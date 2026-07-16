"I try to do the mistakes on Friday" - Marc Marquez explains MotoGP consistency plan

With just 24 points covering the top five riders in the MotoGP standings, the title could well be decided by which rider makes the fewest mistakes.

“This year Aprilias are riding very fast, they are also increasing his level,” said reigning champion Marc Marquez, now up to third place in the standings - amongst the Aprilias of Jorge Martin, Ai Ogura and Marco Bezzecchi - after a double victory in Germany.

“Also at Ducati, Alex came back and is riding fast. di Giannantonio is riding super fast. Pecco in some circuits, was also super fast.

“So that means that the level is increasing, but we are taking more risks.

"So it’s there where it will be crucial to try to be consistent.”

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Marc Marquez, 2026 Sachsenring MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Marquez is now just 18 points from the world championship lead, compared to 102 adrift after his comeback from surgery - to relieve a compressed nerve in his right arm - at Mugello.

MotoGP 2026: Points scored since Mugello (top ten riders) Pos Rider Total ITA HUN CZE NED GER 1. Jorge Martin 81 29 4 12 21 15 2. Ai Ogura 117 15 13 29 34 26 3. Marc Marquez 133 14 37 32 13 37 4. Marco Bezzecchi 44 31 7 - 6 - 5. Fabio di Giannantonio 68 18 4 19 20 7 6. Raul Fernandez 91 19 6 13 32 21 7. Pedro Acosta 56 11 29 - 1 15 8. Pecco Bagnaia 80 19 17 28 3 13 9. Alex Marquez 20 - - - 11 9 10. Luca Marini 36 3 11 8 6 8

As the above table shows, Assen winner Ai Ogura is the only rider close to Marquez in terms of high-scoring consistency in the five rounds since his surgery.

Marc Marquez: "I try to do the mistakes on Friday"

The Ducati Lenovo star explained that he now uses Friday to discover the limit.

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“In the first part of the season, with the nerve problem, I was crashing without warning,” Marquez explained.

“Now my physical condition is ‘blocking’ me in some areas. I try to do the mistakes on Friday. I try to start on Friday riding by instinct.

"I prefer to crash there and try to understand where is the limit and survive in some circuits like Assen, as I did.”

Marc Marquez, practice crash, 2026 COTA MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez: "You cannot imagine how stressful..."

Marquez, now focused on rebuilding muscle strength during the summer break, has fallen eleven times so far this season, compared with 14 times during his entire 2025 campaign (up to Indonesia).

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“You cannot imagine how stressful the first part of the season was for me,” he admitted.

“First five races because I didn’t understand anything. I was crashing without knowing what’s going on.

"The nerve didn’t give me any warning.”