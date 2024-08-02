2024 British Moto3, Silverstone- Friday Practice Results
Friday practice results from the Moto3 2024 British Grand Prix (round 10) at Silverstone, with Collin Veijer leading the way at the end of day one.
The opening action at Silverstone saw Collin Veijer finish the Friday fastest despite a fall in P1 as he found the limits at Silverstone ahead of the Moto3 British Grand Prix.
Already topping the timesheets with a session best of 2m 09.565s on his tenth lap - a new record - the Liqui Moly Husqvarna went on to slide out at turn six.
Having already done enough, the Netherlands rider will head into Saturday leading the way, with Ivan Ortola once again doing the best to match the leader, second in both Friday sessions for MT Helmets - MSI, this time by 0.387s.
|2024 Moto3 Britain - Practice (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)
|2m 09.565s
|2
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.387s
|3
|Jacob Roulstone
|AUS
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)
|+0.473s
|4
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|Fibre Tec Honda MLav Racing (Honda)
|+0.475s
|5
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+0.535s
|6
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO ValresaAspar Team (CFMOTO)
|+0.597s
|7
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|JPN
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)
|+0.619s
|8
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.768s
|9
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)
|+0.814s
|10
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+0.897s
|11
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+0.921s
|12
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|Kopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)
|+0.967s
|13
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|BOE Motorsports (KTM)
|+1.035s
|14
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)
|+1.086s
|15
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+1.213s
|16
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+1.217s
|17
|Joel Esteban
|SPA
|CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team (CFMOTO)
|+1.369s
|18
|David Munoz
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports (KTM)
|+1.436s
|19
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+1.444s
|20
|Vincente Perez
|SPA
|Fibre Tec Honda MLav Racing (Honda)
|+1.509s
|21
|Filippo Farioli
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+2.089s
|22
|Vincente Perez
|SPA
|Fibre Tec Honda MLav Racing (Honda)
|+2.337s
|23
|Noah Dettwiler
|SWI
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+3.546s
|24
|Tatchakorn Buasri
|THA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+2.696s
|25
|Daniel Shahril
|MAL
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+4.123s
Rookie Jacob Roulstone showed no fear at an unfamiliar track, working with his Red Bull GasGas Tech3 teammate Daniel Holgado to go first, with that lap holding on for third overall.
Holgado didn’t benefit- finishing P1 in 14th - the last rider in the overnight Q2 places in a now familiar slow start to his grand prix weekend.
Scott Ogden was in a strong group on track, working hard to climb to fourth ahead of his home round for MLav Racing,
Stefano Nepa and Tatsuki Suzuki have more time than most under their belts at Silverstone at that paid dividends with the LevelUp - MTA rider sitting fifth and the Japanese racer helping the second Liqui Moly Husqvarna to seventh.
The duo are split by David Alonso. The championship leader had a very similar fall to Veijer at Brooklands on his way to sixth.
The opening Free Practice session had seen the Aspar rider look already up to speed at Silverstone, finishing over a second under Romano Fenati’s old lap record with a time of 2m 09.600s, a new record at the time and over half a second clear of the rest of the Moto3 pack, bar Ortola who was second in the morning.
Ryusei Yamanaka was eighth quickest for MT Helmets - MSI, just ahead of Jose Antonio Rueda in ninth for Red Bull KTM Ajo, with Riccardo Rossi completing the top ten for CIP Green Power.
Nicola Carraro was hot on his heels in eleventh for LevelUP - MTA, with big improvements also coming for Matteo Bertelle to move into twelfth for the Rivacold Snipers team.
Joel Kelso took to running solo to ensure he got a lap good enough to hold him inside the top 14 overnight for BOE Motorsport, setting the 13th best time.
After finishing free practice fourth, Angel Piqueras was pushed back to 15th in P1 for Leopard Racing.
There were no falls in free practice. The afternoon session saw Noah Dettwiler (23rd) off early, with further falls for Veijer and Alonso.
There are several personnel changes ahead of the British Grand Prix. Joshua Whatley has mutually parted ways with the MLav squad, with Vincente Perez (20th)back in the lightweight class up to the Indonesian round, where Eddie O’Shea is expected to take up the seat.
Luca Lunetta picked up an injury after the German races, he is replaced by Daniel Shahril (25th)at SIC 58 Squadra Corse.
Second at the Sachsenring, Taiyo Furusato was in the paddock on Thursday hoping to take part, but his training crash that caused a collarbone fracture proved too much. His late withdrawal means the Japanese rider is not replaced at Honda Team Asia. Their second rider Tachakorn Buasri (24th) spent part of the second session in the pits with a bike issue.
|2024 Moto3 Britain - Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO ValresaAspar Team (CFMOTO)
|2m 09.600s
|2
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.383s
|3
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|JPN
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)
|+0.550s
|4
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.610s
|5
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.647s
|6
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)
|+0.690s
|7
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|Fibre Tec Honda MLav Racing (Honda)
|+0.763s
|8
|David Munoz
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports (KTM)
|+0.767s
|9
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)
|+0.919s
|10
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+1.227s
|11
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+1.331s
|12
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|BOE Motorsports (KTM)
|+1.367s
|13
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)
|+1.432s
|14
|Jacob Roulstone
|AUS
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)
|+2.035s
|15
|Joel Esteban
|SPA
|CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team (CFMOTO)
|+2.071s
|16
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|Kopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)
|+2.151s
|17
|Xabi Zurutuza
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+2.152s
|18
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+2.310s
|19
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+2.312s
|20
|Filippo Farioli
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+3.187s
|21
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+3.255s
|22
|Vincente Perez
|SPA
|Fibre Tec Honda MLav Racing (Honda)
|+3.592s
|23
|Noah Dettwiler
|SWI
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+3.870s
|24
|Tatchakorn Buasri
|THA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+4.449s
|25
|Daniel Shahril
|MAL
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+5.819s