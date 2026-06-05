MotoGP’s newest team finally gains title sponsor in third year

The Trackhouse Aprilia MotoGP team has announced its first title sponsorship deal with the US-based file-sharing company SuperFile.

SuperFile is not a company which is new to Trackhouse Racing, since it is a sponsor of one of the team’s NASCAR Cup Series cars, namely the number 97 driven in 2026 by Shane van Gisbergen.

It has also appeared in MotoGP before, when Trackhouse ran a black-and-yellow livery at the Spanish Grand Prix earlier this year. These colours will be adopted by Trackhouse for the remainder of the season from this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix at Balaton Park (5–7 June) following the confirmation of SuperFile as the team’s permanent title sponsor.

Ai Ogura, 2026 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

The addition of SuperFile as title sponsor marks an end to the period of Trackhouse’s existence in MotoGP without a title partner. The American-owned team was the last-remaining MotoGP outfit without a title sponsor.

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“This is a big moment for the Trackhouse MotoGP Team,” said Trackhouse Racing team owner Justin Marks.

“It is exciting to see our relationship with SuperFile grow into a long-term strategic commitment and truly an honor to welcome them as naming rights partner.

“Seeing the colors of this pioneering tech organisation – who like Trackhouse are real innovators in a fast-moving, technology-driven environment – on our bikes is a thrill.

“They are with us, on our #97 car, in the NASCAR Cup Series and now to have them with us, on our two RS-GP MotoGP bikes, as we navigate the MotoGP global race calendar in the years to come, is a testament to the aspirations of SuperFile and Trackhouse to be winners at the highest level of competition.”

Raul Fernandez, 2026 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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Shane Valdez, founder and CEO of SuperFile, added: “Every kid dreams of being part of something bigger than themselves.

“If you had told 12-year-old me that one day I'd be standing here as the title partner of a MotoGP team, I would've laughed. Yet here we are.

“What excites me most isn't seeing the SuperFile name on the bike. It's who we're building with.

“Trackhouse has changed the game by doing things differently. They've brought new energy, a new perspective, and a willingness to challenge what's possible. That's exactly how we've built SuperFile. Innovation isn't something we talk about. It's how we operate.

“When I look at Trackhouse, I see a team full of world-class talent, incredible riders, and leadership willing to bet on the future. Justin has built something special, and from our very first conversations, it was clear we share a vision for where things are headed.

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“The best partnerships happen when two organizations see the world the same way and aren't afraid to push boundaries. That's what this is.

“For us, this is more than a sponsorship. It's the beginning of something we're incredibly proud to be part of. We're bringing our technology, our ambition, and our belief in what's possible to one of the biggest stages in motorsport.

“This is a huge moment for SuperFile and Trackhouse, but I genuinely believe the most exciting part of this story is what comes next.”

The announcement from Trackhouse comes a week after Raul Fernandez was a part of a first-ever all-Aprilia MotoGP front row at Mugello, the Spaniard winning the Sprint last Saturday (30 May).