Starting grid for British MotoGP at Silverstone: How today's race will begin
Here's the starting grid for the 2024 British MotoGP
This is how the starting grid for the 2024 British MotoGP will line up.
|British MotoGP, Silverstone - Starting grid
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|1
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|2
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|3
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|4
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|5
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|6
|Brad Binder
|RSA
Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|7
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|8
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|9
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|10
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|11
|Jack Miller
|AUS
Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|12
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|13
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|14
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|15
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|16
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
LCR Honda (RC213V)
|17
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|18
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|19
|Luca Marini
|ITA
Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|20
|Joan Mir
|SPA
Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|21
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
LCR Honda (RC213V)
|22
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro claimed pole position on Saturday.
Ducati's Enea Bastianini, from third, then won the sprint race and hope for a second win on Sunday.
Pecco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez both crashed out of the sprint.
It means Bagnaia holds a one-point lead over Jorge Martin heading into Sunday's grand prix.
Franco Morbidelli must serve a double long lap penalty in the grand prix after clattering Marco Bezzecchi in Saturday's sprint.