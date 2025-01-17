Moto3 rumoured for radical technical rules shake-up for 2027

The Moto3 World Championship is set to switch to being a one-make series from 2027 at the earliest and run 500cc engines.

The current Moto3 regulatory framework has been in place since the class replaced the 125cc formula in 2012.

Moto3 bikes are single-cylinder 250cc four-stroke grand prix bikes, with Honda and KTM the manufacturers currently involved in the class.

However, according to GPOne, Dorna Sports is looking to turn Moto3 into a one-make series that moves away from the prototype make-up of the current class.

This would fall in line with the Moto2 class, which replaced grand prix 250cc bikes with production engine-powered engines.

This is set to involve a single-spec 500cc two-cylinder engine with an increase in power from 60 horsepower to 80hp.

The idea behind this is to better prepare young riders for more powerful machinery, with numerous top names from the lightweight class stepping up to Moto2 and struggling over the years.

This switch will also reduce costs in the lightweight class.

According to the GPOne report, whoever the manufacturer picked as the sole supplier will only be making €75,000. The current Moto3 package costs €170,000.

As a result of this, though, finding a manufacturer to supply the bikes is proving difficult.

Yamaha is reported to be interested, but only to supply the engine and only if it is available in its current range.

Any plans KTM may have had in getting involved will almost certainly have been scrapped as it tries to navigate its way through the financial crisis threatening the future of its MotoGP project.

The new Moto3 rules framework is set to come into effect in 2027, though could be delayed.

A change in Moto3 will coincide with MotoGP’s major technical formula shake-up, as it moves to an 850cc engine.

In 2019, Moto2 switched from 600cc Honda four-stroke engines to 765cc Triumph three-cylinder motors.