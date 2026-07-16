"I try to do the mistakes on Friday" - Marc Marquez explains MotoGP consistency plan

Marc Marquez says consistency will decide the MotoGP title and explains why Friday mistakes can prevent Sunday disasters.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

With just 24 points covering the top five riders in the MotoGP standings, the title could well be decided by which rider makes the fewest mistakes.

“This year Aprilias are riding very fast, they are also increasing his level,” said reigning champion Marc Marquez, now up to third place in the standings - amongst the Aprilias of Jorge Martin, Ai Ogura and Marco Bezzecchi - after a double victory in Germany.

“Also at Ducati, Alex came back and is riding fast. di Giannantonio is riding super fast. Pecco in some circuits, was also super fast.

“So that means that the level is increasing, but we are taking more risks. 

"So it’s there where it will be crucial to try to be consistent.”

Marc Marquez, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Marquez is now just 18 points from the world championship lead, compared to 102 adrift after his comeback from surgery - to relieve a compressed nerve in his right arm - at Mugello.

MotoGP 2026: Points scored since Mugello (top ten riders)

PosRiderTotalITAHUNCZENEDGER
1.Jorge Martin81294122115
2.Ai Ogura1171513293426
3.Marc Marquez1331437321337
4.Marco Bezzecchi44317-6-
5.Fabio di Giannantonio6818419207
6.Raul Fernandez91196133221
7.Pedro Acosta561129-115
8.Pecco Bagnaia80191728313
9.Alex Marquez20---119
10.Luca Marini36311868

As the above table shows, Assen winner Ai Ogura is the only rider close to Marquez in terms of high-scoring consistency in the five rounds since his surgery.

Marc Marquez: "I try to do the mistakes on Friday"

The Ducati Lenovo star explained that he now uses Friday to discover the limit.

“In the first part of the season, with the nerve problem, I was crashing without warning,” Marquez explained.

“Now my physical condition is ‘blocking’ me in some areas. I try to do the mistakes on Friday. I try to start on Friday riding by instinct. 

"I prefer to crash there and try to understand where is the limit and survive in some circuits like Assen, as I did.”

Marc Marquez, practice crash, 2026 COTA MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, practice crash, 2026 COTA MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez: "You cannot imagine how stressful..."

Marquez, now focused on rebuilding muscle strength during the summer break, has fallen eleven times so far this season, compared with 14 times during his entire 2025 campaign (up to Indonesia).

“You cannot imagine how stressful the first part of the season was for me,” he admitted.

“First five races because I didn’t understand anything. I was crashing without knowing what’s going on. 

"The nerve didn’t give me any warning.”

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Ducati Lenovo Team
Ducati
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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