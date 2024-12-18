Michael Laverty’s Moto3 team announces 2025 rider line-up

MLav Racing adds an international flavour to its 2025 Moto3 line-up.

Marcos Uriarte, 2024 Estoril (2) JuniorGP. Credit: Aspar Team.
Marcos Uriarte, 2024 Estoril (2) JuniorGP. Credit: Aspar Team.

Michael Laverty’s MLav Racing team has announced its rider line-up for the 2025 Moto3 World Championship.

The team has signed Marcos Uriarte for next season’s Moto3 campaign, the young Spaniard stepping up from the JuniorGP series to replace Scott Ogden, who has moved to the CIP team for 2025.

Uriarte competed in the JuniorGP series in 2024 for the CFMoto Aspar Team, which signed former Moto3 race winner Dennis Foggia and Marc Marquez’s protege Max Quiles to its World Championship team for 2025.

The Spaniard scored five podiums from 12 races in JuniorGP last season — although none of those were wins — on his way to fifth in the championship.

Unusually for a 2020s Moto3 rookie, Uriarte didn’t race the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup in 2024, and never has done.

The Spaniard also contested one wildcard round in the World Championship this year at the season-ending Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona, where he was last of the 25 classified finishers on his Aspar CFMoto machine.

Although Laverty’s team has often been seen as one with a goal similar to the old British Talent Team, that of bringing primarily talented British riders to the World Championship, Uriarte is not the first non-British rider to get a spot on the squad, after the Argentinian Marco Morelli raced for MLav in the European Talent Cup last year.

That said, it is Eddie O’Shea, who replaced Josh Whatley in the final five races of the 2024 season, who partners Uriarte next season, ensuring the continuation of that path to Grand Prix racing for talented British riders.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
2h ago
Christian Horner hints at Sergio Perez Red Bull role despite ‘sabbatical’
Sergio Perez and Christian Horner
Sergio Perez and Christian Horner
Moto3
News
3h ago
Michael Laverty’s Moto3 team announces 2025 rider line-up
Marcos Uriarte, 2024 Estoril (2) JuniorGP. Credit: Aspar Team.
Marcos Uriarte, 2024 Estoril (2) JuniorGP. Credit: Aspar Team.
F1
News
4h ago
Sergio Perez confirms Red Bull exit but no replacement named
Sergio Pérez
Sergio Pérez
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Details revealed of new 2025 MotoGP event
2025 MotoGP riders.
2025 MotoGP riders.
F1
News
4h ago
“No confidence” in Mercedes’ 2025 F1 title bid amid questions over late-season form
Mercedes
Mercedes

More News

WSBK
News
5h ago
2025 WorldWCR entry list revealed with big name omission
Maria Herrera leads WorldWCR race, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Maria Herrera leads WorldWCR race, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and…
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
6h ago
Helmut Marko highlights area for Liam Lawson to improve ahead of F1 2025
Liam Lawson
Liam Lawson
WSBK
News
7h ago
2025 WorldSSP entry list reveals Moto2 clue
WorldSSP race start, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WorldSSP race start, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
7h ago
Helmut Marko gives update on Red Bull seat decision: “Positive negotiations are ongoing”
Helmut Marko
Helmut Marko
F1
News
7h ago
“Get-out clause" claim leaves Red Bull door ajar for Alex Albon
Alex Albon
Alex Albon