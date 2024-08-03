2024 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Full Qualifying Results

* Rookie

Official Silverstone MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Johann Zarco 1m 57.767s (2022)

Fastest race lap: Alex Rins 1m 59.346s (2022)

Aleix Espargaro takes pole position for the 2024 British MotoGP and a new Silverstone lap record.

Last year’s Aprilia winner will be joined on the front row by the factory Ducatis of Francesco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini.

Pramac Ducati rider Jorge Martin, looking to rebound from a Sachsenring crash that cost him the title lead to Bagnaia, saw his unbeaten run this weekend halted with fourth place.

Alex Marquez and KTM’s Brad Binder will join Martin on the second row.

Bagnaia was first to break the lap record, ignoring Marc Marquez in his slipstream to hold pole from Bastianini and Martin as the final run began.

Marquez then tried to slot between the VR46 bikes that were chasing Bagnaia for the final minutes but it backfired when Bagnaia ran wide after a bizarre visor sticker issue and the #93 couldn’t pass Marco Bezzecchi.

A late accident for Espargaro’s team-mate Maverick Vinales saw some fast laps scrubbed due to yellow flags.

Alex Marquez and Pedro Acosta reached Qualifying 2 by claiming the top two places in Qualifying 1.