2024 British Moto3 Grand Prix, Silverstone - Qualifying Results

A perfectly timed run sat in behind David Alonso saw Ivan Ortola slipstream his way to pole position in qualifying for round ten, the Moto3 British Grand Prix.

The MT Helmets - MSI KTM rider was sat waiting patiently for the title leader to exit the pits and slotted in right behind. The Colombian set what was at the time the third best effort, with the #48 getting the advantage behind to move into pole with 2m 09.270s - another new lap record, lowering Collin Veijer’s best from practice.

It is Ortola’s second pole of the season, having also sat on the top spot of the grid for the Catalan race.

2024 Moto3 Britain - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Ivan Ortola SPA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 2m 09.270s 2 Collin Veijer NED Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna) +0.041s 3 Joel Kelso AUS BOE Motorsports (KTM) +0.483s 4 David Alonso COL CFMOTO ValresaAspar Team (CFMOTO) +0.628s 5 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.661s 6 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +0.770s 7 Stefano Nepa ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +0.849s 8 Daniel Holgado SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +0.858s 9 Tatsuki Suzuki JPN Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) +1.184s 10 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA +1.516s 11 Angel Piqueras SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +1.534s 12 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +1.636s 13 Matteo Bertelle ITA Kopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda) +1.659s 14 Xabi Zurutuza SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +1.827s 15 Nicola Carraro ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +1.834s 16 Filippo Farioli ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.901s 17 Scott Ogden GBR Fibre Tec Honda MLav Racing (Honda) No Time 18 Riccardo Rossi ITA CIP Green Power (KTM) No Time Q1 19 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) 2m 11.514s 20 Vincente Perez SPA Fibre Tec Honda MLav Racing (Honda) 2m 11.594s 21 David Munoz SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) 2m 11.953s 22 Joel Esteban SPA CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team (CFMOTO) 2m 11.978s 23 David Almansa SPA Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 2m 12.035s 24 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) 2m 12.464s 25 Daniel Shahril MAL SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 2m 13.260s

The rest of the front row is completed by riders running solo.

Veijer had arrived with the top practice time, set in P1 on Friday after Ivan Ortola’s new record best set at the end of P2 was erased by a late crash for Noah Dettwiler, bringing out the yellow flags.

The Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP rider was able to find space at the longest track on the calendar and showed strong pace for the race, just 0.041s off the top spot unaided.

Joel Kelso had Ryusei Yamanaka tucked in behind but clear air out front as he too made best use of the Silverstone space for third for BOE Motorsports.

Alonso’s second lap remained his best so the CFMoto Valresa Aspar rider lines up fourth, with Yamanaka fifth on the second MT Helmets bike after tucking in behind Kelso.

Several teams went out in pairs early on which lead to rookie Jacob Roulstone to have a spell at the top of the timesheets for Red Bull GasGas Tech3, with Daniel Holgado second, those times slipped back with the Australian sixth and the #96 in eighth.

A late lap from Stefano Nepa saw him split the Tech3 bikes, claiming seventh as the chequered flag waved, moving up from tenth for LevelUp - MTA.

Tatsuki Suzuki’s early lap will see him fill ninth for Liqui Moly Intact GP, Jose Antonio Rueda completed the top ten for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Angel Piqueras continued his mix of fortunes in qualifying. Opening with fourth in free practice, the rookie was sat 15th overnight, but bounced back in the morning for fourth again to move straight to Q2. Qualifying saw him take eleventh.

Adrian Fernandez was the best of the Q1 graduates in twelfth for Leopard, just behind his teammate.

It was a disastrous session for MLav Racing’s home rider Scott Ogden who, like Riccardo Rossi, spent too long hoping for a tow with neither rider ending up with a time to their name after a late fall for Nicola Carraro.

Q1 - Fernandez moves on as Munoz falls

Fernandez made sure he was moving on to Q2, setting the fastest time in the first session, joined by Filippo Farioli (16th), Xabi Zurutuza (14th) and early leader Matteo Bertelle(13th).

It was Tatchakorn Buasri who just missed out, looking to have found a turning point and progression until the final moments of Q1 for Honda Team Asia, after recovering from an early fall.



A late effort by David Munoz saw him bounce up to fourth at the end of practice, but he too was caught out by the late crash in that session and paid a heavy penalty - the BOE rider was shuffled back into Q1, with his next best effort leaving him 16th.

Pushing hard at the start of qualifying the #64 crashed at Luffield, leaving his garage picking gravel from his bike as they fixed the throttle, returning to track for the final three minutes after a quick turnaround.

His once chance solo only saw him to seventh in the session, for 21st on the grid.



Crashes, injuries and replacements



Joshua Whatley has mutually parted ways with the MLav squad. Vincente Perez temporarily takes over his seat for the next few rounds. He placed 20th after also being shuffled out of the progression places late on his return to the lightweight class.

Luca Lunetta picked up an injury in Germany, so is replaced by Daniel Shahril (25th) at SIC 58 Squadra Corse.

Taiyo Furusato was keen to build on his Sachsenring podium. In the paddock on Thursday he was declared unfit to take part with a collarbone fracture from his training crash . His late withdrawal means the Japanese rider is not replaced at Honda Team Asia.