2024 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Friday Practice Results

2024 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 1'57.911s 20/21 329k 2 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.045s 19/20 331k 3 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.119s 17/18 331k 4 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.279s 18/18 333k 5 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.349s 18/19 333k 6 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.407s 20/21 328k 7 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.475s 20/21 333k 8 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.478s 19/20 331k 9 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.595s 18/18 332k 10 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.674s 17/21 327k 11 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.731s 18/19 327k 12 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +0.865s 18/19 326k 13 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.922s 19/20 330k 14 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +1.043s 19/20 328k 15 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +1.249s 18/18 331k 16 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.362s 20/21 327k 17 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.498s 20/20 329k 18 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.544s 13/16 328k 19 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.733s 20/20 328k 20 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +1.924s 15/19 328k 21 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +2.366s 18/21 326k 22 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +2.664s 17/18 322k 23 Remy Gardner AUS Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +3.401s 21/22 327k

* Rookie

Official Silverstone MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Johann Zarco 1m 57.767s (2022)

Fastest race lap: Alex Rins 1m 59.346s (2022)

Jorge Martin completes a Friday practice double at the British MotoGP ahead of Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro and Ducati’s title leader Francesco Bagnaia.

Enea Bastianini and Marco Bezzecchi both suffered early engine issues, Bastianini forced to park his smoking factory GP24 while Bezzecchi limped back to the pits on his GP23.

That setback didn’t hold The Beast back for long, and he returned to lead the early part of the session from factory team-mate Bagnaia.

Bastianini remained fastest until past the halfway mark, with Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales then taking charge just before new rubber was fitted.

The time attacks began with 2023 winner Espargaro edging 0.065s under his team-mate before newly ‘confirmed’ 2025 VR46 rider Fabio di Giannantonio briefly put his GP23 ahead.

Morning leader Martin was holding P1 for the start of the final run, when Bagnaia and a rejuvenated Jack Miller moved ahead. Espargaro then returned to the top before good friend Martin delivered his 1m 57.911s best of the day.

Marc Marquez was the final rider to secure direct Qualifying 2 access with rookie star Pedro Acosta among those to miss out on the top ten and heading for Saturday’s Qualifying 1.

2024 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 1'59.383s 15/16 331k 2 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.090s 15/15 328k 3 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.336s 9/14 333k 4 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.344s 14/15 332k 5 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.420s 16/17 327k 6 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.439s 14/17 331k 7 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.447s 11/14 328k 8 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.465s 6/15 330k 9 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.480s 14/14 327k 10 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.550s 11/14 332k 11 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.669s 11/12 330k 12 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.735s 6/17 325k 13 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.797s 8/18 332k 14 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.869s 16/16 327k 15 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.067s 15/15 326k 16 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.118s 14/16 327k 17 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +1.119s 5/16 328k 18 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +1.312s 16/16 328k 19 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.316s 6/16 327k 20 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.328s 17/17 329k 21 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +1.526s 14/16 325k 22 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.693s 9/15 324k 23 Remy Gardner AUS Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +3.664s 12/17 326k

* Rookie

Official Silverstone MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Johann Zarco 1m 57.767s (2022)

Fastest race lap: Alex Rins 1m 59.346s (2022)

Jorge Martin helps put the Sachsenring fall behind him by leading opening practice for the 2024 British MotoGP at Silverstone.

The Pramac Ducati star, whose German GP error means he is now ten points behind new title leader and reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia, finished the session 0.210s clear of factory Aprilia duo Maverick Vinales and Aleix Espargaro.

KTM’s Jack Miller impressed in fourth with the Ducatis of Franco Morbidelli, Enea Bastianini, Fabio di Giannantonio and Francesco Bagnaia completing the top eight.

Fabio Quartararo was ninth for Yamaha while Marc Marquez walked away from a quick crash at Turn 15, Stowe, at the end of Hangar Straight, in the final minutes on his way to tenth.

11th place Pedro Acosta also had a late fall, after running through the gravel at Turn 6, the end of the Wellington straight.

Wild-card Remy Gardner completed the field in 23rd.

Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez made his Grand Prix debut on an Aprilia RS-GP24 this morning, having used the 2023 bike so far this season.

All riders and teams will use special retro 75th-anniversary liveries on Sunday, although Trackhouse also have a revised 'standard' livery from this weekend,