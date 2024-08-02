Marc Marquez accepts blame for Nicolo Bulega clash: "It was a mistake"

Marc Marquez is set for MotoGP action following the conclusion of the three-week summer-break, with Friday Practice getting underway today at Silverstone.

However, talk heading into the weekend still surrounded his incident with Nicolo Bulega at World Ducati Week.

Marquez hit the Superbike rider when trying to make a pass at the final corner, and on Thursday the eight-time world champion admitted it was his fault.

"Of course it was not fun! I tried something there that I'm used to doing with the MotoGP bike but in the moment I didn't understand that I was riding a street bike," said Marquez.

"Even if it's a really good bike, the reaction of the bike I didn't expect and couldn't stop well. It was a mistake. I cannot say anything more."

Marquez was taking part in his first WDW after signing for Gresini towards the end of last season.

On the podium in his first 'Race of Champions', Marquez's focus is now back on MotoGP as he sits third in the standings, just ahead of Enea Bastianini.

During the summer-break MotoGP announced they would be staging back-to-back rounds at Misano, with the first of those taking place on 6-8 of September.

It's the same venue where Marquez clashed with Bulega and the former Honda star says he agrees with the decision to hold a second race in Misano, but only because it's logistically best for the teams.

Marquez said: "Two GP's in the same race track is not the best for the championship but it was the easiest plan or the most comfortable plan for the teams.

"I completely agree. The second one in Misano; you will be on the lap record already in FP1."