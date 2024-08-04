2024 British Moto3 Grand Prix, Silverstone - Race Results

Race results from the 2024 Moto3 British Grand Prix at Silverstone, with Ivan Ortola taking the win on the last lap.

Round ten of the Moto3 championship, the British Grand Prix, was electric from start to finish with multiple lead changes, but it was a decisive move from Ivan Ortola out of Maggots which sealed victory.

Giving himself a perfect 20th birthday present, the MT Helmets -MSI rider had been immediately in the mix from pole position but saw Joel Kelso and Daniel Holgado amongst the early leaders as a large pack of eleven contenders developed.

Several breakaways were attempted but soon reeled back in, due to the slipstream nature of the track, so timing was everything.

As the pace increased, the front pack broke to a top seven, with everything coming down to the last lap.

Collin Veijer made his move at the front, taking over from David Alonso to lead a spectacular finale.

The Liqui Moly rider had looked to have moved forward at the right time, but Ortola placed his KTM perfectly in Maggots to hit the front, pulling tight to the white line to block the riders behind.

A wide line though the final turn gave a glimmer of hope but the #48 slammed the door shut to lead over the line by just 0.123s.

His efforts were awarded with a birthday cake to the face from his team in parc ferme.
 

2024 Moto3 Britain - Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Ivan OrtolaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)32m 42.328s
2David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO ValresaAspar Team (CFMOTO)+0.123s
3Collin VeijerNEDLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)+0.226s
4Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+0.333s
5Stefano NepaITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.397s
6Ryusei YamanakaJPNMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.463s
7Joel KelsoAUSBOE Motorsports (KTM)+0.548s
8Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+1.321s
9Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)+1.431s
10Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)+1.537s
11Matteo BertelleITAKopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)+1.614s
12David MunozSPABOE Motorsports (KTM)+12.542s
13Joel EstebanSPACFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team (CFMOTO)+12.642s
14Riccardo RossiITACIP Green Power (KTM)+12.747s
15Nicola CarraroITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+13.012s
16Filippo FarioliITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+13.708s
17Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+23.059s
18David AlmansaSPAKopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+23.566s
19Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+32.585s
20Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)+47.831s
21Daniel ShahrilMALSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+52.349s
22Vincente PerezSPAFibre Tec Honda MLav Racing (Honda)DNF
23Xabi ZurutuzaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)DNF
24Angel PiquerasSPALeopard Racing (Honda)DNF
25Scott OgdenGBRFibre Tec Honda MLav Racing (Honda)DNF

Alonso had a late, hard move ready aboard his CFMoto Valresa Aspar to take advantage and follow Ortola through, bringing the championship leader home in second. The final retro laurel wreath went to Veijer in an exhilarating, close race after a slow start from the Netherlands rider to size up the opposition, with all the top six within half a second of the winner.

Holgado was back in great race form after a slow start to his Silverstone, holding off Stefano Nepa to the line on his Red Bull GasGas Tech3, as the Italian tried to ride wide around the outside in the final corners but finished fifth for LevelUP - MTA.

Ryusei Yamanaka was a close sixth on the second MT Helmets entry, with early leader Kelso the last of the group in seventh for BOE Motorsports.

Adrian Fernandez had set the fastest lap to catch the pack at it’s larger size but was later dropped - in eighth over the line for Leopard.

Jose Antonio Rueda was next to take the chequered flag in ninth for Red Bull KTM Ajo, just ahead of Tatsuki Suzuki who completed the top ten on the second Husqvarna bike.

Matteo Bertelle was the last of the group that fractured off the back of the main pack in eleventh for the Snipers team.

David Munoz had started down in 21st and worked his way up to an impressive ninth before contact with Jacob Roulstone saw the duo fly over the grass at the end of the first lap and needing to re-join back in last to avoid a collision.

The Australian was handed a long lap penalty for the altercation which saw him place 17th. Munoz was determined and started a second charge through the pack to finish at the front of the chasing group on track in twelfth for BOE Motorsports.

He came under pressure for the position from Joel Esteban, who made his own rush forward from 22nd to finish 13th for Aspar, the top rookie in the race.

The final points on offer went to Riccardo Rossi in 14th for CIP Green Power and Nicola Carraro in 15th for LevelUp - MTA.


Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

Scott Ogden saw his home race end in disaster. A first lap crash for Angel Piqueras in front left nowhere for the MLav rider to go, with the pair seeing their day end almost as soon as it had began, in the gravel.

Xabi Zurutuza fell at turn eleven on lap five.

Joshua Whatley has mutually parted ways with MLav Racing. Vincente Perez temporarily took over his seat but fell at the same corner at the same time as team-mate Ogden.

Luca Lunetta picked up an injury, so was replaced for the weekend by Daniel Shahril (21st) at SIC 58 Squadra Corse.

Taiyo Furusato was declared unfit to take part with a collarbone fracture from a training crash . His late withdrawal on Thursday meant the Japanese rider was not replaced at Honda Team Asia.


Championship Standings

David Alonso remains in control of the championship, with a reduced 53 point lead on 199. A win sees Ortola the one to cut the gap, moving on to a total of 146 in second.

Third is close with Holgado just holding the position on  133 points as Veijer moves on to an overall haul of 131 in fourth.

