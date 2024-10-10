Johann Zarco: ‘Nice’ to do Suzuka 8 Hours again, warns Honda ‘make progress before Dall’Igna arrives!’

“We need to do some progress before Dall’Igna comes to this category”

Johann Zarco, Suzuka 8 Hours backflip
Part of the winning Honda team on his Suzuka 8 Hours debut this year, MotoGP’s Johann Zarco is open to returning for the 2025 endurance event.

With next year’s Suzuka round pencilled in for August 1-3, it should fall on a free weekend within the MotoGP summer break.

“Maybe yes, if possible,” Zarco said of an 8 Hours return in 2025. “I have to see the calendar and how it will match, but clearly with the nice adventure of this year it would be nice to do it again.”

Johann Zarco part of Honda's winning team at the 2024 Suzuka 8 Hours
The Frenchman, who joined forces with Takumi Takahashi and Teppei Nagoe to claim Honda’s third Suzuka victory in a row, isn’t the only MotoGP star interested in the endurance race.

Reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia has called the 8 hours “one of my biggest dreams” but fears he might not get a chance to take part until retiring from MotoGP.

However, Ducati laid the foundations for a future factory assault by backing Team Kagayama to fourth place in this year’s race.

Zarco, who spent four seasons with Ducati in MotoGP before switching to LCR Honda this season, said:

“I didn't speak with Pecco, but I said to Honda that we need to do some progress before Dall’Igna comes to this [Suzuka] category. If not, we will not win anymore!”

