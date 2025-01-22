Moto3 rider fractures vertebra in training crash

Jacob Roulstone was training for his second season in Moto3 when he crashed and suffered a fractured vertebra.

Jacob Roulstone, 2024 Moto3 Thai Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jacob Roulstone, 2024 Moto3 Thai Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Moto3 rider Jacob Roulstone has broken a vertebra in his neck in a training crash.

The Australian was preparing for his second full season in the Moto3 World Championship, for which he has been re-signed by the Tech3 team he made his debut with in 2024.

The crash both fractured and displaced Roulstone’s C3 vertebra, after which he was taken firstly to hospital in Jerez before being transferred to Barcelona.

“Last Friday I had a crash whilst training at Jerez which has left me with a fractured and displaced C3 vertebrae in my neck,” Roulstone wrote on Instagram.

“After three nights in Jerez hospital, I was lucky enough to be medically flown to Barcelona yesterday (20 January) and now in the best hands to have surgery in the next day or two.

“It’s a real shame to have this after such a good preseason I was having, but now it is about recovering as fast and as safely as possible to be back on the bike.

“Cannot thank [Xavi Arenas] enough for being by my side and helping to arrange everything. As well as the medical staff involved.”

Roulstone’s second season in Moto3 will be one in which he looks to build on the positive flashes he showed in 2024, but which he could not display consistently.

At the time of writing, no timeline has been made clear on his recovery.

The first round of the 2025 Moto3 World Championship is scheduled for 28 February–2 March at the Buriram International Circuit in Thailand.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

