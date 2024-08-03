British MotoGP: Aleix Espargaro shocks Ducati to claim pole

Aleix Espargaro takes pole position ahead of Francesco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini.

Aleix Espargaro
Aleix Espargaro

Q2 got off to a stunning start as Francesco Bagnaia immediately broke into the 1m 57s.

But Bagnaia was quickly beaten by team-mate Enea Bastianini before regaining top spot thanks to a new all-time lap record.

Bastianini fired his factory Ducati back into second, moments after Jorge Martin had put himself in the middle of the front row. 

A mistake from Bagnaia at the start of his final run cost him pole position as Aleix Espargaro found two tenths on the reigning world champion.

Bagnaia, who thought he had one more chance, like most of the grid was slowed by a yellow flag at turn two which was brought out due to Maverick Vinales crashing. 

Marquez and Acosta deliver big in Q1

Pedro Acosta set the pace early on in Q1 ahead of fellow Spaniard Raul Fernandez.

Third but over four tenths down was one of the pre-sessions favourites in Franco Morbidelli. 

The Italian reduced that deficit before Alex Marquez went quickest, however, Acosta responded immediately as he went top by setting an identical lap time to the Gresini rider. 

During the second runs it was Fernandez who began lighting up the timing screens. The Trackhouse rider went top before Aocsta regained that position.

Poised to advance, Fernandez then missed out when Alex Marquez produced a brilliant final two sectors.

The Spaniard ended the session fastest from Aocsta, while Morbidelli's late effort was only good enough for P3 in Q1 (P13 on the grid).

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
14m ago
Fabio Quartararo downbeat after Yamaha's lack of improvement: "No explanation"
Fabio Quartararo
Fabio Quartararo
MotoGP
News
24m ago
Francesco Bagnaia ‘angry’ at visor issue, ‘ridiculous’ slow riding
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 British MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 British MotoGP
MotoGP
News
1h ago
British MotoGP: Aleix Espargaro shocks Ducati to claim pole
Aleix Espargaro
Aleix Espargaro
MotoGP
Results
1h ago
2024 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Full Qualifying Results
Aleix Espargaro
Aleix Espargaro
F1
News
1h ago
Rejuvenated Mercedes tipped as a major threat when F1 season resumes
The podium (L to R): Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1, second; Joey McMillan (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 Lead Race Strategist;
The podium (L to R): Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1, second; Joey…

Latest News

MotoGP
Results
2h ago
2024 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Saturday Practice Results
Jorge Martin, 2024 British MotoGP
Jorge Martin, 2024 British MotoGP
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Fabio di Giannantonio’s crew chief to work with Alex Rins in MotoGP 2025
Fabio di Giannantonio
Fabio di Giannantonio
MotoGP
3h ago
British MotoGP at Silverstone: Qualifying and sprint race LIVE UPDATES!
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin
MotoGP
News
3h ago
British MotoGP sprint to be broadcast on free-to-air TV for UK fans today
Joan Mir, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
Joan Mir, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April