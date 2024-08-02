2024 British Moto3, Silverstone- Friday Practice Results

The opening action at Silverstone saw Collin Veijer finish the Friday fastest despite a fall in P1 as he found the limits at Silverstone ahead of the Moto3 British Grand Prix.

Already topping the timesheets with a session best of 2m 09.565s on his tenth lap - a new record - the Liqui Moly Husqvarna went on to slide out at turn six.

Having already done enough, the Netherlands rider will head into Saturday leading the way, with Ivan Ortola once again doing the best to match the leader, second in both Friday sessions for MT Helmets - MSI, this time by 0.387s.

2024 Moto3 Britain - Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Collin Veijer NED Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna) 2m 09.565s 2 Ivan Ortola SPA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.387s 3 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +0.473s 4 Scott Ogden GBR Fibre Tec Honda MLav Racing (Honda) +0.475s 5 Stefano Nepa ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +0.535s 6 David Alonso COL CFMOTO ValresaAspar Team (CFMOTO) +0.597s 7 Tatsuki Suzuki JPN Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) +0.619s 8 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.768s 9 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo(KTM) +0.814s 10 Riccardo Rossi ITA CIP Green Power (KTM) +0.897s 11 Nicola Carraro ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +0.921s 12 Matteo Bertelle ITA Kopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda) +0.967s 13 Joel Kelso AUS BOE Motorsports (KTM) +1.035s 14 Daniel Holgado SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +1.086s 15 Angel Piqueras SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +1.213s 16 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +1.217s 17 Joel Esteban SPA CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team (CFMOTO) +1.369s 18 David Munoz SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) +1.436s 19 David Almansa SPA Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.444s 20 Vincente Perez SPA Fibre Tec Honda MLav Racing (Honda) +1.509s 21 Filippo Farioli ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +2.089s 22 Vincente Perez SPA Fibre Tec Honda MLav Racing (Honda) +2.337s 23 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) +3.546s 24 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +2.696s 25 Daniel Shahril MAL SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +4.123s

Rookie Jacob Roulstone showed no fear at an unfamiliar track, working with his Red Bull GasGas Tech3 teammate Daniel Holgado to go first, with that lap holding on for third overall.

Holgado didn’t benefit- finishing P1 in 14th - the last rider in the overnight Q2 places in a now familiar slow start to his grand prix weekend.

Scott Ogden was in a strong group on track, working hard to climb to fourth ahead of his home round for MLav Racing,

Stefano Nepa and Tatsuki Suzuki have more time than most under their belts at Silverstone at that paid dividends with the LevelUp - MTA rider sitting fifth and the Japanese racer helping the second Liqui Moly Husqvarna to seventh.

The duo are split by David Alonso. The championship leader had a very similar fall to Veijer at Brooklands on his way to sixth.

The opening Free Practice session had seen the Aspar rider look already up to speed at Silverstone, finishing over a second under Romano Fenati’s old lap record with a time of 2m 09.600s, a new record at the time and over half a second clear of the rest of the Moto3 pack, bar Ortola who was second in the morning.

Ryusei Yamanaka was eighth quickest for MT Helmets - MSI, just ahead of Jose Antonio Rueda in ninth for Red Bull KTM Ajo, with Riccardo Rossi completing the top ten for CIP Green Power.

Nicola Carraro was hot on his heels in eleventh for LevelUP - MTA, with big improvements also coming for Matteo Bertelle to move into twelfth for the Rivacold Snipers team.

Joel Kelso took to running solo to ensure he got a lap good enough to hold him inside the top 14 overnight for BOE Motorsport, setting the 13th best time.

After finishing free practice fourth, Angel Piqueras was pushed back to 15th in P1 for Leopard Racing.

There were no falls in free practice. The afternoon session saw Noah Dettwiler (23rd) off early, with further falls for Veijer and Alonso.



There are several personnel changes ahead of the British Grand Prix. Joshua Whatley has mutually parted ways with the MLav squad, with Vincente Perez (20th)back in the lightweight class up to the Indonesian round, where Eddie O’Shea is expected to take up the seat.

Luca Lunetta picked up an injury after the German races, he is replaced by Daniel Shahril (25th)at SIC 58 Squadra Corse.

Second at the Sachsenring, Taiyo Furusato was in the paddock on Thursday hoping to take part, but his training crash that caused a collarbone fracture proved too much. His late withdrawal means the Japanese rider is not replaced at Honda Team Asia. Their second rider Tachakorn Buasri (24th) spent part of the second session in the pits with a bike issue.