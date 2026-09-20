2026 Austrian Moto3 - Race Results

The Moto3 Austrian Grand Prix became a runaway win for Maximo Quiles when David Almansa crashed out of the lead at the Red Bull Ring.

Almansa started second and was quickly to the front of the race, keen to apply pressure to Quiles and form a gap of his own.

The duo broke the rest of the field, and Quiles was pushing hard to keep pace, with an early track limits warning and a moment to lap seven, allowing Almansa to build space.

The Liqui Moly Dynavolt rider was still pushing and had just set a new all-time lap record in the race when, on the next lap, he slid out of the lead through the chicane at 2a, handing the Aspar rider a huge advantage.

Quiles managed his track limits warning, watching himself through the final corner to avoid the paint to take a ninth win of the season, punching the air, while Almansa was left punching the gravel.

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The win, part of an all KTM podium brought KTM the constructors title, and gives Quiles enough of a gap to have his first title chance at the next round in Japan.

Rookie Brian Uriarte started from pole and spent much of the race on track with his team-mate Alvaro Carpe. The Red Bull KTM Ajo newcomer pulled away, closing and faster than Quiles over the closing laps to reduce a gap that was over two seconds to around one and a half, before easing off to finish 2.334s behind at the chequered flag for the home team.

Carpe was a lonely third, well clear of the fierce battle for fourth.

Veda Pratama had caught David Munoz on the second Dynavolt bike, fading back inot the group on his return from injury. The seven rider group were all over the track, when the Honda Team Asia rider, who had climbed from 19th on the grid to fourth, had enough of the yo-yo and put a hard move up the inside of the Spaniard, causing him to crash out on lap sixteen.

Pratama, now racing Eddie O’Shea for fourth, was handed a long lap penalty for his actions, which he ran well wide on, earning another loop trip, dropping him to a final 13th.

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The GRYD Racing rider was in the thick of the action and under threat at the front of the group, blocking and riding his way to a best finish in Moto3 as the top Honda in the race.

Guido Pini took advantage of the battling ahead to move into and through the group, taking the Leoaprd bike from 18th on the grid to fifth, just ahead of Casey O’Gorman in sixth for SIC58 Squadra Corse.

Adrian Cruces managed his long track limits warning to bring home the CIP Green Power bike next in the group, for seventh, just ahead of Marco Morelli, who made huge progress in the race after a struggle in qualifying, going from 23rd to eighth at the finish.

Hakim Danish was also heading in the right direction in ninth for MT Helmets, with his team-mate Ryusei Yamanaka inside the top ten, ahead of the last of the group, Joel Kelso, who was forced wide on the last lap on the second GRYD Racing bike.

Valentin Perrone was next to the line in twelfth for Red Bull KTM Tech3, Pratama 13th, with Matteo Bertelle recovering to 14th for Level Up -MTA after an issue on the grid saw him pull off for a pit lane start.

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His team-mate Joel Esteban had the first penalty for exceeding track limits, returned to the main group on track only to run wide too many times again, a second penalty came but was not taken in time, crossing the line in 15th but then demoted to 16th with a further three second section seeing Scott Ogden pick up the final point instead.

Official Austrian Moto3 Records:

Fastest race lap: Taiyo Furusato (2025) 1’ 40.048s

Best Pole: Valentin Perrone (2025) 1’ 39.938s

All time lap record: Maximo Quiles (2025) 1’ 39.639s

New all-time lap record: David Almansa (2026, Race) 1’ 39.485s



Crashes, injuries and replacements

Marcos Uriarte, replacing the injured Cormac Buchanan at CODE Motorsports finished in 17th.

There were several penalties to be served in the Austrian race, with home rider Leo Rammerstorfer serving a long lap penalty from a 20th placed start, finishing 20th.

Ogden received the same sanction, starting seventh the CIP Green Power rider took his penalty too early before allowed by the lap appearing on his dash, so was penalised again.

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It was a double long lap penalty for Adrian Fernandez. The Leopard rider was 14th on the grid, but crashed out of the race.

Rico Salmela and Jesus Rios also fell, with Rios re-joining for 22nd.



Championship Standings

A full 25 points takes Quiles to a title chance with 306 points accumulated. Carpe moves second after his podium finish, now closest on 175. Almansa is a point behind after his DNF, with the same points as top rookie Brian Uriarte. Morelli completes the top fivw on 143, while Uriarte’s nearest rookie rival is Danish in seventh on 101 points.

Full Moto3 race results can be found below.

Moto3 race results:



2026 Austrian Moto3 - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Maximo Quiles SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) 33' 24.323s 2 Brian Uriarte SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +2.334s 3 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +7.394s 4 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - Racing (Honda) +20.717s 5 Guido Pini ITA Leopard Racing (Honda) +20.822s 6 Casey O'Gorman IRL SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +20.948s 7 Adrian Cruces SPA CIP Green Power (KTM) +21.065s 8 Marco Morelli ARG CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +21.118s 9 Hakim Danish MAL AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +21.594s 10 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN AEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +21.701s 11 Joel Kelso AUS GRYD Racing (Honda) +21.880s 12 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +23.852s 13 Veda Pratama INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +26.821s 14 Matteo Bertelle ITA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM) +28.016s 15 Joel Esteban SPA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM) +28.044s 16 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) +28.936s 17 Marcos Uriarte SPA CODE Motorsports (KTM) +32.381s 18 Zen Mitani JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +38.006s 19 Ruche Moodley RSA CODE Motorsports (KTM) +41.064s 20 Leo Rammerstorfer AUT SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +41.192s 21 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +48.045s 22 Jesus Rios SPA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +57.773s 23 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) DNF 24 David Munoz SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) DNF 25 Rico Salmela FIN Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) DNF 26 David Almansa SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) DNF

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