David Alonso “lost a lot of energy” under hype of record-smashing Moto3 year

New Moto3 world champion Alonso opens up on pressure of 2024

David Alonso, Aspar Moto3 team, MotoGP 2024
David Alonso, Aspar Moto3 team, MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose

David Alonso says the pressure of expectation that followed him throughout his record-smashing 2024 Moto3 season meant he “lost a lot of energy”.

The Colombian came into 2024 as a favourite to fight for the title after winning four grands prix in his rookie campaign the year before.

That expectation only heightened after pre-season testing, with Alonso ultimately guiding his Aspar-run CFMoto machine to the title with 14 grands prix victories.

Alonso also set a new record for most wins in a lightweight class season, taking that accolade away from MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi, who’d previously held it from 1997.

Such was Alonso’s form that he garnered widespread support from top MotoGP names, most notably Marc Marquez, who urged the paddock not to put pressure on his shoulders as he continues his way up the grand prix ladder.

But all of this attention came at a cost for Alonso, who moves into Moto2 next season with the Aspar squad.

“This year it was so long for me,” he said when asked by Crash.net about the pressure he faced in 2024.

“And then I lost a lot of energy because from the very beginning we did good marks on the pre-season test, and a lot of people were saying I could fight for the championship.

“And this put on me a lot of pressure. I tried to deal with this pressure.

“But I think that next year is different because next year I don’t have to do one result.

“All that comes will be fine. So, it will be more like 2023 more than this year. So, I think I will have less pressure.”

Aspar fields an all-rookie line-up in Moto2 next year of Alonso and Dani Holgado, who finished a distant runner-up in the 2024 standings to the Colombian.

On his Moto2 move, Alonso added: “I believe that next year it will be more relaxed, more relaxed weekends and we won’t be talking about records for a long time.” 

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Latest News

Moto3
News
6h ago
David Alonso “lost a lot of energy” under hype of record-smashing Moto3 year
David Alonso, Aspar Moto3 team, MotoGP 2024
David Alonso, Aspar Moto3 team, MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
9h ago
The strange quirk of Aprilia’s recent MotoGP campaigns revealed by Vinales
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team, Malaysian MotoGP 2024
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team, Malaysian MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
11h ago
Why ‘Moto2-like’ Gresini MotoGP team was so important to Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2024 Solidarity MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2024 Solidarity MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
RR
News
12h ago
Isle of Man TT veteran Conor Cummins to make career first in 2025
Conor Cummins, Burrows Engineering, 2024
Conor Cummins, Burrows Engineering, 2024
© Crash
F1
News
12h ago
Inside Max Verstappen’s water cooler is a story of a firm who are now key to F1
Perez, Verstappen
Perez, Verstappen

More News

F1
News
15h ago
Timeline identified for Adrian Newey to lead Aston Martin into F1 title fight
Alonso, Newey
Alonso, Newey
F1
News
20/12/24
Rumoured date emerges for Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari F1 debut
Lewis Hamilton will become a Ferrari driver on January 1
Lewis Hamilton will become a Ferrari driver on January 1
F1
News
20/12/24
Sergio Perez’s next career move speculated with possible Ferrari reunion
Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez
MotoGP
News
20/12/24
KTM committed to MotoGP for 2025 amidst exit threats in restructuring process
Brad Binder, KTM Factory Racing, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP
Brad Binder, KTM Factory Racing, 2024 Malaysian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
20/12/24
Max Verstappen tipped for Aston Martin switch amid Red Bull warning
Could Max Verstappen team up with Fernando Alonso?
Could Max Verstappen team up with Fernando Alonso?