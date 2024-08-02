2024 British Moto3, Silverstone- Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the Moto3 2024 British Grand Prix (round 10) at Silverstone, with Collin Veijer leading the way at the end of day one.

Collin Veijer, Silverstone, British Moto3, 2 August 2024
Collin Veijer, Silverstone, British Moto3, 2 August 2024
The opening action at Silverstone saw Collin Veijer finish the Friday fastest despite a fall in P1 as he found the limits at Silverstone ahead of the Moto3 British Grand Prix.

Already topping the timesheets with a session best of 2m 09.565s on his tenth lap - a new record - the Liqui Moly Husqvarna went on to slide out at turn six.

Having already done enough, the Netherlands rider will head into Saturday leading the way, with Ivan Ortola once again doing the best to match the leader, second in both Friday sessions for MT Helmets - MSI, this time by 0.387s.

2024 Moto3 Britain  - Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Collin VeijerNEDLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)2m 09.565s
2Ivan OrtolaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.387s
3Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+0.473s
4Scott OgdenGBRFibre Tec Honda MLav Racing (Honda)+0.475s
5Stefano NepaITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.535s
6David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO ValresaAspar Team (CFMOTO)+0.597s
7Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)+0.619s
8Ryusei YamanakaJPNMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.768s
9Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)+0.814s
10Riccardo RossiITACIP Green Power (KTM)+0.897s
11Nicola CarraroITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.921s
12Matteo BertelleITAKopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)+0.967s
13Joel KelsoAUSBOE Motorsports (KTM)+1.035s
14Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+1.086s
15Angel PiquerasSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+1.213s
16Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+1.217s
17Joel EstebanSPACFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team (CFMOTO)+1.369s
18David MunozSPABOE Motorsports (KTM)+1.436s
19David AlmansaSPAKopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+1.444s
20Vincente PerezSPAFibre Tec Honda MLav Racing (Honda)+1.509s
21Filippo FarioliITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+2.089s
22Vincente PerezSPAFibre Tec Honda MLav Racing (Honda)+2.337s
23Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)+3.546s
24Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+2.696s
25Daniel ShahrilMALSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+4.123s

Rookie Jacob Roulstone showed no fear at an unfamiliar track, working with his Red Bull GasGas Tech3 teammate Daniel Holgado to go first, with that lap holding on for third overall. 

Holgado didn’t benefit- finishing P1 in 14th - the last rider in the overnight Q2 places in a now familiar slow start to his grand prix weekend.

Scott Ogden was in a strong group on track, working hard to climb to fourth ahead of his home round for MLav Racing,

Stefano Nepa and Tatsuki Suzuki have more time than most under their belts at Silverstone at that paid dividends with the LevelUp - MTA rider sitting fifth and the Japanese racer helping the second Liqui Moly Husqvarna to seventh.

The duo are split by David Alonso. The championship leader had a very similar fall to Veijer at Brooklands on his way to sixth.

The opening Free Practice session had seen the Aspar rider look already up to speed at Silverstone, finishing over a second under Romano Fenati’s old lap record with a time of 2m 09.600s, a new record at the time and over half a second clear of the rest of the Moto3 pack, bar Ortola who was second in the morning.

Ryusei Yamanaka was eighth quickest for MT Helmets - MSI, just ahead of Jose Antonio Rueda in ninth for Red Bull KTM Ajo, with Riccardo Rossi completing the top ten for CIP Green Power.

Nicola Carraro was hot on his heels in eleventh for LevelUP - MTA, with big improvements also coming for Matteo Bertelle to move into twelfth for the Rivacold Snipers team.

Joel Kelso took to running solo to ensure he got a lap good enough to hold him inside the top 14 overnight for BOE Motorsport, setting the 13th best time.

After finishing free practice fourth, Angel Piqueras was pushed back to 15th in P1 for Leopard Racing.

There were no falls in free practice. The afternoon session saw Noah Dettwiler (23rd) off early, with further falls for Veijer and Alonso.


There are several personnel changes ahead of the British Grand Prix. Joshua Whatley has mutually parted ways with the MLav squad, with Vincente Perez (20th)back in the lightweight class up to the Indonesian round, where Eddie O’Shea is expected to take up the seat.

Luca Lunetta picked up an injury after the German races, he is replaced by Daniel Shahril (25th)at SIC 58 Squadra Corse.

Second at the Sachsenring, Taiyo Furusato was in the paddock on Thursday hoping to take part, but his training crash that caused a collarbone fracture proved too much. His late withdrawal means the Japanese rider is not replaced at Honda Team Asia. Their second rider Tachakorn Buasri (24th) spent part of the second session in the pits with a bike issue.

2024 Moto3 Britain   - Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO ValresaAspar Team (CFMOTO)2m 09.600s
2Ivan OrtolaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.383s
3Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)+0.550s
4Angel PiquerasSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.610s
5Ryusei YamanakaJPNMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.647s
6Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)+0.690s
7Scott OgdenGBRFibre Tec Honda MLav Racing (Honda)+0.763s
8David MunozSPABOE Motorsports (KTM)+0.767s
9Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+0.919s
10Stefano NepaITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+1.227s
11Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+1.331s
12Joel KelsoAUSBOE Motorsports (KTM)+1.367s
13Collin VeijerNEDLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)+1.432s
14Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+2.035s
15Joel EstebanSPACFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team (CFMOTO)+2.071s
16Matteo BertelleITAKopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)+2.151s
17Xabi ZurutuzaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+2.152s
18Riccardo RossiITACIP Green Power (KTM)+2.310s
19David AlmansaSPAKopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+2.312s
20Filippo FarioliITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+3.187s
21Nicola CarraroITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+3.255s
22Vincente PerezSPAFibre Tec Honda MLav Racing (Honda)+3.592s
23Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)+3.870s
24Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+4.449s
25Daniel ShahrilMALSIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+5.819s

