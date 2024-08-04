Starting grid for British MotoGP at Silverstone: How today's race will begin

This is how the starting grid for the 2024 British MotoGP will line up.

British MotoGP, Silverstone - Starting grid Pos Rider Nat Team 1 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 2 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 3 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 4 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 5 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 6 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 7 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 8 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 9 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* 10 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 11 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 12 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 13 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 14 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 15 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 16 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) 17 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) 18 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 19 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 20 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 21 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 22 Remy Gardner AUS Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)

Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro claimed pole position on Saturday.

Ducati's Enea Bastianini, from third, then won the sprint race and hope for a second win on Sunday.

Pecco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez both crashed out of the sprint.

It means Bagnaia holds a one-point lead over Jorge Martin heading into Sunday's grand prix.

Franco Morbidelli must serve a double long lap penalty in the grand prix after clattering Marco Bezzecchi in Saturday's sprint.