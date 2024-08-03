2024 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Full Qualifying Results
Full Qualifying results and grid line-up for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the British MotoGP at Silverstone, round 10 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.
|British MotoGP, Silverstone - Full Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|1'57.309s
|6/7
|332k
|2
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.208s
|3/7
|335k
|3
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.384s
|3/7
|338k
|4
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.425s
|3/7
|333k
|5
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.508s
|6/7
|329k
|6
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.641s
|6/7
|340k
|7
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.789s
|2/6
|334k
|8
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.828s
|3/6
|334k
|9
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+1.003s
|3/7
|338k
|10
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+1.062s
|3/7
|331k
|11
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.427s
|3/7
|335k
|12
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+2.362s
|6/7
|332k
|Qualifying 1:
|13
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|1'58.599s
|6/6
|332k
|14
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|1'58.608s
|5/6
|332k
|15
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|1'58.655s
|6/7
|333k
|16
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|1'58.73s
|6/6
|333k
|17
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|1'59.012s
|6/7
|332k
|18
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'59.092s
|7/7
|327k
|19
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|1'59.097s
|7/7
|331k
|20
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|1'59.468s
|6/6
|331k
|21
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|1'59.822s
|7/7
|329k
|22
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'59.887s
|6/6
|329k
* Rookie
Official Silverstone MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Johann Zarco 1m 57.767s (2022)
Fastest race lap: Alex Rins 1m 59.346s (2022)
Aleix Espargaro takes pole position for the 2024 British MotoGP and a new Silverstone lap record.
Last year’s Aprilia winner will be joined on the front row by the factory Ducatis of Francesco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini.
Pramac Ducati rider Jorge Martin, looking to rebound from a Sachsenring crash that cost him the title lead to Bagnaia, saw his unbeaten run this weekend halted with fourth place.
Alex Marquez and KTM’s Brad Binder will join Martin on the second row.
Bagnaia was first to break the lap record, ignoring Marc Marquez in his slipstream to hold pole from Bastianini and Martin as the final run began.
Marquez then tried to slot between the VR46 bikes that were chasing Bagnaia for the final minutes but it backfired when Bagnaia ran wide after a bizarre visor sticker issue and the #93 couldn’t pass Marco Bezzecchi.
A late accident for Espargaro’s team-mate Maverick Vinales saw some fast laps scrubbed due to yellow flags.
Alex Marquez and Pedro Acosta reached Qualifying 2 by claiming the top two places in Qualifying 1.
Alex Rins withdrew from the event after Friday practice 'due to the hand and foot injury he sustained in Round 8, the Dutch GP.'