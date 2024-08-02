2024 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the British MotoGP at Silverstone, round 10 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.

2024 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)1'57.911s20/21329k
2Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.045s19/20331k
3Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.119s17/18331k
4Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.279s18/18333k
5Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.349s18/19333k
6Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.407s20/21328k
7Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.475s20/21333k
8Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.478s19/20331k
9Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.595s18/18332k
10Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.674s17/21327k
11Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.731s18/19327k
12Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+0.865s18/19326k
13Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.922s19/20330k
14Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+1.043s19/20328k
15Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+1.249s18/18331k
16Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.362s20/21327k
17Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+1.498s20/20329k
18Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.544s13/16328k
19Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.733s20/20328k
20Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+1.924s15/19328k
21Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+2.366s18/21326k
22Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+2.664s17/18322k
23Remy GardnerAUSMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+3.401s21/22327k

 

* Rookie

Jorge Martin completes a Friday practice double at the British MotoGP ahead of Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro and Ducati’s title leader Francesco Bagnaia.

Enea Bastianini and Marco Bezzecchi both suffered early engine issues, Bastianini forced to park his smoking factory GP24 while Bezzecchi limped back to the pits on his GP23.

That setback didn’t hold The Beast back for long, and he returned to lead the early part of the session from factory team-mate Bagnaia.

Bastianini remained fastest until past the halfway mark, with Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales then taking charge just before new rubber was fitted.

The time attacks began with 2023 winner Espargaro edging 0.065s under his team-mate before newly ‘confirmed’ 2025 VR46 rider Fabio di Giannantonio briefly put his GP23 ahead.

Morning leader Martin was holding P1 for the start of the final run, when Bagnaia and a rejuvenated Jack Miller moved ahead. Espargaro then returned to the top before good friend Martin delivered his 1m 57.911s best of the day.

Marc Marquez was the final rider to secure direct Qualifying 2 access with rookie star Pedro Acosta among those to miss out on the top ten and heading for Saturday’s Qualifying 1.

2024 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)1'59.383s15/16331k
2Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.090s15/15328k
3Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.336s9/14333k
4Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.344s14/15332k
5Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.420s16/17327k
6Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.439s14/17331k
7Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.447s11/14328k
8Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.465s6/15330k
9Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.480s14/14327k
10Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.550s11/14332k
11Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.669s11/12330k
12Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.735s6/17325k
13Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.797s8/18332k
14Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.869s16/16327k
15Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.067s15/15326k
16Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.118s14/16327k
17Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+1.119s5/16328k
18Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+1.312s16/16328k
19Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+1.316s6/16327k
20Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.328s17/17329k
21Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+1.526s14/16325k
22Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.693s9/15324k
23Remy GardnerAUSMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+3.664s12/17326k

Jorge Martin helps put the Sachsenring fall behind him by leading opening practice for the 2024 British MotoGP at Silverstone.

The Pramac Ducati star, whose German GP error means he is now ten points behind new title leader and reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia, finished the session 0.210s clear of factory Aprilia duo Maverick Vinales and Aleix Espargaro.

KTM’s Jack Miller impressed in fourth with the Ducatis of Franco Morbidelli, Enea Bastianini, Fabio di Giannantonio and Francesco Bagnaia completing the top eight.

Fabio Quartararo was ninth for Yamaha while Marc Marquez walked away from a quick crash at Turn 15, Stowe, at the end of Hangar Straight, in the final minutes on his way to tenth.

11th place Pedro Acosta also had a late fall, after running through the gravel at Turn 6, the end of the Wellington straight.

Wild-card Remy Gardner completed the field in 23rd. 

Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez made his Grand Prix debut on an Aprilia RS-GP24 this morning, having used the 2023 bike so far this season.

All riders and teams will use special retro 75th-anniversary liveries on Sunday, although Trackhouse also have a revised 'standard' livery from this weekend,

