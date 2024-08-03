2024 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Saturday Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 1'59.039s 7/11 331k 2 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.068s 9/11 334k 3 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.069s 6/11 333k 4 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.255s 11/12 327k 5 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.294s 10/11 330k 6 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.316s 3/12 328k 7 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.414s 6/11 328k 8 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.421s 11/12 334k 9 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.442s 8/11 332k 10 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.497s 11/12 331k 11 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +0.507s 5/11 330k 12 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.531s 11/13 326k 13 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.635s 11/12 329k 14 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +0.684s 5/9 325k 15 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.738s 3/11 332k 16 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.089s 10/11 322k 17 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.145s 4/11 329k 18 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +1.559s 9/11 326k 19 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.633s 4/9 325k 20 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.686s 9/12 327k 21 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.776s 10/12 327k 22 Remy Gardner AUS Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +2.634s 4/12 330k

* Rookie

Official Silverstone MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Johann Zarco 1m 57.767s (2022)

Fastest race lap: Alex Rins 1m 59.346s (2022)

Jorge Martin stays fastest during final practice for the 2024 British MotoGP at Silverstone, followed by title leader Francesco Bagnaia and Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro.

Qualifying 1, for those outside of the top ten on Friday, including Pedro Acosta, will now begin.

Alex Rins withdrew from the event after Friday practice 'due to the hand and foot injury he sustained in Round 8, the Dutch GP.'