Starting grid for British MotoGP at Silverstone: How today's race will begin

Starting grid for British MotoGP at Silverstone

Aleix Espargaro
This is how the starting grid for the 2024 British MotoGP will line up.

British MotoGP, Silverstone - Starting grid
PosRiderNatTeam
1Aleix EspargaroSPA
Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
2Francesco BagnaiaITA
Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
3Enea BastianiniITA
Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
4Jorge MartinSPA
Pramac Ducati (GP24)
5Alex MarquezSPA
Gresini Ducati (GP23)
6Brad BinderRSA
Red Bull KTM (RC16)
7Marc MarquezSPA
Gresini Ducati (GP23)
8Maverick ViñalesSPA
Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
9Pedro AcostaSPA
Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
10Fabio Di GiannantonioITA
VR46 Ducati (GP23)
11Jack MillerAUS
Red Bull KTM (RC16)
12Marco BezzecchiITA
VR46 Ducati (GP23)
13Franco MorbidelliITA
Pramac Ducati (GP24)
14Raul FernandezSPA
Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
15Miguel OliveiraPOR
Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
16Johann ZarcoFRA
LCR Honda (RC213V)
17Augusto FernandezSPA
Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
18Fabio QuartararoFRA
Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
19Luca MariniITA
Repsol Honda (RC213V)
20Joan MirSPA
Repsol Honda (RC213V)
21Takaaki NakagamiJPN
LCR Honda (RC213V)
22Remy GardnerAUS
Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)

Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro claimed pole position on Saturday.

Ducati's Enea Bastianini, from third, then won the sprint race and hope for a second win on Sunday.

Pecco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez both crashed out of the sprint.

It means Bagnaia holds a one-point lead over Jorge Martin heading into Sunday's grand prix.

Franco Morbidelli must serve a double long lap penalty in the grand prix after clattering Marco Bezzecchi in Saturday's sprint.

