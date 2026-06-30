“Our riders were better”: Why Trackhouse out-performed factory Aprilia at Assen MotoGP

Davide Brivio has given the credit to his two riders for the Trackhouse team’s performance at the Assen MotoGP.

The Trackhouse Aprilia team came away with a 1-2 in both races at Assen, with Ai Ogura winning the grand prix ahead of Raul Fernandez on Sunday a day after they finished in the reverse order in the Sprint.

In comparison, the Aprilia Racing team managed only fourth and fifth in the Sprint, and took only a third place in the race with Jorge Martin as Marco Bezzecchi crashed out.

Davide Brivio, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

For Trackhouse team principal Brivio, the difference between the factory and satellite Aprilia teams at the Assen MotoGP came down to the riders.

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“It’s important also to understand that we have exactly the same material, we share all the information,” said Brivio after the race in Assen.

“Our engineers, they have a meeting every day, all together, so that’s full openness on everything.

“I think probably this weekend our riders were better, they found the way to be faster because, especially in the last sector and especially Ai [Ogura] – but also Raul [Fernandez] – was fantastic.

“We had an incredible and massive improvement compared to last year.

“I just think our riders found a way to be fast here, both together.

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“There’s nothing we do better than factory team, rather than just go out and try to do the best.”

Ai Ogura leads Raul Fernandez, Jorge Martin, 2026 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and… © Gold & Goose

The 1-2 for Trackhouse in the race came after the same result, but in reverse, in the main race.

Brivio admitted the celebrations at the American-owned team were a bit muted on Saturday by the knowledge that taking a 1-2 in a Sprint does not have the same meaning as in a gran prix.

“It’s kind of a dream for every team, especially maybe a non-factory team, but it’s something that you just dream to do: first and second,” he said.

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“[On Saturday] we did it in the Sprint, but kind of thinking ‘That’s a Sprint, that’s a Saturday’.

“But then it happened in the race, which counts more.

“It’s incredible, it’s incredible for many things, many reasons.

“Trackhouse is the last team to arrive in the paddock, quite young; we’re not a factory team; we had Ai Ogura [as a] rookie last year, growing up; we had Raul Fernandez with great talent, great potential, trying to make him in a position to express the talent; Aprilia that did a great job with the development; the team staff, the team guys, engineers, mechanics we have in Trackhouse, I mean everybody did a great job.

“I have so many people to thank for this achievement and for our team it’s just a dream and we enjoy.

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“It’s something historical, I think – for sure it’s historical for Trackhouse. It’s a great satisfaction, we enjoy.”