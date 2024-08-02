Alex Rins pulls out of the remainder of British MotoGP

Lingering problems from Assen force Yamaha rider to withdraw

Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins
Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins

Alex Rins has been forced to withdraw from the remainder of the British MotoGP due to injury.

The Yamaha rider, who penned a new contract at Silverstone to pledge his future to the manufacturer, went 18th-fastest in Friday practice.

But he will not ride on Saturday or Sunday due to his lingering injury sustained in Assen.

"During the day we have done a good job with the set-up," Rins said.

"We improved constantly, especially in the last part of practice.

"I was eager to jump on the bike again after surgery and after missing the German GP.

"But I experienced more pain in my wrist than I was expecting after doing so many laps today.

"So now I'll have to go to my physio to do some recovery sessions and evaluate my condition."

The decision was made to pull Rins out on Friday night.

Rins suffered hand and foot injuries when he crashed at Assen, which forced him out of the German MotoGP.

Despite the summer break he has been unable to recover in time for Silverstone.

Rins must now consider whether he can participate in two weeks in Austria, at the next round.

