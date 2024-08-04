2024 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Warm-up Results
Warm-up results from the British MotoGP at Silverstone, round 10 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|1'59.155s
|5/5
|334k
|2
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.054s
|4/5
|331k
|3
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.159s
|4/5
|334k
|4
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.171s
|5/5
|329k
|5
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.213s
|3/5
|333k
|6
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.247s
|4/5
|330k
|7
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.300s
|5/5
|336k
|8
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+0.393s
|5/5
|335k
|9
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.396s
|4/5
|330k
|10
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.413s
|4/5
|327k
|11
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+0.444s
|3/5
|335k
|12
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.467s
|4/5
|327k
|13
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.545s
|5/5
|329k
|14
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+0.571s
|5/5
|329k
|15
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.718s
|5/5
|330k
|16
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.907s
|5/5
|322k
|17
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.254s
|3/5
|329k
|18
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.295s
|5/5
|330k
|19
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.307s
|5/5
|327k
|20
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+1.385s
|4/5
|329k
|21
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.585s
|4/5
|330k
|22
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+2.303s
|5/5
|328k
* Rookie
Official Silverstone MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Aleix Espargaro 1m 57.309s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Alex Rins 1m 59.346s (2022)
Brad Binder leads morning warm-up for the 2024 British MotoGP at Silverstone, with team-mate Jack Miller making it two KTMs in the top three.
Fabio di Giannantonio splits the RC16s as most riders took to the track in the special 75th motorcycle grand prix livery to be used in this afternoon's race.