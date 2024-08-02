Takaaki Nakagami backs Ai Ogura for MotoGP, ‘my plan A is to stay’

Takaaki Nakagami, currently the only Japanese rider in MotoGP, has backed young compatriot Ai Ogura to join him in the premier-class for 2025.

Ogura, a close second behind team-mate Sergio Garcia in the Moto2 title chase, is being linked with the Trackhouse Aprilia team.

The 23-year-old didn’t deny the MotoGP rumours when speaking to Crash.net at Silverstone on Thursday and Nakagami believes Ogura is ready to make the move.

“For him it is really a great opportunity and he has the potential,” Nakagami said of the Ogura/Trackhouse rumours.

“I think [Ogura] is one of the best riders in the Moto2 category because he has a strong mentality, riding style and speed.

“He is fighting for the championship so it makes sense.”

While Ogura has also been linked with Nakagami’s LCR Honda ride, “It is good to see that a Japanese does not only need to be [with] a Japanese manufacturer and he has shown he has the talent.

“It is good for the future and another Japanese rider [on the grid] - I’m really happy.”

In terms of his own 2025 plans, Nakagami confirmed:

“My plan A is to stay with the same team and to continue because honestly speaking it is not fair to decide my potential this season because all four [Honda] riders are struggling. Not only me.

“Also I can help with the development side and I have a lot of experience with a Honda bike.

“I have an appointment [with HRC] after the race so let’s see if it is some positive news.”

Nakagami’s seat is now the only RC213V ride available for 2025.