FIRST LOOK: Trackhouse showcase new livery for rest of 2024 and new aero package

After beginning the season with the RS-GP23 bike, Raul Fernandez now has his hands on the new Aprilia aero package.

Fernandez has also been given the latest-spec 2024 bike, as is the case for team-mate Miguel Oliveira who started the season on the RS-GP24.

Fernandez, who is now locked into place at Trackhouse Racing until the end of 2026, is likely to be the only rider with experience of the Aprilia staying put as Oliveira has been tipped to join Pramac Yamaha.

That comes after Aleix Espargaro announced his retirement from full-time racing earlier this season, before Maverick Vinales was confirmed at KTM for 2025.

But focusing on this weekend, Team Principal at Trackhouse Racing, Davide Brivio, has called the promotion of Fernandez onto the RS-GP24 bike as an 'important moment'.

Brivio said: “Silverstone represents an important moment for Trackhouse because from this race we are able to have both riders, Miguel and Raul, with the same bike and especially, the latest updated bike, using the new aero package evolution provided by Aprilia.

"So, this is the beginning from where all four Aprilia riders will have the same equipment and while for Miguel it is relatively a smaller change, going into the new aero package, for Raul it is a big change switching from the ’23 machine to the ’24 GP-RS.

"Unfortunately, we have to go straight into the weekend with the new bike, without much pre-testing, so it will be quite challenging, but this is where we wanted to be and from this weekend we will be working to put Miguel and Raul in the best possible situation.”

The new aero that Fernandez and Oliveira have received is on the front-end of their Aprilia bikes.

But Trackhouse have also confirmed a new livery for the remainder of this season.

While the new aero package and livery are talking points this weekend, so are the 75th Anniversary livery changes for Sunday's race, as Trackhouse went with a very special design.

Covering their bike with faces of all the American riders that have competed in MotoGP previously, Brivio added: “We are also introducing a new livery here for the rest of the season.

Trackhouse Racing

"We wanted to innovate and freshen our image – more focus on promoting Trackhouse and also, for Sunday, we have the 75th anniversary livery.

"With this we decided to celebrate the American riders who have won a Grand Prix which, for Trackhouse as an American team, is a good way to remind everybody what the USA has represented in the history of the World Championship. We wanted to thank all these iconic, race winning, riders who have represented the USA around the world and honor their success.”