2024 British Moto3 Grand Prix, Silverstone - Race Results

Round ten of the Moto3 championship, the British Grand Prix, was electric from start to finish with multiple lead changes, but it was a decisive move from Ivan Ortola out of Maggots which sealed victory.

Giving himself a perfect 20th birthday present, the MT Helmets -MSI rider had been immediately in the mix from pole position but saw Joel Kelso and Daniel Holgado amongst the early leaders as a large pack of eleven contenders developed.

Several breakaways were attempted but soon reeled back in, due to the slipstream nature of the track, so timing was everything.

As the pace increased, the front pack broke to a top seven, with everything coming down to the last lap.

Collin Veijer made his move at the front, taking over from David Alonso to lead a spectacular finale.

The Liqui Moly rider had looked to have moved forward at the right time, but Ortola placed his KTM perfectly in Maggots to hit the front, pulling tight to the white line to block the riders behind.

A wide line though the final turn gave a glimmer of hope but the #48 slammed the door shut to lead over the line by just 0.123s.

His efforts were awarded with a birthday cake to the face from his team in parc ferme.



2024 Moto3 Britain - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Ivan Ortola SPA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 32m 42.328s 2 David Alonso COL CFMOTO ValresaAspar Team (CFMOTO) +0.123s 3 Collin Veijer NED Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna) +0.226s 4 Daniel Holgado SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +0.333s 5 Stefano Nepa ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +0.397s 6 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.463s 7 Joel Kelso AUS BOE Motorsports (KTM) +0.548s 8 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +1.321s 9 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo(KTM) +1.431s 10 Tatsuki Suzuki JPN Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) +1.537s 11 Matteo Bertelle ITA Kopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda) +1.614s 12 David Munoz SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) +12.542s 13 Joel Esteban SPA CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team (CFMOTO) +12.642s 14 Riccardo Rossi ITA CIP Green Power (KTM) +12.747s 15 Nicola Carraro ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +13.012s 16 Filippo Farioli ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +13.708s 17 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +23.059s 18 David Almansa SPA Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +23.566s 19 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +32.585s 20 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) +47.831s 21 Daniel Shahril MAL SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +52.349s 22 Vincente Perez SPA Fibre Tec Honda MLav Racing (Honda) DNF 23 Xabi Zurutuza SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) DNF 24 Angel Piqueras SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) DNF 25 Scott Ogden GBR Fibre Tec Honda MLav Racing (Honda) DNF

Alonso had a late, hard move ready aboard his CFMoto Valresa Aspar to take advantage and follow Ortola through, bringing the championship leader home in second. The final retro laurel wreath went to Veijer in an exhilarating, close race after a slow start from the Netherlands rider to size up the opposition, with all the top six within half a second of the winner.

Holgado was back in great race form after a slow start to his Silverstone, holding off Stefano Nepa to the line on his Red Bull GasGas Tech3, as the Italian tried to ride wide around the outside in the final corners but finished fifth for LevelUP - MTA.

Ryusei Yamanaka was a close sixth on the second MT Helmets entry, with early leader Kelso the last of the group in seventh for BOE Motorsports.

Adrian Fernandez had set the fastest lap to catch the pack at it’s larger size but was later dropped - in eighth over the line for Leopard.

Jose Antonio Rueda was next to take the chequered flag in ninth for Red Bull KTM Ajo, just ahead of Tatsuki Suzuki who completed the top ten on the second Husqvarna bike.

Matteo Bertelle was the last of the group that fractured off the back of the main pack in eleventh for the Snipers team.

David Munoz had started down in 21st and worked his way up to an impressive ninth before contact with Jacob Roulstone saw the duo fly over the grass at the end of the first lap and needing to re-join back in last to avoid a collision.

The Australian was handed a long lap penalty for the altercation which saw him place 17th. Munoz was determined and started a second charge through the pack to finish at the front of the chasing group on track in twelfth for BOE Motorsports.

He came under pressure for the position from Joel Esteban, who made his own rush forward from 22nd to finish 13th for Aspar, the top rookie in the race.

The final points on offer went to Riccardo Rossi in 14th for CIP Green Power and Nicola Carraro in 15th for LevelUp - MTA.



Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

Scott Ogden saw his home race end in disaster. A first lap crash for Angel Piqueras in front left nowhere for the MLav rider to go, with the pair seeing their day end almost as soon as it had began, in the gravel.

Xabi Zurutuza fell at turn eleven on lap five.

Joshua Whatley has mutually parted ways with MLav Racing. Vincente Perez temporarily took over his seat but fell at the same corner at the same time as team-mate Ogden.

Luca Lunetta picked up an injury, so was replaced for the weekend by Daniel Shahril (21st) at SIC 58 Squadra Corse.

Taiyo Furusato was declared unfit to take part with a collarbone fracture from a training crash . His late withdrawal on Thursday meant the Japanese rider was not replaced at Honda Team Asia.



Championship Standings

David Alonso remains in control of the championship, with a reduced 53 point lead on 199. A win sees Ortola the one to cut the gap, moving on to a total of 146 in second.

Third is close with Holgado just holding the position on 133 points as Veijer moves on to an overall haul of 131 in fourth.