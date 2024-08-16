2024 Austria Moto3, Red Bull Ring - Friday Practice Results

After several changes as the temperature rose and the times dropped, Jose Antonio Rueda’s new record best stayed on top of the timesheets to finish Friday fastest ahead of the Moto3 Austrian Grand Prix.

Eighth in the morning session, with plenty of preparation done for a time attack, the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider took the opportunity to slot in behind Ivan Ortola and set a 1m 40.171s new lap record to leave Spielberg leading on Friday.



Championship leader David Alonso used a variety of methods to pull closer, riding solo before heading around with his CFMoto Gaviota Aspar Teammate Joel Esteban to climb to second, just 0.051s behind the KTM.

2024 Moto3 Austria - Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1m 40.171s 2 David Alonso COL CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (CFMOTO) +0.051s 3 Collin Veijer NED Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna) +0.069s 4 Joel Kelso AUS BOE Motorsports (KTM) +0.118s 5 Stefano Nepa ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +0.258s 6 Ivan Ortola SPA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.354 7 David Munoz SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) +0.397s 8 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.469s 9 Daniel Holgado SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +0.501s 10 Joel Esteban SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO) +0.570s 11 Matteo Bertelle ITA Kopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda) +0.617s 12 Tatsuki Suzuki JPN Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) +0.653s 13 Angel Piqueras SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.687s 14 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +0.729s 15 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.826s 16 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +0.854s 17 Riccardo Rossi ITA CIP Green Power (KTM) +0.918s 18 Scott Ogden GBR Fibre Tec Honda MLav Racing (Honda) +1.138s 19 Xabi Zurutuza SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +1.271s 20 Nicola Carraro ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +1.354s 21 David Almansa SPA Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.400s 22 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) +1.440s 23 Filippo Farioli ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.595s 24 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +1.620s 25 Jakob Rosenthaler AUT Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) +1.1817s 26 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.959s 27 Vincente Perez SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +2.316s

Most of the Moto3 class opted to ease into the weekend, working on race set-up, but Alonso was instantly fast having already topped free practice with a then new record lap, now bettered by Rueda.

2023 polesitter Collin Veijer has proven pace in Spielberg, having sat in the top spot of the grid for the first time in Austria last year.

The first rider under the 1m 41s benchmark in the session, the Liqui Moly Intact GP Husqvarna rider finished third after setting a string of laps all with a similar time, at first solo but also behind Angel Piqueras and Rueda, as reference.

Also running solo Joel Kelso impressed by not needing a tow or a marker on his way to fourth for BOE Motorsports.

Stefano Nepa flirted with the top of the timesheets early in the session, with those laps seeing him hold onto fifth for LevelUp - MTA.

Winner from pole last time at Silverstone, Ortola was in the mix, working with his teammate while inadvertently towing his rivals on his way to sixth, the best of the MT Helmets - MSI duo.

Late improvements brought David Munoz up to seventh on the second BOE entry, with Ryusei Yamanaka eighth on the other MT helmets machine.

Daniel Holgado spent much of P1 working with Red Bull KTM Tech3 teammate Jacob Roulstone, which saw the GasGas pair fill the top two on more than one occasion in a close session which saw the Spaniard finish ninth, despite only a little over half a second off the best time.

Matteo Bertelle was the best of the Honda riders in eleventh for the Rivacold Snipers team. Esteban was the best of the rookies in tenth, moving up from 17th in the morning for Aspar after working with teammate Alonso.

Tatsuki Suzuki was twelfth fastest on the Husqvarna, with the remaining progression slots filled by rookies Angel Piqueras and Roulstone overnight.

There were falls in P1 for Noah Dettwiler (22nd) and Tatchakorn Buasri (24th).



Vincente Perez (27th)is back again, riding in the Fibre Tec Honda MLav Racing seat vacated by Joshua Whatley. There is an additional wildcard for the weekend as the Liqui Moly Intact GP team swells to three to include local rider Jakob Rosenthaler (25th), handing him a Moto3 debut after impressing in the Junior GP class.

