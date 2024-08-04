2024 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Warm-up Results

British MotoGP, Silverstone - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1'59.155s 5/5 334k 2 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.054s 4/5 331k 3 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.159s 4/5 334k 4 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.171s 5/5 329k 5 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.213s 3/5 333k 6 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.247s 4/5 330k 7 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.300s 5/5 336k 8 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.393s 5/5 335k 9 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.396s 4/5 330k 10 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.413s 4/5 327k 11 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +0.444s 3/5 335k 12 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.467s 4/5 327k 13 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.545s 5/5 329k 14 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +0.571s 5/5 329k 15 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.718s 5/5 330k 16 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.907s 5/5 322k 17 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.254s 3/5 329k 18 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +1.295s 5/5 330k 19 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.307s 5/5 327k 20 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +1.385s 4/5 329k 21 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.585s 4/5 330k 22 Remy Gardner AUS Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +2.303s 5/5 328k

* Rookie

Official Silverstone MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Aleix Espargaro 1m 57.309s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Alex Rins 1m 59.346s (2022)

Brad Binder leads morning warm-up for the 2024 British MotoGP at Silverstone, with team-mate Jack Miller making it two KTMs in the top three.

Fabio di Giannantonio splits the RC16s as most riders took to the track in the special 75th motorcycle grand prix livery to be used in this afternoon's race.