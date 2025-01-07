Moto3 rookie suffers major training injury

Moto3 rookie Guido Pini has suffered major leg breaks in training for his first season in the World Championship.

Guido Pini. Credit: Instagram/Guido Pini
2025 Moto3 rookie Guido Pini has injured himself while training for the upcoming season.

Pini was training with SeventyTwo Motorsports – the management company the Italian is signed to, run by Marc Marquez’s former manager, 1999 125cc World Champion Emilio Alzamora – when he broke both legs in an off-road crash.

The Italian, who will turn 17 on 9 January, was training in preparation for his debut season in the Moto3 World Championship, having been announced as the second rider in the Intact GP KTM team, alongside Spanish rider David Munoz, in December.

“Unfortunately, last week, in the SeventyTwo Motorsports stage, I injured my legs doing off-road,” Pini wrote in an Instagram post.

“Injuries are part of this sport that I love so much, now I am in good hands and already working to recover the best way possible.”

Pini, who won the 2022 European Talent Cup series, earned his spot on the Intact GP team for 2025 thanks to a strong rookie season in the JuniorGP class in which he won three of the seven races he entered, took two further podiums, and was fourth in the only two races he started but missed the rostrum.

The Italian’s 2024 season started late (his first race in JuniorGP was round four at Portimao in late June, while he made his first Red Bull Rookies appearance at the Red Bull Ring in August) thanks to injuries he sustained in the winter ahead of the first round of the JuniorGP series at Misano in April, and so 2025 has become the second year in succession that the youngster has had his preseason preparations compromised by injury.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

