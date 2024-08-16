2024 Austria Moto3, Red Bull Ring - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the Moto3 2024 Austrian Grand Prix (round 11) at the Red Bull Ring, where Jose Antonio Rueda topped the timesheets with a new record lap.

Jose Antonio Rueda, Austria, 2024, Practice
Jose Antonio Rueda, Austria, 2024, Practice
After several changes as the temperature rose and the times dropped, Jose Antonio Rueda’s new record best stayed on top of the timesheets to finish Friday fastest ahead of the Moto3 Austrian Grand Prix.

Eighth in the morning session, with plenty of preparation done for a time attack, the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider took the opportunity to slot in behind Ivan Ortola and set a 1m 40.171s new lap record to leave Spielberg leading on Friday.


Championship leader David Alonso used a variety of methods to pull closer, riding solo before heading around with his CFMoto Gaviota Aspar Teammate Joel Esteban to climb to second, just 0.051s behind the KTM.

2024 Moto3 Austria - Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)1m 40.171s
2David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (CFMOTO)+0.051s
3Collin VeijerNEDLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)+0.069s
4Joel KelsoAUSBOE Motorsports (KTM)+0.118s
5Stefano NepaITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.258s
6Ivan OrtolaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.354
7David MunozSPABOE Motorsports (KTM)+0.397s
8Ryusei YamanakaJPNMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.469s
9Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+0.501s
10Joel EstebanSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)+0.570s
11Matteo BertelleITAKopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)+0.617s
12Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)+0.653s
13Angel PiquerasSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.687s
14Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+0.729s
15Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.826s
16Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+0.854s
17Riccardo RossiITACIP Green Power (KTM)+0.918s
18Scott OgdenGBRFibre Tec Honda MLav Racing (Honda)+1.138s
19Xabi ZurutuzaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+1.271s
20Nicola CarraroITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+1.354s
21David AlmansaSPAKopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+1.400s
22Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)+1.440s
23Filippo FarioliITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.595s
24Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.620s
25Jakob RosenthalerAUTLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)+1.1817s
26Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.959s
27Vincente PerezSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+2.316s

Most of the Moto3 class opted to ease into the weekend, working on race set-up, but Alonso was instantly fast having already topped free practice with a then new record lap, now bettered by Rueda.

2023 polesitter Collin Veijer has proven pace in Spielberg, having sat in the top spot of the grid for the first time in Austria last year.

The first rider under the 1m 41s benchmark in the session, the Liqui Moly Intact GP Husqvarna rider finished third after setting a string of laps all with a similar time, at first solo but also behind Angel Piqueras and Rueda, as reference.

Also running solo Joel Kelso impressed by not needing a tow or a marker on his way to fourth for BOE Motorsports.

Stefano Nepa flirted with the top of the timesheets early in the session, with those laps seeing him hold onto fifth for LevelUp - MTA.

Winner from pole last time at Silverstone, Ortola was in the mix, working with his teammate while inadvertently towing his rivals on his way to sixth, the best of the MT Helmets - MSI duo.

Late improvements brought David Munoz up to seventh on the second BOE entry, with Ryusei Yamanaka eighth on the other MT helmets machine.

Daniel Holgado spent much of P1 working with Red Bull KTM Tech3 teammate Jacob Roulstone, which saw the GasGas pair fill the top two on more than one occasion in a close session which saw the Spaniard finish ninth, despite only a little over half a second off the best time.

Matteo Bertelle was the best of the Honda riders in eleventh for the Rivacold Snipers team. Esteban was the best of the rookies in tenth, moving up from 17th in the morning for Aspar after working with teammate Alonso.

Tatsuki Suzuki was twelfth fastest on the Husqvarna, with the remaining progression slots filled by rookies Angel Piqueras and Roulstone overnight.

There were falls in P1 for Noah Dettwiler (22nd) and Tatchakorn Buasri (24th).


Vincente Perez (27th)is back again, riding in the Fibre Tec Honda MLav Racing seat vacated by Joshua Whatley. There is an additional wildcard for the weekend as the Liqui Moly Intact GP team swells to three to include local rider Jakob Rosenthaler (25th), handing him a Moto3 debut after impressing in the Junior GP class.
 

2024 Moto3 Austria   - Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (CFMOTO)1m 40.331s
2Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+0.242s
3Joel KelsoAUSBOE Motorsports (KTM)+0.462s
4David MunozSPABOE Motorsports (KTM)+0.471s
5Ivan OrtolaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.484s
6Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)+0.515s
7Ryusei YamanakaJPNMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.515s
8Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.577s
9Stefano NepaITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.689s
10Collin VeijerNEDLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)+0.734s
11Angel PiquerasSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.780s
12Scott OgdenGBRFibre Tec Honda MLav Racing (Honda)+1.047s
13Matteo BertelleITAKopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)+1.061s
14Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+1.065s
15Jakob RosenthalerAUTLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)+1.372s
16Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.544s
17Joel EstebanSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)+1.658s
18Nicola CarraroITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+1.662s
19Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)+1.664s
20Filippo FarioliITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.848s
21Riccardo RossiITACIP Green Power (KTM)+1.885s
22David AlmansaSPAKopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+1.982s
23Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+2.097s
24Xabi ZurutuzaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+2.166s
25Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+2.278s
26Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+2.490s
27Vincente PerezSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+3.656s

