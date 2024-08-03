British MotoGP: Aleix Espargaro shocks Ducati to claim pole

Q2 got off to a stunning start as Francesco Bagnaia immediately broke into the 1m 57s.

But Bagnaia was quickly beaten by team-mate Enea Bastianini before regaining top spot thanks to a new all-time lap record.

Bastianini fired his factory Ducati back into second, moments after Jorge Martin had put himself in the middle of the front row.

A mistake from Bagnaia at the start of his final run cost him pole position as Aleix Espargaro found two tenths on the reigning world champion.

Bagnaia, who thought he had one more chance, like most of the grid was slowed by a yellow flag at turn two which was brought out due to Maverick Vinales crashing.

Marquez and Acosta deliver big in Q1

Pedro Acosta set the pace early on in Q1 ahead of fellow Spaniard Raul Fernandez.

Third but over four tenths down was one of the pre-sessions favourites in Franco Morbidelli.

The Italian reduced that deficit before Alex Marquez went quickest, however, Acosta responded immediately as he went top by setting an identical lap time to the Gresini rider.

During the second runs it was Fernandez who began lighting up the timing screens. The Trackhouse rider went top before Aocsta regained that position.

Poised to advance, Fernandez then missed out when Alex Marquez produced a brilliant final two sectors.

The Spaniard ended the session fastest from Aocsta, while Morbidelli's late effort was only good enough for P3 in Q1 (P13 on the grid).