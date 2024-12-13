Exciting Italian talent makes Moto3 step for 2025

The Intact GP team have announced the signing of 17-year-old Italian Guido Pini for the 2025 Moto3 season.

Guido Pini. Credit: Intact GP/Instagram.
Guido Pini. Credit: Intact GP/Instagram.

Intact GP have announced their second rider for the 2025 Moto3 World Championship, with Guido Pini joining the German outfit.

Pini, who won’t turn 17 until 10 January, earned a waiver for the 18-year-old minimum age rule in the Moto3 World Championship this year by finishing second in the JuniorGP Championship to Alvaro Carpe.

The Italian missed out on the title by 16 points, despite missing the first three rounds of his debut campaign in the class through injury.

In all, Pini raced seven times in JuniorGP, finishing on the podium on all but two occasions (he was fourth in both the second race at Jerez and the sole JuniorGP race at Aragon) and taking three wins for the SeventyTwo Motorsports Artbox team, operated by Emilio Alzamora.

It is also Alzamora, the 1998 125cc World Champion famous also for his role in managing Marc Marquez’s career until the middle of 2022, who manages Pini as part of the Spaniard’s SeventyTwo management company.

“I am very happy that my dream of moving up to the Moto3 World Championship is coming true,” said Pini.

“There is no better way to do this than with a team as experienced as the Intact GP Team. After my serious injury at the beginning of the year and all the hard work, second place in JuniorGP and the opportunity to move up to the World Championship is a dream come true.

“I would like to thank my team for putting so much trust in me and waiting until the last race of the JuniorGP to give me this great opportunity.

“I would also like to thank everyone who has helped me to get so far over the years. Especially this year, when I had a difficult start to the season, they have been very supportive in helping me to get better and stronger.

“I will work very hard to achieve all my goals and continue to grow as a rider. I can't wait for the season to start.”

