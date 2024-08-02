One-off livery change "different and exciting" as Yamaha steal the show

On Thursday all 11 MotoGP teams presented their one-off livery change for the British GP.

An initiative from Dorna to celebrate 75 years of world championship racing, the idea has been a hit with fans, teams and its riders.

Very pleased with Ducati's 2003-inspired livery, Francesco Bagnaia also gave a nod to Yamaha and Honda for their retro look.

Francesco Bagnaia

"I'm very happy that Dorna had this kind of idea," said Bagnaia. "It's nice to see all the liveries from the past or some new ideas. It's great.

"I like the old designs because I think it looks more classic, more clean.

"It's difficult in our case to see clearly the livery because of the sponsors. But in the case of Yamaha or Honda the livery is fantastic.

"I really like the Yamaha one because it's very clear. I would like to have more of these ideas in the future."

Another livery that stole the show was the Gresini Ducati colourway, which was in memory of the team's founder Fausto.

Gresini

Marc Marquez said: "Our design is super special. It's not only a retro design but it's from 1987 and the gallery of Fausto.

"It's an emotional design, emotional livery. We will try to make a good Sunday with those colours."

Last but certainly not least is Yamaha, who received plenty of praise from other riders for their white livery.

But it was also their own riders who were in awe of the colour scheme.

Alex Rins added: "I was pushing to make a full recovery for this race weekend because there was no way that I was going to miss this!

Alex Rins, Fabio Quartararo

"I like this new livery and my matching leathers and helmet so much! I hope that the fans get a lot of joy out of this too."

Excited by Yamaha's new livery, Fabio Quartararo called it "something different and exciting".

"Today was a really nice event and a good teaser for what's to come on Sunday," began the 2021 MotoGP champion.

"The bike looks beautiful, and I look forward to riding it whilst wearing my special-colour-scheme leathers and helmet – it will be a unique atmosphere.

"I think the fans will really enjoy this event because it's something different and exciting."