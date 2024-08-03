Fabio di Giannantonio’s crew chief to work with Alex Rins in MotoGP 2025

David Munoz set to switch from VR46 to the factory Yamaha MotoGP team.

Fabio di Giannantonio
Fabio di Giannantonio

While only the official announcement is missing from Fabio di Giannantonio’s new VR46 MotoGP contract, including an upgrade to a factory-spec GP25, there will still be changes for the Italian next season.

Crew chief David Munoz, who previously partnered Valentino Rossi at Yamaha and Luca Marini at VR46, is set to return to Yamaha and join Alex Rins next season. Rins presently works with Patrick Primmer.

di Giannantonio confirmed Munoz’s departure on Friday evening at the British MotoGP.

“Well, it's a pity because in case I will remain with the VR46 team, I really wanted to continue with the same staff… because I think that continuity makes you stronger, makes you better,” di Giannantonio said.

“Anyway, I think in the VR team – also because now it’s been officially announced that they are factory supported - will choose the best people.”

Massimo Branchini, currently working with Franco Morbidelli at Pramac Ducati, is tipped to join VR46 in Munoz’s place.

Branchini arrived at Pramac to work with Johann Zarco in 2023 after Marco Rigamonti was moved alongside Enea Bastianini at the factory team.

But with Morbidelli set to join di Giannantonio at Valentino Rossi’s outfit for 2025, Morbidelli and Branchini could be kept together next year.

In that case, di Giannantonio could presumably work with Marco Bezzecchi’s current crew chief Matteo Flamigni, unless he joins Bez at Aprilia...

