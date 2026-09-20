2026 Austrian Moto3 - Race Results

Results from race fifteen of the 2026 Moto3 season, the Austrian Grand Prix, where Maximo Quiles took victory after David Almansa crashed out.

Winner Maximo Quiles inherited a gap when David Almansa crashed out of the Austrian Moto3 race
Winner Maximo Quiles inherited a gap when David Almansa crashed out of the Austrian Moto3 race
© Gold and Goose

The Moto3 Austrian Grand Prix became a runaway win for Maximo Quiles when David Almansa crashed out of the lead at the Red Bull Ring.

Almansa started second and was quickly to the front of the race, keen to apply pressure to Quiles and form a gap of his own.

The duo broke the rest of the field, and Quiles was pushing hard to keep pace, with an early track limits warning and a moment to lap seven, allowing Almansa to build space.

The Liqui Moly Dynavolt rider was still pushing and had just set a new all-time lap record in the race when, on the next lap, he slid out of the lead through the chicane at 2a, handing the Aspar rider a huge advantage.

Quiles managed his track limits warning, watching himself through the final corner to avoid the paint to take a ninth win of the season, punching the air, while Almansa was left punching the gravel.

The win, part of an all KTM podium brought KTM the constructors title, and gives Quiles enough of a gap to have his first title chance at the next round in Japan.

Rookie Brian Uriarte started from pole and spent much of the race on track with his team-mate Alvaro Carpe. The Red Bull KTM Ajo newcomer pulled away, closing and faster than Quiles over the closing laps to reduce a gap that was over two seconds to around one and a half, before easing off to finish 2.334s behind at the chequered flag for the home team.

Carpe was a lonely third, well clear of the fierce battle for fourth.

Veda Pratama had caught David Munoz on the second Dynavolt bike, fading back inot the group on his return from injury. The seven rider group were all over the track, when the Honda Team Asia rider, who had climbed from 19th on the grid to fourth, had enough of the yo-yo and put a hard move up the inside of the Spaniard, causing him to crash out on lap sixteen.

Pratama, now racing Eddie O’Shea for fourth, was handed a long lap penalty for his actions, which he ran well wide on, earning another loop trip, dropping him to a final 13th.

The GRYD Racing rider was in the thick of the action and under threat at the front of the group, blocking and riding his way to a best finish in Moto3 as the top Honda in the race.

Guido Pini took advantage of the battling ahead to move into and through the group, taking the Leoaprd bike from 18th on the grid to fifth, just ahead of Casey O’Gorman in sixth for SIC58 Squadra Corse.

Adrian Cruces managed his long track limits warning to bring home the CIP Green Power bike next in the group, for seventh, just ahead of Marco Morelli, who made huge progress in the race after a struggle in qualifying, going from 23rd to eighth at the finish.

Hakim Danish was also heading in the right direction in ninth for MT Helmets, with his team-mate Ryusei Yamanaka inside the top ten, ahead of the last of the group, Joel Kelso, who was forced wide on the last lap on the second GRYD Racing bike.

Valentin Perrone was next to the line in twelfth for Red Bull KTM Tech3, Pratama 13th, with Matteo Bertelle recovering to 14th for Level Up -MTA after an issue on the grid saw him pull off for a pit lane start.

His team-mate Joel Esteban had the first penalty for exceeding track limits, returned to the main group on track only to run wide too many times again, a second penalty came but was not taken in time, crossing the line in 15th but then demoted to 16th with a further three second section seeing Scott Ogden pick up the final point instead.

Official Austrian Moto3 Records:
Fastest race lap: Taiyo Furusato (2025) 1’ 40.048s
Best Pole: Valentin Perrone (2025) 1’ 39.938s
All time lap record: Maximo Quiles (2025) 1’ 39.639s
New all-time lap record: David Almansa (2026, Race) 1’ 39.485s


Crashes, injuries and replacements

Marcos Uriarte, replacing the injured Cormac Buchanan at CODE Motorsports finished in 17th.

There were several penalties to be served in the Austrian race, with home rider Leo Rammerstorfer serving a long lap penalty from a 20th placed start, finishing 20th.

Ogden received the same sanction, starting seventh the CIP Green Power rider took his penalty too early before allowed by the lap appearing on his dash, so was penalised again.

It was a double long lap penalty for Adrian Fernandez. The Leopard rider was 14th on the grid, but crashed out of the race.

Rico Salmela and Jesus Rios also fell, with Rios re-joining for 22nd.


Championship Standings

A full 25 points takes Quiles to a title chance with 306 points accumulated. Carpe moves second after his podium finish, now closest on 175. Almansa is a point behind after his DNF, with the same points as top rookie Brian Uriarte. Morelli completes the top fivw on 143, while Uriarte’s nearest rookie rival is Danish in seventh on 101 points.

Full Moto3 race results can be found below.

Moto3 race results:
 

2026 Austrian Moto3 - Race Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Maximo QuilesSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)33' 24.323s
2Brian UriarteSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+2.334s
3Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+7.394s
4Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - Racing (Honda)+20.717s
5Guido PiniITA Leopard Racing (Honda)+20.822s
6Casey O'GormanIRLSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+20.948s
7Adrian CrucesSPACIP Green Power (KTM)+21.065s
8Marco MorelliARGCFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+21.118s
9Hakim DanishMALAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+21.594s
10Ryusei YamanakaJPNAEON Credit- MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+21.701s
11Joel KelsoAUSGRYD  Racing (Honda)+21.880s
12Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+23.852s
13Veda PratamaINAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+26.821s
14Matteo BertelleITA LEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+28.016s
15Joel EstebanSPALEVEL UP - MTA (KTM)+28.044s
16Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+28.936s
17Marcos UriarteSPACODE Motorsports (KTM)+32.381s
18Zen MitaniJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+38.006s
19Ruche MoodleyRSACODE Motorsports (KTM)+41.064s
20Leo RammerstorferAUTSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+41.192s
21Nicola CarraroITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +48.045s
22Jesus RiosSPARivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +57.773s
23Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)DNF
24David MunozSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)DNF
25Rico SalmelaFINRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)DNF
26David AlmansaSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)DNF

Tags:

2026
Moto3
Austria
Spielberg
Red Bull Ring

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