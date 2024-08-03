2024 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Saturday Practice Results

Saturday practice results from the British MotoGP at Silverstone, round 10 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)1'59.039s7/11331k
2Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.068s9/11334k
3Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.069s6/11333k
4Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.255s11/12327k
5Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.294s10/11330k
6Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.316s3/12328k
7Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.414s6/11328k
8Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.421s11/12334k
9Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.442s8/11332k
10Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.497s11/12331k
11Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+0.507s5/11330k
12Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.531s11/13326k
13Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.635s11/12329k
14Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+0.684s5/9325k
15Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.738s3/11332k
16Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.089s10/11322k
17Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.145s4/11329k
18Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+1.559s9/11326k
19Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.633s4/9325k
20Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+1.686s9/12327k
21Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.776s10/12327k
22Remy GardnerAUSMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+2.634s4/12330k

* Rookie

Official Silverstone MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Johann Zarco 1m 57.767s (2022)

Fastest race lap: Alex Rins 1m 59.346s (2022)

Jorge Martin stays fastest during final practice for the 2024 British MotoGP at Silverstone, followed by title leader Francesco Bagnaia and Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro.

Qualifying 1, for those outside of the top ten on Friday, including Pedro Acosta, will now begin.

Alex Rins withdrew from the event after Friday practice 'due to the hand and foot injury he sustained in Round 8, the Dutch GP.'

