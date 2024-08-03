VR46 confirm they have secured 2025 rider line-up "we wanted"

Fabio Di Giannantonio, who despite interest from Yamaha in recent weeks, will become the team's lead rider with the full factory GP25 bike next season.

The Italian is set to be joined by Franco Morbidelli, who will continue aboard the GP24 machine for a second season.

VR46 Team Manager Pablo Nieto said: "We are working on that. We are really close to closing everything.

"As soon as possible we will announce the riders. But we are in the line we wanted to be in. This is very interested in these riders."

This comes after Davide Tardozzi appeared to let slip which riders will be riding for the team.

Ducati have chosen VR46 as the official factory supported team going forward, taking over from Pramac in that role.

"We are very happy," began Nieto. "In the end, we were working for that. We have made one step which is very important for us.

"To be a factory supported team of Ducati is going to be very special for us.

"We know that we have to work a lot, but it's very important to work together with Ducati. It is going to be a big step for us, the riders, and the team."

Di Giannantonio will now have the chance to battle against the likes of Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez on the same machinery.

But while a title push is one of the team's aims, supporting Ducati remains the main focus.

Nieto added: "To have a factory bike is always really important. I hope we can give our support to Ducati and try to help them grow.

"I know that they will help us a lot to grow up as a team and having the best bike in MotoGP is really important.

"Also, we know that the 2024 bike is very special so I think we can do a very good job."