new medium rear for a late time attack and was eighth, with Bezzecchi ninth.

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Pramac’s Toprak Razgatlioglu was the leading Yamaha in 10th, encouragingly posting a 1m39.398s on a used medium rear.

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Fabio Quartararo was just 0.051s outside of this time, albeit on a new medium rear, as Martin ended the morning in 12th.

Gresini stand-in Iker Lecuona was 21st and 2.036s off the pace on his MotoGP return, while LCR Honda’s Cal Crutchlow was 3.5s off of Marquez’s best.

Full 2026 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix FP1 results