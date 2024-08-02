2024 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Friday Practice Results
Friday practice results from the British MotoGP at Silverstone, round 10 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.
|2024 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Practice (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|1'57.911s
|20/21
|329k
|2
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.045s
|19/20
|331k
|3
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.119s
|17/18
|331k
|4
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.279s
|18/18
|333k
|5
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.349s
|18/19
|333k
|6
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.407s
|20/21
|328k
|7
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.475s
|20/21
|333k
|8
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.478s
|19/20
|331k
|9
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.595s
|18/18
|332k
|10
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.674s
|17/21
|327k
|11
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.731s
|18/19
|327k
|12
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+0.865s
|18/19
|326k
|13
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+0.922s
|19/20
|330k
|14
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+1.043s
|19/20
|328k
|15
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+1.249s
|18/18
|331k
|16
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.362s
|20/21
|327k
|17
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.498s
|20/20
|329k
|18
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.544s
|13/16
|328k
|19
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.733s
|20/20
|328k
|20
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.924s
|15/19
|328k
|21
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+2.366s
|18/21
|326k
|22
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+2.664s
|17/18
|322k
|23
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+3.401s
|21/22
|327k
* Rookie
Official Silverstone MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Johann Zarco 1m 57.767s (2022)
Fastest race lap: Alex Rins 1m 59.346s (2022)
Jorge Martin completes a Friday practice double at the British MotoGP ahead of Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro and Ducati’s title leader Francesco Bagnaia.
Enea Bastianini and Marco Bezzecchi both suffered early engine issues, Bastianini forced to park his smoking factory GP24 while Bezzecchi limped back to the pits on his GP23.
That setback didn’t hold The Beast back for long, and he returned to lead the early part of the session from factory team-mate Bagnaia.
Bastianini remained fastest until past the halfway mark, with Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales then taking charge just before new rubber was fitted.
The time attacks began with 2023 winner Espargaro edging 0.065s under his team-mate before newly ‘confirmed’ 2025 VR46 rider Fabio di Giannantonio briefly put his GP23 ahead.
Morning leader Martin was holding P1 for the start of the final run, when Bagnaia and a rejuvenated Jack Miller moved ahead. Espargaro then returned to the top before good friend Martin delivered his 1m 57.911s best of the day.
Marc Marquez was the final rider to secure direct Qualifying 2 access with rookie star Pedro Acosta among those to miss out on the top ten and heading for Saturday’s Qualifying 1.
|2024 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|1'59.383s
|15/16
|331k
|2
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.090s
|15/15
|328k
|3
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.336s
|9/14
|333k
|4
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.344s
|14/15
|332k
|5
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.420s
|16/17
|327k
|6
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.439s
|14/17
|331k
|7
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.447s
|11/14
|328k
|8
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.465s
|6/15
|330k
|9
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.480s
|14/14
|327k
|10
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.550s
|11/14
|332k
|11
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+0.669s
|11/12
|330k
|12
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.735s
|6/17
|325k
|13
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.797s
|8/18
|332k
|14
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.869s
|16/16
|327k
|15
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.067s
|15/15
|326k
|16
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.118s
|14/16
|327k
|17
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+1.119s
|5/16
|328k
|18
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.312s
|16/16
|328k
|19
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.316s
|6/16
|327k
|20
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.328s
|17/17
|329k
|21
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+1.526s
|14/16
|325k
|22
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.693s
|9/15
|324k
|23
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+3.664s
|12/17
|326k
* Rookie
Jorge Martin helps put the Sachsenring fall behind him by leading opening practice for the 2024 British MotoGP at Silverstone.
The Pramac Ducati star, whose German GP error means he is now ten points behind new title leader and reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia, finished the session 0.210s clear of factory Aprilia duo Maverick Vinales and Aleix Espargaro.
KTM’s Jack Miller impressed in fourth with the Ducatis of Franco Morbidelli, Enea Bastianini, Fabio di Giannantonio and Francesco Bagnaia completing the top eight.
Fabio Quartararo was ninth for Yamaha while Marc Marquez walked away from a quick crash at Turn 15, Stowe, at the end of Hangar Straight, in the final minutes on his way to tenth.
11th place Pedro Acosta also had a late fall, after running through the gravel at Turn 6, the end of the Wellington straight.
Wild-card Remy Gardner completed the field in 23rd.
Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez made his Grand Prix debut on an Aprilia RS-GP24 this morning, having used the 2023 bike so far this season.
All riders and teams will use special retro 75th-anniversary liveries on Sunday, although Trackhouse also have a revised 'standard' livery from this weekend,