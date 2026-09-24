Finnish teenager gets “dream” KTM Ajo Moto3 chance

Red Bull KTM Ajo has announced that Brian Uriarte will remain with the squad in Moto3 next season but have a new team-mate.

Young Finnish star Rico Salmela will switch from Tech3 to join his 'home' Ajo team, replacing Alvaro Carpe.

Carpe, currently locked in a close fight for second in the world championship behind runaway leader Maximo Quiles, is tipped to move up to Moto2.

18-year-old Salmela currently sits 12th during his rookie grand prix season, claiming five top-six finishes.

Rico Salmela. © Gold and Goose

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“I’m very excited to join the Ajo Family,” he said. “I’ve been already working many years with Niklas and Aki and, to be honest, they’ve been supporting me for a long time, so I can only say thanks to both of them, same as Red Bull, for keeping their trust in me.

“This is a dream since I was a kid: joining a Finnish team that is at the top level of this sport is just amazing. Sometimes dreams come true. Let’s try to prepare ourselves in the best possible way for next year and try to enjoy with everyone involved in the project.”

Team manager, former racer and fellow Finn Niklas Ajo added: “Obviously we’re really excited to sign Rico for our Moto3 team in 2027. We’ve known Rico since he was really young starting his career in Finland and the dedication he had already back then was something we have seen rarely.

“We’re also extremely motivated and happy to continue with Brian, who has already shown in a single season that he will be one of the guys to follow next year. His evolution has been amazing during his rookie year and we can expect a lot from him in the coming years.”

Uriarte has won two races this season and heads into the overseas rounds just one point behind Carpe in the world championship standings.

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Brian Uriarte, Alvaro Carpe, Moto3 Race, Austria. © Gold and Goose

“I’m incredibly proud to be continuing with this team for another season,” he said. “We’re having a great year and are in excellent form, so we need to keep that momentum going.

“I feel very comfortable and happy here, and I’m really looking forward to continuing to give 100% alongside everyone else.

“Next year, we’ll be among the contenders fighting at the front, so we need to prepare thoroughly for 2027 to achieve the goals we’ve set for ourselves.

“It will be a question of managing things well and putting into practice everything I’ve learned during my rookie year.

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