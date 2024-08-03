2024 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Saturday Practice Results
Saturday practice results from the British MotoGP at Silverstone, round 10 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.
|2024 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Saturday Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|1'59.039s
|7/11
|331k
|2
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.068s
|9/11
|334k
|3
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.069s
|6/11
|333k
|4
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.255s
|11/12
|327k
|5
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.294s
|10/11
|330k
|6
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.316s
|3/12
|328k
|7
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.414s
|6/11
|328k
|8
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.421s
|11/12
|334k
|9
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.442s
|8/11
|332k
|10
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+0.497s
|11/12
|331k
|11
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+0.507s
|5/11
|330k
|12
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.531s
|11/13
|326k
|13
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.635s
|11/12
|329k
|14
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+0.684s
|5/9
|325k
|15
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.738s
|3/11
|332k
|16
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.089s
|10/11
|322k
|17
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.145s
|4/11
|329k
|18
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.559s
|9/11
|326k
|19
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.633s
|4/9
|325k
|20
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.686s
|9/12
|327k
|21
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.776s
|10/12
|327k
|22
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+2.634s
|4/12
|330k
* Rookie
Official Silverstone MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Johann Zarco 1m 57.767s (2022)
Fastest race lap: Alex Rins 1m 59.346s (2022)
Jorge Martin stays fastest during final practice for the 2024 British MotoGP at Silverstone, followed by title leader Francesco Bagnaia and Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro.
Qualifying 1, for those outside of the top ten on Friday, including Pedro Acosta, will now begin.
Alex Rins withdrew from the event after Friday practice 'due to the hand and foot injury he sustained in Round 8, the Dutch GP.'