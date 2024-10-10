Marc Marquez urges ‘no pressure’ to be put on ‘great champion’ David Alonso

“I’m in love with David”

David Alonso, Aspar Moto3 team, MotoGP 2024
David Alonso, Aspar Moto3 team, MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez is “in love” with new Moto3 world champion David Alonso but urged MotoGP not to “put a lot of pressure on him” and allow him time to grow.

The 18-year-old Colombian racer emerged as one of grand prix racing’s hottest prospects after a rookie Moto3 campaign last year that saw him win four times on his way to third in the standings.

This season, Alonso has been the dominant force in Moto3 with Aspar, winning 10 of the 16 grands prix run so far and wrapping up the world title last weekend in Japan with four races to spare.

Marquez has been one of Alonso’s biggest supporters in recent months and once again praised the Moto3 champion, who will step up to Moto2 next year with Aspar.

“I’m in love with David, especially because he’s this kind of guy who is fast, super talented,” Marquez said.

“But he has his feet on the ground, has charisma. So, I mean, he can be - and I think he will be, if I needed to bet - a great champion… he’s already a great champion, but an even better champion in the future.

“But now is time to just enjoy it, the kid needs time.

“Next year he will do some mistakes in Moto2, but don’t put a lot of pressure on him because he is super young.

“And I hope and I wish he can arrive at the top level in MotoGP.”

Marquez previously called Alonso a “sponge”, following a track day together in Spain earlier this year, due to his ability to take onboard feedback and action it.

Reigning double MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia revealed just how studious Alonso is as he continues his development as a rider.

“He was asking me what I was eating for breakfast,” Bagnaia said after Alonso’s world title win.

“In Aragon, he asked me what I was eating before the race.

“Today [on Sunday in Japan] he asked me what I was eating for breakfast.

“So, I think he’s keeping all of these things [in his mind] and it’s something you don’t see in every young rider. So, this is great.”

Alonso's 10th win of the season puts him level with the tally Joan Mir managed in 2017 on his way to the Moto3 title, and is now one away from matching the all-time lightweight class record of 11 victories in a season set by Valentino Rossi in 1997.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK
News
2h ago
Alvaro Bautista discusses Ducati team orders ahead of Estoril World Superbike
Alvaro Bautista, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alvaro Bautista, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
News
2h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu “not thinking about the championship” despite Estoril match point
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
News
3h ago
Nicolo Bulega aiming to bounce back in Estoril WorldSBK after “strange” Aragon Round
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Bagnaia vs Martin: 2024 MotoGP title tussle gets level playing field
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Japanese GP 2024
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Japanese GP 2024
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
5h ago
The F1 race that “really hurt” Charles Leclerc against Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc
Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc

More News

MotoGP
News
5h ago
Is MotoGP heading back into the ‘alien’ era?
Jorge Lorenzo, Yamaha, 2013 Japanese MotoGP
Jorge Lorenzo, Yamaha, 2013 Japanese MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
BSB
News
6h ago
Brands Hatch BSB “going to be close, clean racing and a good fight” - Kyle Ryde
Kyle Ryde, 2024 Donington Park BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
Kyle Ryde, 2024 Donington Park BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
© Ian Hopgood Photography
F1
News
6h ago
Helmut Marko ‘surprised’ by rival F1 teams offering to 'double' Red Bull staff salaries
Helmut Marko
Helmut Marko
BSB
News
7h ago
Tommy Bridewell eyeing second straight BSB title after “amazing” 2024 season
Tommy Bridewell, 2024 Donington BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
Tommy Bridewell, 2024 Donington BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
© Ian Hopgood Photography
MotoGP
Feature
7h ago
Analysis: How would MotoGP’s 2024 title battle look without sprints after Motegi?
Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, MotoGP 2024
Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, MotoGP 2024
© Crash