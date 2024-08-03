2024 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Full Qualifying Results

Full Qualifying results and grid line-up for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the British MotoGP at Silverstone, round 10 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.

British MotoGP, Silverstone - Full Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)1'57.309s6/7332k
2Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.208s3/7335k
3Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.384s3/7338k
4Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.425s3/7333k
5Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.508s6/7329k
6Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.641s6/7340k
7Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.789s2/6334k
8Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.828s3/6334k
9Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+1.003s3/7338k
10Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+1.062s3/7331k
11Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.427s3/7335k
12Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+2.362s6/7332k
 Qualifying 1:     
13Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)1'58.599s6/6332k
14Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)1'58.608s5/6332k
15Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)1'58.655s6/7333k
16Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)1'58.73s6/6333k
17Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)1'59.012s6/7332k
18Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'59.092s7/7327k
19Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)1'59.097s7/7331k
20Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)1'59.468s6/6331k
21Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)1'59.822s7/7329k
22Remy GardnerAUSMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'59.887s6/6329k

* Rookie

Official Silverstone MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Johann Zarco 1m 57.767s (2022)

Fastest race lap: Alex Rins 1m 59.346s (2022)

Aleix Espargaro takes pole position for the 2024 British MotoGP and a new Silverstone lap record.

Last year’s Aprilia winner will be joined on the front row by the factory Ducatis of Francesco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini.

Pramac Ducati rider Jorge Martin, looking to rebound from a Sachsenring crash that cost him the title lead to Bagnaia, saw his unbeaten run this weekend halted with fourth place.

Alex Marquez and KTM’s Brad Binder will join Martin on the second row.

Bagnaia was first to break the lap record, ignoring Marc Marquez in his slipstream to hold pole from Bastianini and Martin as the final run began.

Marquez then tried to slot between the VR46 bikes that were chasing Bagnaia for the final minutes but it backfired when Bagnaia ran wide after a bizarre visor sticker issue and the #93 couldn’t pass Marco Bezzecchi.

A late accident for Espargaro’s team-mate Maverick Vinales saw some fast laps scrubbed due to yellow flags.

Alex Marquez and Pedro Acosta reached Qualifying 2 by claiming the top two places in Qualifying 1.

Alex Rins withdrew from the event after Friday practice 'due to the hand and foot injury he sustained in Round 8, the Dutch GP.'

