2024 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Warm-up Results

Warm-up results from the British MotoGP at Silverstone, round 10 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.

Brad Binder, 2024 British MotoGP
Brad Binder, 2024 British MotoGP
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)1'59.155s5/5334k
2Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.054s4/5331k
3Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.159s4/5334k
4Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.171s5/5329k
5Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.213s3/5333k
6Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.247s4/5330k
7Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.300s5/5336k
8Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.393s5/5335k
9Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.396s4/5330k
10Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.413s4/5327k
11Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+0.444s3/5335k
12Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.467s4/5327k
13Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.545s5/5329k
14Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+0.571s5/5329k
15Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+0.718s5/5330k
16Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.907s5/5322k
17Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.254s3/5329k
18Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+1.295s5/5330k
19Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.307s5/5327k
20Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+1.385s4/5329k
21Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.585s4/5330k
22Remy GardnerAUSMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+2.303s5/5328k

* Rookie

Official Silverstone MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Aleix Espargaro 1m 57.309s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Alex Rins 1m 59.346s (2022)

Brad Binder leads morning warm-up for the 2024 British MotoGP at Silverstone, with team-mate Jack Miller making it two KTMs in the top three.

Fabio di Giannantonio splits the RC16s as most riders took to the track in the special 75th motorcycle grand prix livery to be used in this afternoon's race.

