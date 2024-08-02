PIC: Aprilia unveils 2024 aero update at Silverstone MotoGP

Aprilia introduces its fairing update at the British MotoGP.

Aprilia's 2024 in-season aero update at Silverstone
Aprilia's 2024 in-season aero update at Silverstone

Aprilia will not only run four RS-GP24s from this weekend’s British MotoGP with the promotion of Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez to the latest machine, but is also introducing its one allowed in-season aero update.

The second aero package - available to factory riders Maverick Vinales and Aleix Espargaro plus Trackhouse duo Fernandez and Miguel Oliveira - features ‘more than twenty bodywork components [that] have been modified or redesigned’.

The main goal is to ‘increase efficiency, i.e. the ratio between the aerodynamic downforce and the drag produced by the aerodynamic devices.’

‘Furthermore, the ground effect downforce has been improved when the bike is at lean angle while going around corners and sensitivity to side winds has decreased.’

One of the most obvious changes is that the side of the new fairing 'shelf' now features a KTM-style vertical lip.

Riders will also hope the second fairing improves ventilation or at least physical exertion for the riders at scorching hot flyaway rounds such as Buriram, Sepang and Mandalika after last year’s overheating issues.

Raul Fernandez
Raul Fernandez

 

