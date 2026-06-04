Marc Marquez sizes up “interesting” Bezzecchi vs Martin MotoGP title fight

Named by Jorge Martin as the rider to beat at this weekend’s Balaton Park round, despite his shoulder recovery, reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez was quick to reject the suggestion:

“I know that nobody likes the pressure, but the guys to beat are both Aprilias.”

Not only do Marco Bezzecchi and team-mate Jorge Martin lead the world championship, but they arrive in Hungary fresh from a one-two finish at Mugello last Sunday.

Bezzecchi’s fourth grand prix victory of the season pushed his title advantage over Martin up to 17 points.

Top Ducati rider Fabio di Giannantonio has slipped 39 points from the top, with Marc Marquez now 102 points adrift after battling injuries to his shoulder and foot.

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Marc Marquez, Bezzecchi, Ogura, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

While Marquez is effectively ruling himself out of the immediate title picture, he expects an intriguing battle between Aprilia's factory riders.

“The battle will be quite interesting from now on, because both of them are riding very fast,” said the nine-time world champion.

“Martin already knows what it takes to be world champion, but I see that Marco is riding well and is the rider who in a weekend is the most constant.

“So it will be interesting, but let's see.

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“Here, I will try to be close to them, but I think it will be impossible.

“If I am with them, it means that they are doing something not in a good way.

“Because if they are in good form, in good shape, they will be much faster than me.”

Marc Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Italian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Marquez added that Aprilia's rise to the top of MotoGP has not come as a sudden surprise, pointing to Bezzecchi's performances during the second half of last season.

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“Aprilia and especially Marco, since summertime last year were [my] main opponent,” he said.

“If you check the Austria race, here, Brno, Misano… He was the man to beat and we were able to have a good fight with him.

“Which way or how much has the Aprilia improved? I cannot answer, because our bike is working well, but I am not taking the maximum profit of our bike.

“Let's see if I can improve [physically] and of course this will help the bike.”

Marquez hasn't won a grand prix race since Misano last season.

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