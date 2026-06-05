MotoGP issues new pitlane entry rule after Marc Marquez fallout from Jerez sprint

MotoGP has formalised a new pitlane entry procedure in the wake of the Jerez MotoGP sprint fallout

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Jerez MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Jerez MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
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MotoGP has formalised new pitlane entry rules to close off a grey area Marc Marquez legally exploited at the Spanish Grand Prix sprint in April.

The seven-time world champion caused a stir when he entered pitlane for a bike swap following a crash at the last corner during the rain-hit sprint at Jerez.

The Ducati rider crossed over the grass into pitlane to change to his wet bike, before going on to win the sprint.

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Spanish MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Spanish MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Though he did not break any rules, his actions led to calls from some corners of the paddock who deemed his actions to be unfair to tighten up the regulations.

From the French Grand Prix, the wording in pre-event guidance to teams was updated to clamp down on entering pitlane in anyway that wasn’t through the official designated area.

That has now been officially written into the rulebook.

A statement from the FIM Grand Prix Commission on Friday morning read: “The Pit Lane Procedures have been formally updated in the regulations, in line with the Race Direction pitlane entry protocol issued ahead of the French Grand Prix.

“In all track sessions including races, the only permitted pitlane entry and exit is by using the designated entry/exit point and route, defined by the broken white line, following the pitlane entry road and crossing the designated pitlane entry timing point.

“In all cases, the specific information issued by Race Direction for each circuit applies, defining prohibited routes.

“In case the broken white line is not crossed or the full pitlane entry/exit road is not used, the stewards may penalise as appropriate.”

Previously, the rules dictated that a rider could not cross the white line into pitlane at Jerez on the left-hand side.

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Spanish MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Spanish MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez was not deemed to have broken this rule as he came into pitlane from the left.

He also didn’t rejoin in a dangerous manner, nor did he break the pitlane speed limit or ignore marshal instructions not to rejoin as his bike was still running at the time of his crash.

At the time, some riders felt Marquez had gone beyond the regulations and should have been penalised, as he’d gone past pitlane entry to commit to another lap on slick tyres in deteriorating conditions.

However, others acknowledged that they’d have done the same if they had been in that situation.

In this article

MotoGP issues new pitlane entry rule after Marc Marquez fallout from Jerez sprint
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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