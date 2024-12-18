Michael Laverty’s Moto3 team announces 2025 rider line-up

Michael Laverty’s MLav Racing team has announced its rider line-up for the 2025 Moto3 World Championship.

The team has signed Marcos Uriarte for next season’s Moto3 campaign, the young Spaniard stepping up from the JuniorGP series to replace Scott Ogden, who has moved to the CIP team for 2025.

Uriarte competed in the JuniorGP series in 2024 for the CFMoto Aspar Team, which signed former Moto3 race winner Dennis Foggia and Marc Marquez’s protege Max Quiles to its World Championship team for 2025.

The Spaniard scored five podiums from 12 races in JuniorGP last season — although none of those were wins — on his way to fifth in the championship.

Unusually for a 2020s Moto3 rookie, Uriarte didn’t race the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup in 2024, and never has done.

The Spaniard also contested one wildcard round in the World Championship this year at the season-ending Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona, where he was last of the 25 classified finishers on his Aspar CFMoto machine.

Although Laverty’s team has often been seen as one with a goal similar to the old British Talent Team, that of bringing primarily talented British riders to the World Championship, Uriarte is not the first non-British rider to get a spot on the squad, after the Argentinian Marco Morelli raced for MLav in the European Talent Cup last year.

That said, it is Eddie O’Shea, who replaced Josh Whatley in the final five races of the 2024 season, who partners Uriarte next season, ensuring the continuation of that path to Grand Prix racing for talented British riders.