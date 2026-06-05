Pedro Acosta “question mark” over KTM’s Balaton Park MotoGP form

Pedro Acosta admits KTM's prospects at this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix remain a "question mark" despite his strong form at Balaton Park last season.

The Spaniard set the Friday pace on MotoGP’s debut at the Hungarian track and, despite qualifying seventh, finished the weekend runner-up to Marc Marquez.

But after an inconsistent 2026 campaign - four rostrums, but none of them in back-to-back events - Acosta is unsure whether KTM can reproduce that level of performance.

Pedro Acosta, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose





“We never know,” Acosta replied, when asked if he had a good chance this weekend.

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“Last year was a good weekend for me. My first time leading Friday practice in MotoGP. Even qualifying seventh, the comeback was okay and the pace was good.

“It’s true I wasn’t expecting to struggle that much on Sunday in Mugello. Now it’s more a question mark.”

Acosta only managed ninth in the Sprint and sixth in the grand prix at Mugello, losing further ground to championship leader Marco Bezzecchi and fellow title contenders Jorge Martin and Fabio di Giannantonio.

While Mugello has the fastest straight of the season, Balaton Park is very much stop-and-go.

Acosta, Ogura, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“Yeah, but it’s a matter of seeing if the performance comes back,” Acosta said. “At Mugello we struggled, you can see with the performance of the bike - Enea was really fast on the Friday but then was stuck.

“On Friday I was really slow but coming back, but in the end the result didn’t show how much we were pushing in the race. Here is a question mark. Let’s see.”

Acosta added: “Last year it was only one Aprilia [up front]. This year it’s four. Marc is coming back and looking for points in the championship. It will be a competitive weekend for sure.”

Acosta is the only KTM rider in the top ten, with team-mate Brad Binder the next best RC16, in twelfth and Tech3’s Enea Bastianini 13th.

