Official: VR46 becomes ‘factory-supported’ Ducati MotoGP team | Riders revealed

Ducati has confirmed that VR46 will take over from Pramac as its ‘factory-supported’ MotoGP team from 2025.

The multi-year deal means Valentino Rossi’s team will receive ‘an official Desmosedici GP on track and enjoy full technical and sporting support from the Borgo Panigale-based constructor’.

Although VR46 is yet to confirm any riders Ducati team manager Davide Tardozzi told TV networks that Fabio di Giannantonio will receive the factory-spec GP25 bike next year with Franco Morbidelli moving from Pramac to become his team-mate on a GP24, in place of Marco Bezzecchi (joining Aprilia).

That also means rookie Fermin Aldeguer is to be placed alongside Alex Marquez, at Gresini, completing Ducati's reduced six-rider line-up.

“I can only be proud to announce that from the next year the VR46 Racing Team will be the Ducati Factory Supported Team in MotoGP,” said VR46 team director Alessio Salucci.

“We will be on track with an official bike and a GP24. If they had said it a few years ago, I wouldn't have believed it.

“It's a truly significant moment for the entire group: having achieved this result in just three years, with a young team, with so many guys with us from Moto3, is something extraordinary.

“I want to thank all the people who work in the Team, the partners, Ducati and Gigi Dall'Igna for having believed in this project and having today managed to enhance it as it deserves.

“We have demanding years ahead of us, full of challenges, but we can't wait to test ourselves and try to achieve ambitious results".

Ducati Corse General Manager Gigi Dall’Igna added: "From day one, the VR46 Racing Team has shown its ability to work in perfect harmony with Ducati, and in recent years, we achieved important results together.

“We are happy, therefore, to be able to fortify our relationship further, providing the Pesaro-based team with full factory support starting next season.

“I am sure that together we can achieve other significant goals! Once again, I would like to thank Valentino, Uccio, Pablo, and all the people working with the team with great passion and dedication."

Pramac, whose current rider Jorge Martin is again fighting factory Ducati star Francesco Bagnaia for the title, is switching to Yamaha machinery next year, when Martin will move to Aprilia.