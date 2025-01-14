Unusual move as rider exits Moto3 and goes back to Junior GP

One rider has opted to take a backwards step in order to, hopefully, have a brighter future.

Joel Esteban is exiting Moto3 and will move back to the Junior GP this year.

He has remained a part of the Aspar set-up, with the team supporting his move to a lower category.

Last season, his first campaign in Moto3 with the CFMOTO Aspar Team, he finished in 17th position.

His teammate David Alonso, meanwhile, stole the show and broke an old Valentino Rossi record as he won the title.

Previously, in 2023, Esteban won two races and achieved four podiums and he finished fourth overall in the Junior GP.

Still a teenager, he has taken a decision which is unusual but might pan out for the best.

By taking a step away from grand prix racing, Esteban will hope to set himself up for greater success in the future.

He will hope to capture the 2025 Junior GP title then return to Moto3 with a bang.