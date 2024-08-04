Brad Binder leads British MotoGP warm-up

Brad Binder put KTM on top of the timesheets during morning warm-up for the British MotoGP at Silverstone.

The South African, fourth in the Saturday Sprint race - after accidents for Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez ahead - set the pace with a 1m 59.155s on the last of his five laps.

VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio was just 0.054s behind Binder, with Jack Miller making it two RC16s in the top three.

Sprint winner Enea Bastianini was fourth for Ducati Lenovo.

The factory Ducati squad and Trackhouse Aprilia were the only teams not to use their special 75th anniversary motorcycle grand prix livery - unveiled on Thursday - on track this morning, saving it for the race.

After soft rear tyres were the preferred choice for the Sprint, the medium rear is predicted for the full length grand prix.

All riders except Maverick Vinales used the soft front and medium rear this morning, with the Aprilia rider fitting the medium front on his stylish all-black Max Biaggi replica colour scheme.

Front tyre choice could be trickier with only four riders risking the hard for the Sprint, when Marc Marquez was caught out by the cool temperatures and lost the front from fourth.

Marquez briefly topped the timesheets this morning on his way to fifth place, just ahead of fellow Sprint faller and world championship leader Francesco Bagnaia.

Aprilia pole qualifier and Sprint podium finisher Aleix Espargaro was 13th with Jorge Martin, now just one point behind Bagnaia, a cautious 20th.