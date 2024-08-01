EXCLUSIVE: Ai Ogura responds to Trackhouse Racing rumour

Ai Ogura has responded to the rumours linking him with a move up to the MotoGP class in 2025 with Trackhouse Racing.

Speaking exclusively with Crash.net at the British Grand Prix, the Japanese rider remained tight lipped on his future, but when asked about his plans for next season, he answered:

“What I can say now is please wait for the announcement! I’ve got nothing else to say yet.”

When pressed about his options for next season, the Moto2 rider revealed that if he was to move up to MotoGP, he has more than one option.

“Well, If I go up (to MotoGP), there is two options.” Ogura grinned with his response.

This almost certainly confirms that the options are indeed the rumoured move to Trackhouse Racing & the Idemitsu seat at LCR Honda.

A deal is yet to be finalised for his move to Trackhouse, however, the report from Motorsport.com says Ogura has reached a verbal agreement with the American team.

Having been apart of the Honda family since the start of his Grand Prix career, he made the decision to leave the Honda Team Asia squad at the end of last season, whilst still retaining the support of Honda.

Ogura currently sits 2nd in the Moto2 World Championship, seven points behind his MT Helmets MSI teammate Sergio Garcia.